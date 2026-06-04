EFF That GUY! The Latest Deep Thoughts With Hunter Biden Includes a Serious SWIPE at Jake Tapper and LOL

A couple of weeks back, we wrote about a new account on X that appeared to be Hunter Biden. At the time, the account wasn't verified so we weren't sure if it was really him or not but now ...
Hey, there's a blue check.
And honestly, reading this, especially the last part, we really hope it is him. Heh.
Take a gander.
WTF timeline are we on. Someone called me the MAGA whisperer and I’ll gladly take the title. Left, right, D or R we all want the same things. We’re being divided on purpose by the Epstein Elite Oligarch class because as long as we’re at each other’s throats, they get fat and rich…— Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 4, 2026
Post continues:
... of our misery.The second we figure out we agree on more than we disagree, they’re done. Love your neighbor. Be yourself. Radical honesty. No f**ks given, no f**ks taken. Everything else is just noise. (But still f**k Jake “Brick Tamland” Tapper on anytime line).
HA HA HA HA HA
We dig how he's all about not fighting or being divided but then drops an f-Jake Tapper.
Too good.
That being said, he really should apologize to Brick Tamland for comparing Jake to him.
You have my complete and total endorsement for 2028. I may even register to vote— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) June 4, 2026
Hey, man. I’m not sure you’re aware but you are Hunter Biden.— Magills (@magills_) June 4, 2026
Recommended
Someone might want to tell him.
Does the Big Guy get 10% of your X payout?— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 4, 2026
Fair question.
Hey, the post alone already has 1.4 million views on it and he's a verified account so that should pay a pretty penny.
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