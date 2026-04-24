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Greg Gutfeld Shreds Jessica Tarlov in VICIOUS Back and Forth About SPLC Funding White Hate Groups (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:10 PM on April 24, 2026
Gif

Greg Gutfeld just served up a master class in on-air evisceration (it's a thing) that left his co-host Jessica Tarlov sputtering on Thursday’s episode of The Five. 

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While Tarlov clung desperately to the worn-out narrative that the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right rally was some spontaneous, grass-roots eruption of white supremacy, Gutfeld calmly shredded both her and the Southern Poverty Law Center’s role in the story and pointed out the inconvenient truth that the entire event had been funded and stage-managed from the start. 

It was the kind of no-nonsense smackdown that makes you wonder how long Fox will keep pretending Tarlov’s talking points belong on a serious panel.

Unless, of course, they only keep her around so Gutfeld has someone to decimate for the audience.

Watch this:

Post continues:

... thing you’ll watch all day!

We always enjoy watching Gutfeld take anyone apart, but it's especially entertaining when it's Jessica Tarlov.

We're petty that way.

She always comes across as shrill, it's sort of her thing.

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Laughable? Absolutely. But also totally expected.

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ABIGAIL SPANBERGER GREG GUTFELD JESSICA TARLOV VIRGINIA

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