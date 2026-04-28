FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Wishes X a Good Morning and God Bless America and LEFTIES Go Absolutely MENTAL

The FCC is reviewing ABC News' licenses after Jimmy Kimmel made a repugnant joke about Trump's death right before an actual assassination attempt. As you can likely already imagine, the Left is beside themselves, melting down because MUH FREE SPEECH and MUH FIRST AMENDMENT, which is always funny because the only time they care about any of this is when they think they've been WRONGED.

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They are more than happy to cancel others.

For example, the rodeo clown who wore an Obama mask lost his job.

Roseanne lost her job over a joke about Valerie Jarrett.

Gina Carano lost her job over an X post.

But apparently, Kimmel should be different or something, even though he literally 'joked' about the president dying.That's probably why the morons lost their minds this morning when FCC Chairman Brendan Carr simply said, "Good morning, and God bless America."

Good morning ☀️ and God bless America 🇺🇸 — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 28, 2026

Just watch these people lose their freaking minds ...

God is just a convenient word for you Brendan.



The Fake Christian Trump Administration is working to take away the First Amendment. pic.twitter.com/sJNezg3nRB — Dede Watson (@Dede_Watson) April 28, 2026

So much argle bargle rar, so little time.

You’re supposed to work for us, but you work for Trump who has a very fragile ego https://t.co/XrRwIknxCr — Steve Rhodes (@tigerbeat) April 28, 2026

Well, if he works for us, he's listening because millions of us question ABC's policies when they fire some people over jokes but not others.

You are a deceitful man.The administration you work for is destroying America — Georgie D (@georgedomby) April 28, 2026

They're so dramatic. Holy Hell.

God will bless America eventually, when He removes this evil maga from it after the midterms — TomHB (@TinPotPourri) April 28, 2026

Evil maga. They're such bigots, and what's really annoying is they're too stupid to know they are the bigots.

We have a vile and despicable president who thinks he can keep the American people from voicing their opinion.



Perhaps Cheeto Corleone needs to be censored. pic.twitter.com/tdDV1IQ1wU — Dede Watson (@Dede_Watson) April 28, 2026

Woof, this Dede broad is really mad.

You're a fascist Nazi who demands broadcast fealty to Trump and the GOP. — Patti Siwicki🇺🇦 (@ansrgal) April 28, 2026

We used to joke about these people needing therapy, but at this point, we're pretty sure they're past what therapy could do to help them.

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