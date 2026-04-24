Greg Gutfeld Shreds Jessica Tarlov in VICIOUS Back and Forth About SPLC Funding White Hate Groups (Vid)

Greg Gutfeld just served up a master class in on-air evisceration (it's a thing) that left his co-host Jessica Tarlov sputtering on Thursday’s episode of The Five.

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While Tarlov clung desperately to the worn-out narrative that the 2017 Charlottesville Unite the Right rally was some spontaneous, grass-roots eruption of white supremacy, Gutfeld calmly shredded both her and the Southern Poverty Law Center’s role in the story and pointed out the inconvenient truth that the entire event had been funded and stage-managed from the start.

It was the kind of no-nonsense smackdown that makes you wonder how long Fox will keep pretending Tarlov’s talking points belong on a serious panel.

Unless, of course, they only keep her around so Gutfeld has someone to decimate for the audience.

Watch this:

HOLY SMOKES! 🔥🔥



Gutfeld just ripped Jessica Tarlov to shreds on The Five about the SPLC. She’s still claiming the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville was completely real and organic, even though it’s been proved the whole thing was funded.



This is hands-down the best… pic.twitter.com/fYmBunQZew — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) April 23, 2026

Post continues:

... thing you’ll watch all day!

We always enjoy watching Gutfeld take anyone apart, but it's especially entertaining when it's Jessica Tarlov.

We're petty that way.

I saw this live yesterday. She came across as shrill, with the emotional control of a 5 year old screaming in the toy aisle at Target. She makes my skin crawl. — TXGal (@LisaWasHere7713) April 24, 2026

She always comes across as shrill, it's sort of her thing.

If she's right then where are all of the racist attacks and lynchings on blacks and minorities. They don't exist!!!! Trump is President. The most racist president ever to exist supposedly and antifa is still attacking and murdering people. She's so full of shit. — AnHonestConMan (@AnhonestR) April 24, 2026

She's a great example of a stage-one thinker. An idiot, too stupid to realize she's an idiot. In fact, in her mind she is the smartest person in every room. — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 🤘 🧠 (@CKnobb) April 24, 2026

Gutfeld always says what we're all thinking.



It's laughable Tarlov even tries to push that bs — J (@JayTC53) April 23, 2026

Laughable? Absolutely. But also totally expected.

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