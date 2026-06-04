The Crash-Out to End ALL Crash-Outs! Former NYT Dolt Melts DOWN in Thread Screeching About Bari Weiss

Imagine crashing out because Bari Weiss has made things at CBS less biased, which will only increase the viewership for the network, which is, you know, literally HER JOB.

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Fired "60 Minutes" journalist Scott Pelley says CBS News boss Bari Weiss is lying when she says there was an effort to "find a way back" for him.



"At no point did anyone in the meeting suggest there could be steps taken by either side that would lead to a resolution. Weiss and… pic.twitter.com/IA33wYXlFq — Variety (@Variety) June 3, 2026

We've seen plenty of crash-outs about Weiss from plenty of whiners, but this Hunter Boone fellow seems especially bitter and angry. Sort of like an angry ex-girlfriend on social media. Also note, he claims to have bullied Weiss from The New York Times ... but he himself doesn't seem to work there anymore according to his bio.

But hey, whatever makes him feel better about the suck that is his life.

reminder that bari weiss quit in shame at @nytimes because my team called her out for being A LIAR https://t.co/tq05oTot8l — Hunter Boone (@HunterBoone) June 3, 2026

Suuuuuuure.

He continued.

NOT JOHN OLIVER?! OH NOOOOOOOOEZ.

the Slack channel that day pic.twitter.com/DKs5KErEhn — Hunter Boone (@HunterBoone) June 4, 2026

Look at that, he kept screenshots from a Slack channel. Wonder if he keeps these on his phone so he can bring them up and grumble to himself that one day she will RUE THE DAY.

this is the slack message that started it all 😅 pic.twitter.com/iKhEdAipA8 — Hunter Boone (@HunterBoone) June 4, 2026

Uh huh

i have a feeling she quit because of the 😂 reaction to her joining the channel pic.twitter.com/vZI8PQ9ZeB — Hunter Boone (@HunterBoone) June 4, 2026

We have a feeling she quit because working with a-holes is a lot of work.

Stupid & loud. Quite a combo to choose, Hunter. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 4, 2026

'Nuff said.

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