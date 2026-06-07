(GOODBYE) Hello Fresh Ad for Those 'Prepping' for Pride Month One of the GROSSEST Things You'll See (Pic)

HelloFresh just took corporate Pride Month pandering to a whole new level of gross by pushing meal kits specifically marketed as 'cleaning fuel' to prep customers for a specific type of sex.

Advertisement

You can guess which one we're talking about. If not, count yourself lucky, stop reading this post, and instead go outside and enjoy your day.

Apparently the rainbow mafia can’t let June pass without turning your dinner delivery into foreplay.

Sorry for the visual.

I thought there was no way this was real… it had to be parody… so I looked it up myself.



It’s real. @HelloFresh are advertising their product as being good for clearing out your rectum in preparation for anal s*x during Pride Month.



I’m so done with this timeline. pic.twitter.com/OWBvoN8vvV — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard) June 7, 2026

We looked as well because even WE (who have seen a plethora of gross and awful from the Left around Pride month) couldn't believe it's real.

But it is.

Where did you see this? I don’t see it in their timeline. Did they delete it? — MrSimmonsSr 🇺🇸 (@MrSimmonsSr) June 7, 2026

It's on Instagram.

Unless, by now, they've deleted it, anyone willing to post that in the first place is probably not all that concerned about being shamed or ridiculed. Just sayin'.

It gets worse. They added a code. pic.twitter.com/5SVKvWaBw9 — Eve Summers (@wonderwomantoo5) June 7, 2026

Oh, good. A code.

Excuse us while we throw up a little in our mouths for a second.

Eeew. So nasty, @HelloFresh.



Here's an article about it ("sick and twisted"): https://t.co/D8L2oHqlB2 — I Love America 🇺🇸 (@kozfamc) June 7, 2026

From syracuse.com:

HelloFresh decided to get a little bold with its latest marketing for Pride Month, and it’s fair to say the reaction has been a mixed bag. On Friday, the meal kit company posted a statement on Instagram that read: We know eating isn’t always a top priority this month. We respect that. But for those of you who are... prepping... we have an extensive lineup of high-fiber recipes available. Happy Pride." The post was clearly a cheeky reference to how gay men often prepare for sexual activity.

Cheeky.

Right.

That's not the word we'd use for it.

============================================================

Related:

POPCORN! DataRepublican Says 'Hello' to Mr. Hunter Biden and His Newfound Popularity on X and HERE WE GO

LOL-GTFO! Lefty Blue Check DOG-WALKED for Attempting to Normalize Platner As Just a 'Working Class Guy'

Dana Loesch TRIGGERS Candace Owens By Pointing Out One Simple but VERY TRUE Fact About Her and Erika Kirk

Brit Hume OWNS Dumbest Obama Bro Tommy Vietor for Pushing Pritzker to STRIP McCaskey of Bears Ownership

David French Is SHOCKED His New Team Might Actually Elect Graham Platner ... SHOCKED, We Say

He MAD! Graham Platner’s Antisemitic RANT at John Fetterman for Calling Him Out As a Creeper Is DAMNING

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.