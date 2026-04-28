WHOA: Deep Dive Into Cole Allen's Social Media Shows TROUBLING Posts About Butler Assassination Attempt

As we learn more and more about the man who tried to assassinate President Trump during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, it looks like he was definitely taking Democrats' rhetoric to heart. Andrew Kaczynski went through 4,700 of Cole Allen's tweets and posts and discovered something he even called strange.

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Especially about the Butler assassination attempt.

Take a look:

We went through 4700 of Cole Allen tweets/posts and one of the strangest things we found was he shared a lot of posts claiming the Butler assassination attempt was staged. He also repeatedly compared Trump to Hitler and urged people to buy firearms. pic.twitter.com/xWarTzHT5S — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) April 28, 2026

That last part ... urged people to buy firearms.

Huh.

From CNN (yes, CNN):

Some of the account’s posts and reposts advocate for gun possession and purchases. “Best time to buy a gun was days ago,” the account wrote in December 2025, adding, “second best time is today.” Last month, the account posted to accuse Trump of being a “traitor” to the United States. “Put a traitor BACK in office, get treason like, I don’t understand why people are surprised by the US ripping itself apart,” the user wrote in March. “I’m pretty sure that’s the expected outcome of having a traitor at the helm.”

Almost as if telling Americans over and over again that Trump is trying to kill them, comparing him to Hitler, and then insisting the assassination attempts were all staged might not be a great idea because crazy people will do horrible things.

Who knew?

47% of Democrats think Butler was likely staged. pic.twitter.com/fhwVtjy464 — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) April 28, 2026

This entire post essentially says Cole became his own meme, the living embodiment of deluded Leftist rage fueled by an insurrectionist media and political class — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) April 28, 2026

Remember when Abigail Spanberger told people to let their rage fuel them? Yeah.

I don’t know if you’ve noticed but most of the lefties on Twitter say the assassination attempts are staged, and repeatedly compare Trump to Hitler. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) April 28, 2026

Strange isn't necessarily the word we would use, but considering this is from CNN ... we'll take it. They're admitting there is an issue here. WE KNOW, but still.

"butler was staged so imma do it for real this time"



- lunatic influenced by MS NOW — Arthur G. Adler IV (Chairman) (@RealpolitikInc) April 28, 2026

Bingo.

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