Dems' FAVORITE Narrative Bites the DUST --> WHCD Shooter’s Old Posts Expose EXACTLY Who Radicalized Him

While Democrats insist they haven't been using violent rhetoric and Obama claims we don't yet know WHCD shooter Cole Allen's motive, old posts on X and especially on BlueSky tell us EXACTLY who and what radicalized him.

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And honestly, if you're reading us, you're likely already thinking, DUH, as you read this.

We all knew.

We all know.

THEY know.

They just don't really care.

🚨BREAKING: I found Cole Allen's archived tweets.



He predicted "Kamala wins all swing states," compared Trump's win to “Nazis getting elected,” and moved to Bluesky.



The scary part: he retweeted every mainstream Democrat on this platform.



Thread below. 👇



What radicalized him… pic.twitter.com/5VWHCZd6Rx — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 26, 2026

Post continues:

... him were the same talking points repeated every day on the left.

What's especially scary here is the guy didn't write crazy stuff about Trump, he was almost literally quoting everyday Democrats word-for-word.

Almost as if spewing nothing but hate and fear is a bad idea because eventually someone may be inspired or influenced to do something really horrible.

But wait ... there's more!

Cole Allen, the gunman from last night’s WH Correspondents Dinner, maintained an active online presence, especially on the leftwing social media platform Bluesky where he went by the handle https://t.co/bpKnhC8M5a with multiple references violence and guns.



In one post he calls… pic.twitter.com/mvFBE0FAl7 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) April 26, 2026

Post continues:

... President Trump the Antichrist. In another he recommends buying guns in reaction to Trump’s DOJ exploring ways to ban firearm purchases from transgenders. In one post he calls Trump a sociopathic mob boss and in another referred to him as a traitor with known connections to Putin, repeating a favorite leftwing Russian Hoax talking point. He also attacks JD Vance for advocating an end to America’s funding of the war in Ukraine and for his criticisms of the Pope. He seems pretty fixated on Ukraine more generally. He also frequently interacts with Will Stancil’s Bluesky account, among others.

No wonder Democrats, the Left, and the mainstream media are working so hard to insist this is a both-sides issue and that Trump deserves all of these assassination attempts.

Gross, right?

We suppose if our side were consistently the fascist, violent one, we too may try to spin reality.

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Bless Their HEARTS! Brian Stelter and Other Media Already Making Assassination Attempt About Themselves

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Retired Green Beret Unpacks Troubling, Even DAMNING Points About Trump Assassination Attempt at WHCD

Here Are the Most REPUGNANT Posts From the Very WORST People After 4th Assassination Attempt on Trump

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