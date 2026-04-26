Here Are the Most REPUGNANT Posts From the Very WORST People After 4th Assassination Attempt on Trump

Another assassination attempt on Trump, another bunch of mouth-breathing jagoffs on X insisting it was staged.

It's like clockwork.

What must their lives be like to be filled with so much hate 24/7? That this is the first place their mind goes to when a Kamala-donating, California teacher shows up to kill the president ... TRUMP STAGED IT.

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Perhaps it's just too difficult to accept that their party is filled with violent, dangerous, lunatic wack-jobs ... truth hurts.

Matt Walsh really sets the 'stage' here on how stupid this all is:

Just to be clear, the theory that leftists are running with is that the Trump Administration somehow convinced a registered Democrat to volunteer to go to prison for the rest of his life so that they could use him as a patsy for a third staged assassination attempt -- one that,… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 26, 2026

Post continues:

... they apparently believe, was concocted mostly to justify building a White House ballroom that's already being built anyway. That's their theory of the case here.

Yes, it's all a PLOT to build a ballroom.

What now?

"It's staged!"



No one agrees to go to prison for life for a political stunt. Stop being an idiot. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 26, 2026

There are so many, you guys.

asdf

And here's one from a guy who lost his mind when Trump refused to hire him over a decade ago:

Immediately after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Lincoln Project co-founder @SteveSchmidtSES blamed President Trump for "poisoning the rhetoric" in America:



"He is a vile and disgusting man." pic.twitter.com/dUG2XrcCDl — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 26, 2026

Because, you know, it's Trump's fault a Kamala donor tried to kill him. Again.

We’re supposed to believe someone got through the massive security with a rifle and multiple magazines at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ dinner? pic.twitter.com/fSCY9eQrTz — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 26, 2026

He didn't get THROUGH security.

Sooo, the Secret Service and FBI just happened to release this footage to the President during an active investigation?



And he felt the need to post it… because….? https://t.co/8uov672Sd9 — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) April 26, 2026

It's totally bizarre how many people are in my mentions saying this was a staged thing. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 26, 2026

So damn staged it’s not even funny. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 26, 2026

The woke Right is stupid too. Just sayin'.

His approval ratings are so bad that he staged another assassination attempt to get out of the White House correspondents’ dinner. — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) April 26, 2026

They really think anyone would give up their entire lives for Trump to stage another assassination attempt. REALLY?

Alright. I'll be THAT guy.



In the room before the panic we clearly hear 5 shots. The video Trump posted shows him run through, agents drew guns.



Cole Tomas Allen had a makeshift shotgun, not an automatic rifle. The shots were the agents.



Agents shoot center mass. Something… pic.twitter.com/ELQBVu9HFL — Patrick L Riley (@Acquired_Savant) April 26, 2026

Ok, so we were pretty sure it would be bad, but this is unhinged.

Never in the history of our country has a president evaded assassination 2 times. Want to know why? They were all staged. A president this evil does not have fortune on his side. He has a playbook. — Prez (@PrezLives2022) April 26, 2026

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These people vote.

Virginia makes more and more sense, unfortunately.

Live your life so that

if *you* face multiple assassination attempts;

millions of ppl

right, left and center

won't all simultaneously tweet

that it's staged — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 26, 2026

Of course, Fugelsang is included. Couldn't be a 'worst people on X' post without him.

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