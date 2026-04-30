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'Lost': MS NOW Asked Young WI Peeps to Describe the Democratic Party in Just One Word and HOOBOY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on April 30, 2026
Twitchy

For as long as we can remember, most college kids fall into the Democrats' trap and buy into all of their bleeding heart nonsense about how government should provide everything they need and that evil Republicans are just that, evil, for wanting them to work and provide for themselves.

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This editor also fell into that trap a long time ago.

We won't mention how long ago, but LONG ENOUGH.

Anywho ... the last thing Democrats want now is for a demographic they've been able to take for granted for decades to figure out just how broken and useless their party really is. 

And we hate to break it to them (ok, not really), but young people are way smarter than they used to be. Or at least more plugged in.

Watch this from MS NOW.

WOW, right? This wasn't Fox News picking and choosing from the Young Republicans on campus ... this was the most liberal, progressive (ridiculous) outlet of them all, asking young people they likely thought would answer very differently.

Ouch, right?

Oh, if you want to know how well our pals on the Left are handling this –– they're not. At all.

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The name on that account ... HA HA HA HA HA HA

*too*

The irony.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC POLLING WISCONSIN

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