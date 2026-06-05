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YUP, Looks Like the NYT Set Lyndsey Fifield Up As a Gift to a Nazi-Tatted Democrat; This Post Shows HOW

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on June 05, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

At Twitchy, we try very hard to laugh when we feel like crying.

To laugh when we feel like screaming and throwing things.

To laugh when we can't help but throw up in our mouths a little when something is so awful we can barely stand to read it.

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We laugh because if we don't, reading and writing about the things we see would likely drive us even crazier than we already are. Not to mention that everyone who reads us probably feels this way a bit, too.

All of that being said, this editor has completely lost her sense of humor about what has happened to Lyndsey Fifield and what The New York Times was willing to do to support and protect a Nazi-tatted Democrat who has admitted to horrible things. Are we really so broken politically that this guy could get into office? 

Then again, Virginia Democrats elected Jay Jones, who openly texted about shooting a Republican in the head, so we suppose nothing should surprise us at this point.

But we're pissed. Definitely.

Post continues:

- They never made it into the story, allegedly being removed at the behest of NYT editors and Platner's lawyers. 

- The Platner campaign was originally only given two hours to respond, but that stretched into 24 hours, contrary to what interview subjects were told

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What a bunch of disingenuous, backstabbing, lying, dirty, vile, corrupt, biased, Nazi-defending a-holes. 

Matt Whitlock said it even better.

Not that we had much respect for journalism in the first place, but this really should be the nail in its coffin. As for victims of abuse, setting a survivor up because of her political persuasion is about as dirty and evil as someone can get. Especially when it only benefits the bastard accused of abusing her.

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Irreparable damage.

That would be The New York Times.

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FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS THE NEW YORK TIMES GRAHAM PLATNER

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