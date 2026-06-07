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(GOODBYE) Hello Fresh Ad for Those 'Prepping' for Pride Month One of the GROSSEST Things You'll See (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on June 07, 2026
AngieArtist

HelloFresh just took corporate Pride Month pandering to a whole new level of gross by pushing meal kits specifically marketed as 'cleaning fuel' to prep customers for a specific type of sex. 

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You can guess which one we're talking about. If not, count yourself lucky, stop reading this post, and instead go outside and enjoy your day. 

Apparently the rainbow mafia can’t let June pass without turning your dinner delivery into foreplay.

Sorry for the visual.

We looked as well because even WE (who have seen a plethora of gross and awful from the Left around Pride month) couldn't believe it's real.

But it is.

It's on Instagram.

Unless, by now, they've deleted it, anyone willing to post that in the first place is probably not all that concerned about being shamed or ridiculed. Just sayin'.

Oh, good. A code.

Excuse us while we throw up a little in our mouths for a second.

From syracuse.com:

HelloFresh decided to get a little bold with its latest marketing for Pride Month, and it’s fair to say the reaction has been a mixed bag.

On Friday, the meal kit company posted a statement on Instagram that read: We know eating isn’t always a top priority this month. We respect that. But for those of you who are... prepping... we have an extensive lineup of high-fiber recipes available. Happy Pride."

The post was clearly a cheeky reference to how gay men often prepare for sexual activity.

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Cheeky. 

Right.

That's not the word we'd use for it.

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