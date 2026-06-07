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Jarvis Meme'd Them Perfectly: Jack Cocchiarella Endorses His Fellow Sex Pest Graham Platner

justmindy
justmindy | 6:31 PM on June 07, 2026
AngieArtist

Jarvis nailed a picture of Leftist pundit Jack Cocchiarella fully endorsing Graham Platner and it was hilarious!

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Oof. That will leave a mark.

You'll recall Graham Platner fantasized about raping a burglar (but not in a gay way).

Just obviously in a heterosexual way or something. 

Also, a reminder Jack was kicked out of his college Dems group for alleged sexual abuse. No wonder he loves Platner. 

Well, at least one of them isn't.

Great point! Platner says he has PTSD and mental health issues. Why is he drinking? 

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Birds of a feather. 

Short man syndrome explains quite a lot, actually. 

Platner certainly hasn't quit drinking. 

He really should quit drinking. He clearly has impulse control issues. 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CAMPUS CARRY CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY MENTAL HEALTH GRAHAM PLATNER

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