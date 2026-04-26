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Here Are the Most REPUGNANT Posts From the Very WORST People After 4th Assassination Attempt on Trump

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:35 AM on April 26, 2026
Meme

Another assassination attempt on Trump, another bunch of mouth-breathing jagoffs on X insisting it was staged.

It's like clockwork.

What must their lives be like to be filled with so much hate 24/7? That this is the first place their mind goes to when a Kamala-donating, California teacher shows up to kill the president ... TRUMP STAGED IT.

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Perhaps it's just too difficult to accept that their party is filled with violent, dangerous, lunatic wack-jobs ... truth hurts.

Matt Walsh really sets the 'stage' here on how stupid this all is:

Post continues:

... they apparently believe, was concocted mostly to justify building a White House ballroom that's already being built anyway. That's their theory of the case here.

Yes, it's all a PLOT to build a ballroom.

What now?

There are so many, you guys.

asdf

And here's one from a guy who lost his mind when Trump refused to hire him over a decade ago:

Because, you know, it's Trump's fault a Kamala donor tried to kill him. Again.

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justmindy
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He didn't get THROUGH security.

The woke Right is stupid too. Just sayin'.

They really think anyone would give up their entire lives for Trump to stage another assassination attempt. REALLY?

Ok, so we were pretty sure it would be bad, but this is unhinged. 

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These people vote.

Virginia makes more and more sense, unfortunately.

Of course, Fugelsang is included. Couldn't be a 'worst people on X' post without him.

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DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE WOKE

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