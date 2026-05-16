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Graham Platner Tells the NYT That 'Susan Collins Voted to Send Him to Iraq'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 16, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner remains a man of mystery. Even the media can't keep up. As Alex Thompson points out, The New Yorker just corrected its profile of Platner, noting that he bought his house with a loan from his father.

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He's the runaway frontrunner.

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Speaking of Platner's military career, he told The New York Times in an interview that Susan Collins voted to send him to Iraq.

"Deceptive" is one way of putting it.

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Does he say things like this knowing The Times will never push back? It's up to the non-journalists on X to get the timeline correct.

It still amazes us that the people who lobbied against Pete Hegseth's confirmation because of his "Nazi" Jerusalem cross tattoo are seriously considering this guy. But hey, he's a Democrat. He can get away with anything.

*** 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MILITARY SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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