Retired Green Beret Unpacks Troubling, Even DAMNING Points About Trump Assassination Attempt at WHCD

So, now that we know Cole Allen has admitted his intent was to target Trump administration officials at the WHCD ...

NEW: Per federal law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation to @FoxNews, Cole Allen told investigators after his arrest that his intent was to target Trump administration officials at the WHCD. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 26, 2026

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... the questions are starting to come out. And while we're seeing plenty of posts from people drawing their own conclusions about what happened here, this post from retired Green Beret Eric Schwalm really got our attention.

Take a look:

So let's unpack a few things right up front...



1) He left California and was in DC at the hotel where the WHCD was veing held.

2) Imagine the intent he had to have in order to travel that distance all the while thinking about what he was going to do.

3) He either moved several… pic.twitter.com/y7xnTlicfA — Eric Schwalm (@Schwalm5132) April 26, 2026

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... weapons or procured them in/around DC and figured out a way to get them in proximity to the WHCD. 4) He took the time to load the weapons onto his body (to reportedly include several knives), and nobody noticed. 5) Now here is the kicker...in his hidden location, he was somehow aware that the President was in the room and was seated. How/when was he aware of that part? 6) If he wasn't a guest at the WHCD and he couldn't see the President from where he was....how did he know? 7) It's not like he could go look in the room and then go load up with his gear. 8) He was supposedly a guest at the exact hotel? Like every room in that place wasn't booked full over a month in advance? In DC on a Saturday, with the WHCD at the same hotel... have you ever booked a hotel in DC during a Major Presidential event? Good luck!!! All of it screams that he had help from someone in DC. Someone with some serious knowledge and capabilities. You just don't pull off something like that on a whim and without some serious reconnaissance ahead of time.

How did Allen know when the Cabinet was seated?

Was there more than one person involved? We wrote earlier about the bizarre 2023 post from an account that only posted his name ... and we made fun of that ... but this just reeks of the insane and the strange. Please note we have not gone full tinfoil yet but we're getting there.

Stay tuned.

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Related:

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Here Are the Most REPUGNANT Posts From the Very WORST People After 4th Assassination Attempt on Trump

'In His OWN Words': Asra Nomani Drops Nearly 10-Year-Old Video of WHCD Shooter Cole Allen and WOW (Watch)

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