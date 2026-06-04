EFF That GUY! The Latest Deep Thoughts With Hunter Biden Includes a Serious SWIPE at Jake Tapper and LOL

A couple of weeks back, we wrote about a new account on X that appeared to be Hunter Biden. At the time, the account wasn't verified so we weren't sure if it was really him or not but now ...

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Hey, there's a blue check.

And honestly, reading this, especially the last part, we really hope it is him. Heh.

Take a gander.

WTF timeline are we on. Someone called me the MAGA whisperer and I’ll gladly take the title. Left, right, D or R we all want the same things. We’re being divided on purpose by the Epstein Elite Oligarch class because as long as we’re at each other’s throats, they get fat and rich… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 4, 2026

Post continues:

... of our misery.The second we figure out we agree on more than we disagree, they’re done. Love your neighbor. Be yourself. Radical honesty. No f**ks given, no f**ks taken. Everything else is just noise. (But still f**k Jake “Brick Tamland” Tapper on anytime line).

HA HA HA HA HA

We dig how he's all about not fighting or being divided but then drops an f-Jake Tapper.

Too good.

That being said, he really should apologize to Brick Tamland for comparing Jake to him.

You have my complete and total endorsement for 2028. I may even register to vote — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) June 4, 2026

Hey, man. I’m not sure you’re aware but you are Hunter Biden. — Magills (@magills_) June 4, 2026

Someone might want to tell him.

Does the Big Guy get 10% of your X payout? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 4, 2026

Fair question.

Hey, the post alone already has 1.4 million views on it and he's a verified account so that should pay a pretty penny.

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