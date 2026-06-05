YUP, Looks Like the NYT Set Lyndsey Fifield Up As a Gift to a Nazi-Tatted Democrat; This Post Shows HOW

At Twitchy, we try very hard to laugh when we feel like crying.

To laugh when we feel like screaming and throwing things.

To laugh when we can't help but throw up in our mouths a little when something is so awful we can barely stand to read it.

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We laugh because if we don't, reading and writing about the things we see would likely drive us even crazier than we already are. Not to mention that everyone who reads us probably feels this way a bit, too.

All of that being said, this editor has completely lost her sense of humor about what has happened to Lyndsey Fifield and what The New York Times was willing to do to support and protect a Nazi-tatted Democrat who has admitted to horrible things. Are we really so broken politically that this guy could get into office?

Then again, Virginia Democrats elected Jay Jones, who openly texted about shooting a Republican in the head, so we suppose nothing should surprise us at this point.

But we're pissed. Definitely.

NEW from @dailycaller on the NYT's catch and kill operation:



- A source tells @wupton that the NYT had two women prepared to make sexual assault allegations against Platner.

- Those details were revealed to Fifield, presumably to make her feel more comfortable coming forward… pic.twitter.com/buC8wN5u0i — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) June 4, 2026

Post continues:

- They never made it into the story, allegedly being removed at the behest of NYT editors and Platner's lawyers. - The Platner campaign was originally only given two hours to respond, but that stretched into 24 hours, contrary to what interview subjects were told

What a bunch of disingenuous, backstabbing, lying, dirty, vile, corrupt, biased, Nazi-defending a-holes.

Matt Whitlock said it even better.

I hope the New York Times genuinely recognizes the catastrophic damage they did here - to journalism and to victims of abuse. https://t.co/RcgBW3vUWM — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 5, 2026

Not that we had much respect for journalism in the first place, but this really should be the nail in its coffin. As for victims of abuse, setting a survivor up because of her political persuasion is about as dirty and evil as someone can get. Especially when it only benefits the bastard accused of abusing her.

The red flags started going up when the Times "report" read more like a progressive campaign blog than a hard-hitting story. Great investigative instincts to dig deeper and get the "more to the story." — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 5, 2026

I wasn't sure it was possible to despise the NYT any more, but here we are. — Amy 🇺🇸 (@amy_likes_owls) June 5, 2026

If this is true, then it means the NYT set Lindsey up to take the heat from every leftist who is now claiming "she's a partisan hack"



That would be pure high grade evil https://t.co/wdeYoNOkUZ — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) June 5, 2026

The way the New York Times has handled this episode will ensure future victims don’t put themselves on the line to tell their stories.



Reprehensible. https://t.co/Jaorq4NVdN — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 5, 2026

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Irreparable damage.

That would be The New York Times.

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