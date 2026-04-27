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X's Nikita Bier's Response to Taylor Lorenz Crying About Leftist Utopia BlueSky Canceling Her Is GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on April 27, 2026
Twitter Screenshot

Full disclosure: If Taylor Lorenz didn't have this editor blocked (and Twitchy too!), we'd gladly snag this back and forth between her and X's Nikita Bier in their true post/tweet form BUT since Taylor is not a huge fan of people who tell truths she disagrees with ... we'll have to go with the screenhot.

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If you're unfamiliar with X, Nikita Bier has sort of become the voice of the platform; don't get us wrong, Elon Musk is still X, but when it comes to the day-to-day happenings, Bier is the guy. 

And he's been engaging with people on X more and more, mainly about the changes made to the payout program and other bugs.

This, though, with Lorenz, is just too damn funny. Seems Lorenz is being canceled on BlueSky for even trying to attend the White House Correspondent's dinner. Gotta love that Leftist utopia of tolerance and kindness, right?

Except, of course, no one is feeling all that sorry for Lorenz, least of all, Bier.

We did too.

Sure, he called people on X crazies (have you seen X, he's right!), but he also just told her she's crazy and belongs there. What a giver, you know?

Yeah, she said she keeps her thermostat at something like 90 degrees all year. That's wild.

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Yes, she wore a very large black mask because you know, COOTIES.

BlueSky is the bats**ttiest of the bats**t. Truly. 

Heck, the WHCD shooter hung out there a LOT.

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Related:

'Enough Is ENOUGH': Melania GOES OFF on Coward Jimmy Kimmel and His Violent Rhetoric Against Her Family

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============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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