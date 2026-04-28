'Come AGAIN?!' Kash Patel Just LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Take CREDIT for FBI Smoking MN Fraud OUT

As Twitchy readers know, FBI and HSI agents raided 20+ Minneapolis locations over alleged fraud, including the now infamous 'Quality Learing Center.'

And guess what Tim Walz did.

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No, really, just guess.

He's actually trying to take credit for the raids. We're not EVEN kidding.

Look at this hoser:

If you commit fraud in Minnesota you’re going to get caught — and that’s exactly what we saw today. We catch criminals when state and federal agencies share information. Joint investigations work, and securing justice depends on it. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 28, 2026

What joint investigation? Walz fought this tooth and nail; he didn't want the investigations because he knew the paths could lead back to ... well, him. And now he wants us to believe he helped get this done?

Holy Hell.

He continued:

Today’s raids by state and federal law enforcement happened because our state agencies caught irregular behavior and reported it. That’s how the system is supposed to work, and our agencies will keep at it as long as there are fraudsters around to put behind bars. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 28, 2026

State agencies didn't catch it.

They hid it.

No, Nick Shirley caught it ... Democrats must really think their supporters are stupid. Wow.

Kash Patel was understandably less than impressed:

Come again? This FBI and DOJ with our DHS partners drafted and executed every search warrant today. But go ahead and take credit for our work while we smoke out the fraud plaguing Minnesota under your governorship. https://t.co/HczInx5sZm — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 28, 2026

Boomity.

Well, the American people know we can actually thank @nickshirleyy and @VP. pic.twitter.com/V25pcfwl5Z — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) April 28, 2026

Walz really should just STFU about the fraud in his own state at this point.

This is pathetic and funny at the same time. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 28, 2026

MAZE summed this post and Tim Walz himself up, perfectly.

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