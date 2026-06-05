A-HOLE Who Publicized Aborting His Unborn Child With Down Syndrome NOW Playing the Victim and HOOBOY

As Twitchy readers know, Jesse Ridgway (who's apparently a YouTuber; we hadn't heard of him until yesterday) decided to publicize the fact that he and his wife had aborted their unborn child because he or she may have Down syndrome.

Forget that this feels an awful lot like eugenics, doing away with imperfect human beings and such, but to go on X with hundreds of thousands of followers and post about it? THEN to complain, cry, whine and play the victim after getting called out for it?

BRO.

I’ve never seen such hate and vitriol for two people grieving the loss of their unborn child and making an impossible decision. The last 24 hours have exposed a side of humanity that is deeply disturbing. Being called “murderous pieces of shit, evil, compared to Hitler” and…

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... receiving NON-STOP DEATH THREATS.

Seeing my 6-year old dog with Stage 4 Kidney Disease be used as a weapon, manipulating my words and intent in a tweet or saying we’ll regret this decision forever and must repent to God is absolute insanity. If you ever wanted to marvel at the depravity of people online, just check the replies on my latest tweet. It’s a shit-show of epic proportions. This is reflective of the current world and landscape we’re all living in.

What’s more troubling is a lot of these people use God or Jesus as their justification for threatening us and wanting to cast us into Hell…seems pretty hypocritical. So many saying they would’ve kept the child, put it up for adoption or are suddenly ready to adopt a down syndrome child, that’s great! You can do all those things. However, many of the people throwing stones don’t even have children, let alone one with a condition and most likely will never do the things they say they’re going to do.

There has been some heinous shit said about my wife and I on some extremely large accounts…It baffles me that there are such trashy-ass people who have significant followings. If you can’t contribute anything meaningful to the conversation aside from insults then just don’t post. On the other hand, there has been tremendous stories of people who kept their Down Syndrome baby and that’s awesome! Very courageous and they do look very happy! That is your choice and I support it. This was ours and we can do that. It’s very easy to accept the differences between us when it has no actual bearing on your life.

What shocked me most of all was that this story has become mainstream news…A couple’s abortion is suddenly newsworthy in 2026…?There are over 1,000,000 abortions every single year for a myriad of reasons, this is happening on a DAILY BASIS and is the most common outcome for Trisomy 21, yet this one blows up and people are surprised…?The reason this blew up is quite simple: IT’S BECAUSE NOBODY TALKS ABOUT IT. I can’t blame people for not talking about these vulnerable experiences publicly because you see the disgusting backlash that ensues. It’s very divisive. Luckily, after 20 years on the Internet, this is par the course for me taking on the crazies, so I’m glad I can help further the conversation.

That’s exactly why I wanted to share this story. People still need to see vulnerability and hear the raw truth. There is real suffering going on and it is being done in silence and fear.So many mothers have reached out privately commending us on our bravery to speak truthfully about this topic and we really appreciate that support! We want you to feel less alone in this and less ashamed.

There has never been a more important time to speak up and out about the things that matter. Do not let the vocal minority stop you from sharing your truth.

To those who have been affected by this or are confronted with a similar situation in the future, we have your back and please feel free to reach out. I’m sure this will follow us awhile especially when we try for a kid again in the near future.

So, he continued ranty, rambling, and playing the victim but we can only stomach so much of this crap.