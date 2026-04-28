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WHOA: Deep Dive Into Cole Allen's Social Media Shows TROUBLING Posts About Butler Assassination Attempt

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on April 28, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we learn more and more about the man who tried to assassinate President Trump during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, it looks like he was definitely taking Democrats' rhetoric to heart. Andrew Kaczynski went through 4,700 of Cole Allen's tweets and posts and discovered something he even called strange.

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Especially about the Butler assassination attempt.

Take a look:

That last part ... urged people to buy firearms.

Huh.

From CNN (yes, CNN):

Some of the account’s posts and reposts advocate for gun possession and purchases. “Best time to buy a gun was days ago,” the account wrote in December 2025, adding, “second best time is today.” Last month, the account posted to accuse Trump of being a “traitor” to the United States. “Put a traitor BACK in office, get treason like, I don’t understand why people are surprised by the US ripping itself apart,” the user wrote in March. “I’m pretty sure that’s the expected outcome of having a traitor at the helm.”

Almost as if telling Americans over and over again that Trump is trying to kill them, comparing him to Hitler, and then insisting the assassination attempts were all staged might not be a great idea because crazy people will do horrible things.

Who knew?

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Remember when Abigail Spanberger told people to let their rage fuel them? Yeah.

Strange isn't necessarily the word we would use, but considering this is from CNN ... we'll take it. They're admitting there is an issue here. WE KNOW, but still. 

Bingo.

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