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EFF That GUY! The Latest Deep Thoughts With Hunter Biden Includes a Serious SWIPE at Jake Tapper and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:35 PM on June 04, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File

A couple of weeks back, we wrote about a new account on X that appeared to be Hunter Biden. At the time, the account wasn't verified so we weren't sure if it was really him or not but now ... 

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Hey, there's a blue check.

And honestly, reading this, especially the last part, we really hope it is him. Heh.

Take a gander.

Post continues: 

... of our misery.The second we figure out we agree on more than we disagree, they’re done. Love your neighbor. Be yourself. Radical honesty. No f**ks given, no f**ks taken. Everything else is just noise. (But still f**k Jake “Brick Tamland” Tapper on anytime line).

HA HA HA HA HA

We dig how he's all about not fighting or being divided but then drops an f-Jake Tapper.  

Too good.

That being said, he really should apologize to Brick Tamland for comparing Jake to him.

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Someone might want to tell him.

Fair question. 

Hey, the post alone already has 1.4 million views on it and he's a verified account so that should pay a pretty penny.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS HUNTER BIDEN JAKE TAPPER JEFFREY EPSTEIN X

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