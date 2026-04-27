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Dems' FAVORITE Narrative Bites the DUST --> WHCD Shooter’s Old Posts Expose EXACTLY Who Radicalized Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:35 AM on April 27, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

While Democrats insist they haven't been using violent rhetoric and Obama claims we don't yet know WHCD shooter Cole Allen's motive, old posts on X and especially on BlueSky tell us EXACTLY who and what radicalized him.

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And honestly, if you're reading us, you're likely already thinking, DUH, as you read this.

We all knew.

We all know.

THEY know.

They just don't really care.

Post continues:

... him were the same talking points repeated every day on the left.

What's especially scary here is the guy didn't write crazy stuff about Trump, he was almost literally quoting everyday Democrats word-for-word.

Almost as if spewing nothing but hate and fear is a bad idea because eventually someone may be inspired or influenced to do something really horrible.

But wait ... there's more!

Post continues:

... President Trump the Antichrist.

In another he recommends buying guns in reaction to Trump’s DOJ exploring ways to ban firearm purchases from transgenders.

In one post he calls Trump a sociopathic mob boss and in another referred to him as a traitor with known connections to Putin, repeating a favorite leftwing Russian Hoax talking point.

He also attacks JD Vance for advocating an end to America’s funding of the war in Ukraine and for his criticisms of the Pope. He seems pretty fixated on Ukraine more generally.

He also frequently interacts with Will Stancil’s Bluesky account, among others.

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No wonder Democrats, the Left, and the mainstream media are working so hard to insist this is a both-sides issue and that Trump deserves all of these assassination attempts.

Gross, right?

We suppose if our side were consistently the fascist, violent one, we too may try to spin reality.

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Tags:

BLUESKY DONALD TRUMP JD VANCE TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT UKRAINE

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