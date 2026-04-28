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And. Here. We. Go! FBI and HSI Raiding 20+ Minneapolis, MN Locations Including, 'Quality Learing Center'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on April 28, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

For anyone asking when the government plans to actually do anything about all of the fraud allegations in Minnesota:

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... Learning Center". I'm told these are court-approved search warrants being served, and they are tied to fraud, not immigration enforcement. Fox is told 22 search warrants  were executed in Minnesota this morning. 

DOJ spokesperson holding statement: 

“Today the FBI with federal, state and local law enforcement is involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity as part of an ongoing fraud investigation.”

Yeah. This is gonna be FUN.

Well, not for a-holes taking advantage of taxpayers or Tim Walz, but for the rest of us? OH yeah.

Wonder if she'll bring up the eleven World Wars when she's at it.

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Definitely keeping our eye on this one today.

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