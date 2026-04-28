Hakeem Jeffries is STILL Melting Down Over DeSantis ‘Ronmander’ After Cheering Virginia Ge...
Ilhan Omar Tried to Bury Her Stupidity. It's Too Late.
Yesterday, Ilhan Omar Called It WW 11 … Today King Charles the Eleventy-One...
VIP
Loser Still Crying About a Beeper Joke Made YEARS Ago Now Calls Melania...
BAHAHA! Ilhan Omar 'World War Eleven' Memes Are Off the CHARTS Perfection (Here...
Bill Melugin Puts Chuck Schumer on the SPOT for Trashing ICE and Border...
VA AG Who Texted About Shooting a Republican Can't DEAL With CNN Asking...
DENIED! VA Supreme Court Slams Brakes on Democrats Rushing to Certify Gerrymandering Elect...
We've Seen Some Hilariously IMPRESSIVE Meltdowns, but Marc Elias' Multi-Day Flip Out May...
And. Here. We. Go! FBI and HSI Raiding 20+ Minneapolis, MN Locations Including,...
WHOA: Deep Dive Into Cole Allen's Social Media Shows TROUBLING Posts About Butler...
VIP
'Finished Once and For ALL'! Democrats Sent Out CRAZY Fundraising Email RIGHT After...
Purple and Painful: Lee Zeldin DEMOLISHES Rosa DeLauro On SCOTUS Law and the...
Jimmy Kimmel's Horrible, Terrible, No-Good, Very BAD Week Is Fixin' to Get a...

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Wishes X a Good Morning and God Bless America and LEFTIES Go Absolutely MENTAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on April 28, 2026
Meme

The FCC is reviewing ABC News' licenses after Jimmy Kimmel made a repugnant joke about Trump's death right before an actual assassination attempt. As you can likely already imagine, the Left is beside themselves, melting down because MUH FREE SPEECH and MUH FIRST AMENDMENT, which is always funny because the only time they care about any of this is when they think they've been WRONGED.

Advertisement

They are more than happy to cancel others.

For example, the rodeo clown who wore an Obama mask lost his job.

Roseanne lost her job over a joke about Valerie Jarrett.

Gina Carano lost her job over an X post.

But apparently, Kimmel should be different or something, even though he literally 'joked' about the president dying.That's probably why the morons lost their minds this morning when FCC Chairman Brendan Carr simply said, "Good morning, and God bless America."

Just watch these people lose their freaking minds ...

So much argle bargle rar, so little time.

Well, if he works for us, he's listening because millions of us question ABC's policies when they fire some people over jokes but not others.

They're so dramatic. Holy Hell.

Evil maga. They're such bigots, and what's really annoying is they're too stupid to know they are the bigots.

Recommended

BAHAHA! Ilhan Omar 'World War Eleven' Memes Are Off the CHARTS Perfection (Here Are the Best ... SO FAR!)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Woof, this Dede broad is really mad.

We used to joke about these people needing therapy, but at this point, we're pretty sure they're past what therapy could do to help them.

============================================================

Related:

Bill Melugin Puts Chuck Schumer on the SPOT for Trashing ICE and Border Patrol and HOOBOY (Watch)

VA AG Who Texted About Shooting a Republican Can't DEAL With CNN Asking Him to Defend Redistricting (Vid)

DENIED! VA Supreme Court Slams Brakes on Democrats Rushing to Certify Gerrymandering Election Results

Marc Elias Continues Multi-Day MELTDOWN Screeching He WON'T Tone It Down Because Trump CALLED HIM NAMES

And. Here. We. Go! FBI and HSI Raiding 20+ Minneapolis, MN Locations, Including 'Quality Learing Center'

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP FIRST AMENDMENT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAHAHA! Ilhan Omar 'World War Eleven' Memes Are Off the CHARTS Perfection (Here Are the Best ... SO FAR!)
Sam J.
Yesterday, Ilhan Omar Called It WW 11 … Today King Charles the Eleventy-One Is Here to Trigger Her Again
justmindy
Bill Melugin Puts Chuck Schumer on the SPOT for Trashing ICE and Border Patrol and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
We've Seen Some Hilariously IMPRESSIVE Meltdowns, but Marc Elias' Multi-Day Flip Out May Take the CAKE
Sam J.
VA AG Who Texted About Shooting a Republican Can't DEAL With CNN Asking Him to Defend Redistricting (Vid)
Sam J.
DENIED! VA Supreme Court Slams Brakes on Democrats Rushing to Certify Gerrymandering Election Results
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BAHAHA! Ilhan Omar 'World War Eleven' Memes Are Off the CHARTS Perfection (Here Are the Best ... SO FAR!) Sam J.
Advertisement