Democrats Bet on a Fraud: The Trust-Fund Kid Dressed Up as Maine’s Oyster Farmer

As crazy as it seems, the Democrats are standing behind Graham Platner for their Senate candidate in Maine. One might think the Nazi tattoo was disqualifying, but hating Jewish people is clearly a selling point for today's Democrats. Now, the internet is uncovering even more lies from Platner.

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Has Graham Platner @grahamformaine clarified the discrepancy between the "story" he told during his Chris Hayes interview that his decision-making process to run for Senate began in late 2024, yet his domain was created in April of 2023? pic.twitter.com/XpHgrkkxvV — Kat (@katagious2) May 17, 2026

The Graham For Senate web domain was registered one year *before* the website for his oyster hobby / business.



Almost like the oyster schtick is a contrived campaign prop. https://t.co/6hpj1nl0WR pic.twitter.com/PENhdR97rR — Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) May 17, 2026

Platner lives off 60k dollars per year tax free from the military for his PTSD. He also has the support of his parents. He created the 'oyster' business to prop up his bio before a campaign.

We need better liars. It's insulting. — Grumpy Tech Bro (@GrumpyTechBro) May 17, 2026

It's like they forget the internet exists and it's easy to check the facts.

Everything about him is designed to enhance the mask he is wearing for this gig. — 𝕍𝕚𝕠𝕝𝕒 𝕃𝕖𝕚𝕘𝕙 𝔹𝕝𝕦𝕖𝕤 (@ViolaLeighBlues) May 17, 2026

Almost like? I think the whole thing was planned by the people financing his campaign. — Robin 🦞 (@rnadeau12) May 17, 2026

Graham is a PLANT? LEFT chose him as the poster child for LOW CLASS BEHAVIOR from RICH COMMIE FOLKS w/COASTAL MAINE VIBES? Picked for his decadence/parents to SYNC w/ME Democrat Millennials…PLOT to pad Congress — K K Angleterre (@KKAngletergt) May 17, 2026

He's a trust fund baby the Left dressed up to look like a 'working' class dude.

This has been in the works for a while. See this article by the former head of the Sierra Club in Maine from 2020. https://t.co/tWml2yuOFh — grc207 (@grc207) May 17, 2026

So what should the Maine Democrats do now? It is clear that elections cannot be bought in the state of Maine. Putting working-class candidates on the ballot could provide a path to victory—people who represent lower-income, northern, and rural Mainers, especially where precarious occupations such as lobstering and recreation dominate the economy. Candidates who meaningfully engage with the many activists in the state as well as with policies such as Medicare for All, which are broadly popular with independents, might make voting out someone like Collins seem like a risk worth taking. In short, as Fulford put it, “We need a lobsterwoman AOC.”

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Basically, they took the advice of this article and changed it to an 'oysterman'.

“Almost” nothing. Everything about that stiff @grahamformaine except his original tattoo is a contrived campaign prop.



And he’s not even bright enough to be efficient at it. — BoSox04 (@ActuallyDontGAS) May 17, 2026

He’s such a fraud https://t.co/7wdorIVHax — jodie morris (@jodiemo06923151) May 17, 2026

There is nothing authentic about the guy.

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