Quick Verdict: Asif Merchant Found GUILTY on All Counts in Iran-Ordered Plot to...
ABC News Earns Ratio of the Day for Effort to Turn Sinking of...
Semafor Platforms Hasan Piker: Mainstream Media's Chat with the Left's Dog-Shocking, Jew-H...
The Face of Dems? Jennifer Welch's Haggard, Vulgar GLAAD Tirade Proves the Party...
Polyamory Isn't Liberation—It's Lindy West's Public Humiliation Ritual to Convince You Mon...
VIP
Time to Fight for Marriage, Children, and the Backbone of Society
JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg’s Shocking ‘Jew Blood’ MAHA Recipe Post Exposes a Very...
Gavin Newsom's Career-Defining Answer Goes Terribly Wrong
Here's Barack Obama a While Back Slamming Republican Divisiveness vs. Obama at Jesse...
NYC's First Lady Hearted Oct. 7 'Celebration' Posts—But Hey, She's a 'Private Person,'...
Dems Oppose the Iran Strikes Just Like Putin, So Sen. Whitehouse Wonders What...
China Sold Iran Fancy CM-302 Missiles—Turns Out They're Temu Trash: 100% Failure Rate...
James Woods and Adam Corolla Put a Mushroom Cloud Over Serial Liar Adam...
SCUMBAG VA Dem Blames ICE After 30x Released Illegal Stabs Innocent Mom Dead...

Dem Candidate Graham Platner's Fresh Red Flag: Brags About Wrestling (and Beating?) High School Girls

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on March 06, 2026
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

Every single day there seems to be a new revolting thing about Graham Platner.

Just when you think the depths of his depravity have been fully explored, he comes out with a new bizarre statement. So far, we know he has a Nazi tattoo, he pals around with white supremacists and he went on a podcast with some white power weirdo. Now, he is bragging about beating girls in wrestling in high school. Congratulations? 

Advertisement

Maine’s Democratic Senate primary has become one of the most closely watched races of the 2026 midterms, and one of the most contentious within the party itself. Graham Platner, a 41-year-old combat veteran and oyster farmer from a town of 1,000, is leading two-term Gov. Janet Mills by more than 30 points in the most recent poll. That’s despite a rocky October that surfaced offensive Reddit posts from Platner’s past, as well as a chest tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol, which he promptly had covered with a new design. He’s outraised Mills. He’s been endorsed by Sens. Bernie Sanders, Martin Heinrich, and, most recently, Ruben Gallego. And still, he says, no one from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has spoken to him.

Recommended

ABC News Earns Ratio of the Day for Effort to Turn Sinking of Iranian Warship Into Possible War Crime
Doug P.
Advertisement

Maybe tomorrow he'll tell us about how he shot dogs with pellet guns or hung cats from trees or something. This dude is wack!

Listen, Graham isn't a smart man. He can't understand nuance apparently.

Here's the thing ... no one should take this guy seriously.

Just to be clear.

Not sure about Maine, but this guy has been crazy for a real long time.

Advertisement

So, the perfect representative for the Democrat Party.

People who aren't trying to be Leftist social justice warriors do know this and are trying their best to protect young women against the likes of Graham Platner and his ilk.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ABC News Earns Ratio of the Day for Effort to Turn Sinking of Iranian Warship Into Possible War Crime
Doug P.
Polyamory Isn't Liberation—It's Lindy West's Public Humiliation Ritual to Convince You Monogamy Sucks
justmindy
The Face of Dems? Jennifer Welch's Haggard, Vulgar GLAAD Tirade Proves the Party Can't Quit Transing Kids
justmindy
JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg’s Shocking ‘Jew Blood’ MAHA Recipe Post Exposes a Very Dark Side (WATCH)
justmindy
Quick Verdict: Asif Merchant Found GUILTY on All Counts in Iran-Ordered Plot to Murder President Trump
justmindy
Semafor Platforms Hasan Piker: Mainstream Media's Chat with the Left's Dog-Shocking, Jew-Hating Streamer
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ABC News Earns Ratio of the Day for Effort to Turn Sinking of Iranian Warship Into Possible War Crime Doug P.
Advertisement