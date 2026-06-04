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The Crash-Out to End ALL Crash-Outs! Former NYT Dolt Melts DOWN in Thread Screeching About Bari Weiss

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on June 04, 2026
Bravo/Meme

Imagine crashing out because Bari Weiss has made things at CBS less biased, which will only increase the viewership for the network, which is, you know, literally HER JOB. 

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We've seen plenty of crash-outs about Weiss from plenty of whiners, but this Hunter Boone fellow seems especially bitter and angry. Sort of like an angry ex-girlfriend on social media. Also note, he claims to have bullied Weiss from The New York Times ... but he himself doesn't seem to work there anymore according to his bio.

But hey, whatever makes him feel better about the suck that is his life.

Suuuuuuure.

He continued.

NOT JOHN OLIVER?! OH NOOOOOOOOEZ.

Look at that, he kept screenshots from a Slack channel. Wonder if he keeps these on his phone so he can bring them up and grumble to himself that one day she will RUE THE DAY.

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Uh huh

We have a feeling she quit because working with a-holes is a lot of work.

'Nuff said.

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60 MINUTES BARI WEISS CBS NEWS MEDIA BIAS

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