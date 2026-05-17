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Democrats Bet on a Fraud: The Trust-Fund Kid Dressed Up as Maine’s Oyster Farmer

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on May 17, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

As crazy as it seems, the Democrats are standing behind Graham Platner for their Senate candidate in Maine. One might think the Nazi tattoo was disqualifying, but hating Jewish people is clearly a selling point for today's Democrats. Now, the internet is uncovering even more lies from Platner.

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Platner lives off 60k dollars per year tax free from the military for his PTSD. He also has the support of his parents. He created the 'oyster' business to prop up his bio before a campaign.

It's like they forget the internet exists and it's easy to check the facts.

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He's a trust fund baby the Left dressed up to look like a 'working' class dude.

So what should the Maine Democrats do now? It is clear that elections cannot be bought in the state of Maine. Putting working-class candidates on the ballot could provide a path to victory—people who represent lower-income, northern, and rural Mainers, especially where precarious occupations such as lobstering and recreation dominate the economy. Candidates who meaningfully engage with the many activists in the state as well as with policies such as Medicare for All, which are broadly popular with independents, might make voting out someone like Collins seem like a risk worth taking. In short, as Fulford put it, “We need a lobsterwoman AOC.”

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Basically, they took the advice of this article and changed it to an 'oysterman'.

There is nothing authentic about the guy.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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