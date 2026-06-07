Jarvis Meme'd Them Perfectly: Jack Cocchiarella Endorses His Fellow Sex Pest Graham Platner

Jarvis nailed a picture of Leftist pundit Jack Cocchiarella fully endorsing Graham Platner and it was hilarious!

A very toxic and notorious heavy drinking sex pest with future Senator Graham Platner https://t.co/BXCn3etuHB — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 7, 2026

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Oof. That will leave a mark.

Taken just a few hours before the "burglary" — Kurmudge the Rugged (@KurmudgeTV) June 7, 2026

You'll recall Graham Platner fantasized about raping a burglar (but not in a gay way).

Platner will blitzkrieg his *ss. pic.twitter.com/sHvX9AFgXI — Pete Panuccio (@PetePanuccio) June 7, 2026

Just obviously in a heterosexual way or something.

Also, a reminder Jack was kicked out of his college Dems group for alleged sexual abuse. No wonder he loves Platner.

I'd watch out if I were Jack. You know how Graham gets once he's had a few. — Dov Rabinowitz (@dov_rabinowitz) June 7, 2026

Two guys that aren’t allowed within 1000 feet of Dartmouth’s campus. @JDCocchiarella — Frajer Crane (@vtmiah) June 7, 2026

Well, at least one of them isn't.

He’s hoping that sale at lululemon is still going on after happy hour. — Keith King (@KeithKing110046) June 7, 2026

Yikes. If Platner was a "changed man" he wouldnt be drinking — mollynew (@FearInherent) June 7, 2026

Great point! Platner says he has PTSD and mental health issues. Why is he drinking?

Ginger Justin Trudeau lookin ahh — Matthew (@void_type) June 7, 2026

Two members of the privileged class pretending into to be blue class. No wonder Platner is his hero, it’s his trajectory — The Doctor (@TennantRob) June 7, 2026

Wild post to make considering hes also a sexual predator — Tony Perkis (@CampHopeOwner) June 7, 2026

Birds of a feather.

Platner is not only a d**k, he's a midget?



Lmao — NotASubject (@sphincter987) June 7, 2026

Short man syndrome explains quite a lot, actually.

So you're supporting a Nazi guy who is violent and cheater

Typical Democrats but Suprising considering Jack is has a Sexual Assult on his Ledger — Ice Cold (@BrianNa94270461) June 7, 2026

He said he quit drinking though.



You have no clue your post helped prove our point.



You’re a f****ng clown and a dumb one at that. — Andy the Builder (@207_Builder) June 7, 2026

Platner certainly hasn't quit drinking.

He really should quit drinking. He clearly has impulse control issues.

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