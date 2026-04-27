X's Nikita Bier's Response to Taylor Lorenz Crying About Leftist Utopia BlueSky Canceling Her Is GLORIOUS

Full disclosure: If Taylor Lorenz didn't have this editor blocked (and Twitchy too!), we'd gladly snag this back and forth between her and X's Nikita Bier in their true post/tweet form BUT since Taylor is not a huge fan of people who tell truths she disagrees with ... we'll have to go with the screenhot.

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If you're unfamiliar with X, Nikita Bier has sort of become the voice of the platform; don't get us wrong, Elon Musk is still X, but when it comes to the day-to-day happenings, Bier is the guy.

And he's been engaging with people on X more and more, mainly about the changes made to the payout program and other bugs.

This, though, with Lorenz, is just too damn funny. Seems Lorenz is being canceled on BlueSky for even trying to attend the White House Correspondent's dinner. Gotta love that Leftist utopia of tolerance and kindness, right?

Except, of course, no one is feeling all that sorry for Lorenz, least of all, Bier.

We did too.

Sure, he called people on X crazies (have you seen X, he's right!), but he also just told her she's crazy and belongs there. What a giver, you know?

When I found out how high she sets her thermostat it made this seem plausible. pic.twitter.com/g0DLSaKKQ8 — Ima_Pseudonym (@ima_pseudo41406) April 27, 2026

Yeah, she said she keeps her thermostat at something like 90 degrees all year. That's wild.

🤪🤣 Ok - I needed a chuckle tonight. pic.twitter.com/NrT6x54YkD — Maxwell Smart (@MaximUSofA) April 27, 2026

If I'm right, it might be the funniest thing on here in a whilehttps://t.co/nc2PjbLbdM — 9th Prince of Alcamo di Leonforte (@CohenM_deNunzio) April 26, 2026

Yes, she wore a very large black mask because you know, COOTIES.

Have I got this correct?

Taylor Lorenz has been cancelled on BlueSky, by the Left on BlueSky because she isn't Left enough?

Pass the smelling salts, Maud! — Cynic (@Cynic284) April 27, 2026

BlueSky is the bats**ttiest of the bats**t. Truly.

Heck, the WHCD shooter hung out there a LOT.

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Related:

'Enough Is ENOUGH': Melania GOES OFF on Coward Jimmy Kimmel and His Violent Rhetoric Against Her Family

One LOOK at This Senator's X Timeline and You Can Tell Where WHCD Shooter Got a LOT of His Talking Points

Ben Shapiro DOG-WALKS Hasan Piker in BRUTAL Back and Forth About What an A-Hole He Really Is and LOL

Virginia Democrats (Especially Abigail Spanberger!) Would Make King George III Himself SO PROUD

Dems' FAVORITE Narrative Bites the DUST --> WHCD Shooter’s Old Posts Expose EXACTLY Who Radicalized Him

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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