And. Here. We. Go! FBI and HSI Raiding 20+ Minneapolis, MN Locations Including, 'Quality Learing Center'

For anyone asking when the government plans to actually do anything about all of the fraud allegations in Minnesota:

BREAKING: DOJ confirms to @FoxNews that FBI and HSI agents are currently raiding 20+ locations in the Minneapolis, MN area in relation to ongoing federal fraud investigations. Sources tell FOX the locations are largely Somali linked businesses, including the infamous "Quality… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 28, 2026

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... Learning Center". I'm told these are court-approved search warrants being served, and they are tied to fraud, not immigration enforcement. Fox is told 22 search warrants were executed in Minnesota this morning. DOJ spokesperson holding statement: “Today the FBI with federal, state and local law enforcement is involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity as part of an ongoing fraud investigation.”

Yeah. This is gonna be FUN.

Well, not for a-holes taking advantage of taxpayers or Tim Walz, but for the rest of us? OH yeah.

Homeland Security Investigations in cooperation with our law enforcement partners executed criminal search warrants in Minneapolis relating to the rampant fraud of U.S. taxpayers dollars. https://t.co/FoyrRMd7Gb — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 28, 2026

Get ready for Ilhan Omar and her ilk to dishonestly cry racism. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) April 28, 2026

Wonder if she'll bring up the eleven World Wars when she's at it.

Keith Ellison is not going to like that😂 — No more mean tweets 📟 (@AndrewDeikel) April 28, 2026

But all our records were stolen in a burglary 🤷, I’m sure that will work, right? Right? — Pingmurder (@pingmurder) April 28, 2026

Definitely keeping our eye on this one today.

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