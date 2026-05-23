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Porta-Potty Perv: GOP Ad Torches Dem Senate Candidate Graham Platner With His Own Disgusting Confessions

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on May 23, 2026
Screenshot via Pod Save America

The Senate Republicans just released an 18 second ad targeting Graham Platner and oof.

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For those who don't understand the meaning behind this ad, here is the scoop.

FIRST ON FOX: Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, who is already facing criticism over past Reddit posts, made graphic sexual comments on his now-deleted account about masturbating in portable toilets and explicit graffiti found in military restrooms.

In one March 2017 post on Reddit’s r/Military forum, Platner responded to a discussion about nostalgic military smells by writing: "I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas----er… that blue water smell conditioned me." 

The archived posts were made under "P-Hustle," a now-deleted Reddit account that Platner previously acknowledged was his.

In another post from March 2021 on Reddit’s r/USMC forum, Platner described a crude penis drawing inside a portable toilet while deployed overseas.

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If you find Graham Platner's disgusting life entertaining, absolutely.

Oh, it lands!

It was his own admission. He's the one who shared this disturbing piece of information. 

Oh, this should be just the beginning. 

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The porta-potty comment is just part of the many Graham Platner problems

Literally.

For so very many reasons. 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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