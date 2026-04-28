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'Come AGAIN?!' Kash Patel Just LEVELS Tim Walz for Trying to Take CREDIT for FBI Smoking MN Fraud OUT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on April 28, 2026
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

As Twitchy readers know, FBI and HSI agents raided 20+ Minneapolis locations over alleged fraud, including the now infamous 'Quality Learing Center.'

And guess what Tim Walz did.

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No, really, just guess.

He's actually trying to take credit for the raids. We're not EVEN kidding.

Look at this hoser:

What joint investigation? Walz fought this tooth and nail; he didn't want the investigations because he knew the paths could lead back to ... well, him. And now he wants us to believe he helped get this done?

Holy Hell.

He continued:

State agencies didn't catch it.

They hid it.

No, Nick Shirley caught it ... Democrats must really think their supporters are stupid. Wow.

Kash Patel was understandably less than impressed:

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Boomity.

Walz really should just STFU about the fraud in his own state at this point. 

MAZE summed this post and Tim Walz himself up, perfectly.

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Tags:

CRIME DOJ FBI MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

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