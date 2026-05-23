Porta-Potty Perv: GOP Ad Torches Dem Senate Candidate Graham Platner With His Own Disgusting Confessions

The Senate Republicans just released an 18 second ad targeting Graham Platner and oof.

This is who Graham Platner is.



Don't ignore the signs. pic.twitter.com/xskxDZmmi3 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 23, 2026

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For those who don't understand the meaning behind this ad, here is the scoop.

🚨DISGUSTING: Sexual deviant Graham Platner bragged about m*sturbating in public restrooms.



"I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portash*tter."https://t.co/q0J1e13DAP — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 19, 2026

FIRST ON FOX: Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, who is already facing criticism over past Reddit posts, made graphic sexual comments on his now-deleted account about masturbating in portable toilets and explicit graffiti found in military restrooms. In one March 2017 post on Reddit’s r/Military forum, Platner responded to a discussion about nostalgic military smells by writing: "I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas----er… that blue water smell conditioned me." The archived posts were made under "P-Hustle," a now-deleted Reddit account that Platner previously acknowledged was his. In another post from March 2021 on Reddit’s r/USMC forum, Platner described a crude penis drawing inside a portable toilet while deployed overseas.

You can already tell this is going to be a really fun race to watch. https://t.co/Y7YANkREK9 — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) May 23, 2026

If you find Graham Platner's disgusting life entertaining, absolutely.

Good ad. Sometimes restraint in messaging is more powerful. https://t.co/vAUf5lzEGb — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 23, 2026

OH MY LORD... Tell me that doesn't land... https://t.co/OgMpLsX8fB — BradenLangley (@BradenLOA) May 23, 2026

Oh, it lands!

HFS! This @NRSC ad is pure 🔥! I feel like we need to call 911 after watching it & report a murder. https://t.co/2wlKUPSXwE — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) May 23, 2026

That's a shot across the bow. https://t.co/MzgXdhh0Z0 — James K Bishop (@James_K_Bishop) May 23, 2026

By Graham Platner's own admission... Spot on. https://t.co/Ik5jhuE4Tw — JD Filkins (@JDFilkins) May 23, 2026

It was his own admission. He's the one who shared this disturbing piece of information.

Looks like they'll be playing hardball with this idiot. https://t.co/f5f5LAd3Bu — Brutusale (@Brutusale1) May 23, 2026

Oh, this should be just the beginning.

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Platner has an SS Nazi tatooo.



Other Democrats are openly talking about throwing "Zionists" into camps and castrating them.



It aint subtle folks! pic.twitter.com/nSrfAASL4j — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 23, 2026

The porta-potty comment is just part of the many Graham Platner problems.

That Nazi tattooed Communist Maine-iac Graham Platner @grahamformaine is a whack job. pic.twitter.com/P1CWAiAVZM — The Amish Texter™ ❌🇺🇸 (@the_amish_txtr) May 23, 2026

Literally.

Graham at the fair. pic.twitter.com/Ss2r80ljko — Glen Pickle Guy (@OkieDad918) May 23, 2026

Graham Platner is an insane psychopath. To put it mildly. — The Beacons Are Lit 🇺🇸 (@WestResists) May 23, 2026

He's vile trash, or in this case, a piece of 💩 — Joanna (@CupOfJoanna1) May 23, 2026

For so very many reasons.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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