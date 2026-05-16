Graham Platner Tells the NYT That 'Susan Collins Voted to Send Him to Iraq'

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner remains a man of mystery. Even the media can't keep up. As Alex Thompson points out, The New Yorker just corrected its profile of Platner, noting that he bought his house with a loan from his father.

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The New Yorker corrects its Graham Platner profile which originally stated he bought his home w/ "the aid of a Department of Veterans Affairs low-interest mortgage."



Actually, Platner received a $200,000 loan his Dad.@FreeBeacon got the mortgage docs.https://t.co/zwf7LzCPbk — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 15, 2026

Wait, another Democrat is a lying fraud? And a Nazi?



Democrats will still vote for him, because they love Nazi frauds. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 16, 2026

He's the runaway frontrunner.

Oops! Crazy how all such errors run in one direction https://t.co/kdVjurWtcI — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 15, 2026

Funny that randos on X had the truth of it before the New Yorker piece was even published. Weird. I wonder if these errors exhibit any common pattern? — The Pure Pop Pub (@IconicMidW) May 15, 2026

An, so he lied to make himself look more relatable and sympathetic. What a shocker…. — Jen (@Jen_Vaughan) May 15, 2026

Yep, that’s why he’s famous. Oyster fishing. Not being a Nazi with a Nazi tattoo, great headline! — larmanius (@larmanius) May 15, 2026

If it took them this long to correct publicly available information - I can cross the New Yorker off my list of sources of political information. — Jenny Ross (@Jennyil) May 16, 2026

Speaking of Platner's military career, he told The New York Times in an interview that Susan Collins voted to send him to Iraq.

Graham Platner says in this NYT interview that "Susan Collins voted to send me to Iraq."



That's deceptive. Platner joined the Marines in 2004. Congress voted to authorize the war in 2002. https://t.co/yFz9cFeMdN — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 16, 2026

"Deceptive" is one way of putting it.

“Deceptive” would pretty accurately describe his entire campaign thus far. — . (@Crzy_207) May 16, 2026

It's not "deceptive"....it's a lie......another lie. — Tim Davis (@Davis_Tim42) May 16, 2026

Everything (except his DD214) is deceptive. Platner is a manufactured fraud, too egotistical to recognize he’s a fraud— and a broken, propped-up one at that. Nobody would elect him to Sullivan’s select board, let alone the U.S. Senate. He’s an unserious dupe and dope. — BasedFenian (@FerociousFenian) May 16, 2026

I thought Graham willingly joined the Marines to fight the terrorists that attacked us on 9/11. — MicheleS (@MicheleS1030367) May 16, 2026

I vote to send him to Iraq right now. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) May 16, 2026

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I love this mook SO MUCH! https://t.co/vjkrY6lNPu — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) May 16, 2026

Does he say things like this knowing The Times will never push back? It's up to the non-journalists on X to get the timeline correct.

It still amazes us that the people who lobbied against Pete Hegseth's confirmation because of his "Nazi" Jerusalem cross tattoo are seriously considering this guy. But hey, he's a Democrat. He can get away with anything.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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