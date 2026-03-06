Dem Candidate Graham Platner's Fresh Red Flag: Brags About Wrestling (and Beating?) High School Girls

Every single day there seems to be a new revolting thing about Graham Platner.

Just when you think the depths of his depravity have been fully explored, he comes out with a new bizarre statement. So far, we know he has a Nazi tattoo, he pals around with white supremacists and he went on a podcast with some white power weirdo. Now, he is bragging about beating girls in wrestling in high school. Congratulations?

Graham Platner says that billionaires are responsible for the trans in sports issue: “I was a captain of my high school wrestling team in 2003. I wrestled girls. Nobody cared. There was no uproar. We had girls wrestling in boys wrestling, or vice versa, 20-plus years ago. There… — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) March 6, 2026

Maine’s Democratic Senate primary has become one of the most closely watched races of the 2026 midterms, and one of the most contentious within the party itself. Graham Platner, a 41-year-old combat veteran and oyster farmer from a town of 1,000, is leading two-term Gov. Janet Mills by more than 30 points in the most recent poll. That’s despite a rocky October that surfaced offensive Reddit posts from Platner’s past, as well as a chest tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol, which he promptly had covered with a new design. He’s outraised Mills. He’s been endorsed by Sens. Bernie Sanders, Martin Heinrich, and, most recently, Ruben Gallego. And still, he says, no one from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has spoken to him.

Maine Senate candidate, Graham Platner, who tried hiding a Nazi-style tattoo last year, brags about beating girls in high school wrestling...



"I was a captain of my high school wrestling team in 2003. I wrestled girls. Nobody cared... I'm sorry, I cannot take [the women's sports… pic.twitter.com/yL20mg0oAK — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) March 6, 2026

Maybe tomorrow he'll tell us about how he shot dogs with pellet guns or hung cats from trees or something. This dude is wack!

No one cares that a girl is playing on the football team, they care when a dude plays on the girls basketball team or the girls volleyball team. Or when a dude runs track against girls or enter a girls lifting competition. — 82Brew (@rodgers_jeff) March 7, 2026

Listen, Graham isn't a smart man. He can't understand nuance apparently.

I cannot take the woman’s sports issue seriously, says a man. 😳🙄 — Katherine P (@Katheri92272612) March 6, 2026

Here's the thing ... no one should take this guy seriously.

It wasn’t a Nazi style tattoo it was an actual SS totenkopf tattoo — Paul Kersey (@glockusaurelius) March 7, 2026

Just to be clear.

Maine what happened to them or have they always been crazy? — OnlyJesusSaves ✝️🇺🇸✡️🇮🇱💜 (@emmaus18) March 6, 2026

Not sure about Maine, but this guy has been crazy for a real long time.

There are cases of co-ed wrestling in high schools because there are rarely enough girls to create separate teams. And it's girls joining the boys teams, not boys taking spots on girls teams. This guy is a complete clown. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 6, 2026

So, the perfect representative for the Democrat Party.

Violent competitive high school sports cause brain damage and brain disease and behavioral changes. Females who compete against males in these competitions will suffer far more brain damage and disease than males. Everyone should know this and should tell others. — TakingHayekSeriously (@FriedrichHayek) March 6, 2026

People who aren't trying to be Leftist social justice warriors do know this and are trying their best to protect young women against the likes of Graham Platner and his ilk.

