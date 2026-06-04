BOMBSHELL Thread Details Damning Indictment on SPLC 'Creating' White Supremacy They Claimed to Fight

The Southern Poverty Law Center has now been indicted, and as Tyler O'Neil lays out in his thread, this is a DOOZY.

🚨READ IT



The Justice Department just secured a superseding indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center, and it reveals some new bombshells



🧵1/20https://t.co/uRCbnWaBzr pic.twitter.com/AxORRKq7MC — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

Advertisement

Or a bombshell. Both work.

Check this out:

Reminder: the SPLC raises money by claiming it exists to "dismantle white supremacy," but DOJ says the SPLC was actually propping up the hate it told donors it aimed to destroy. SPLC paid "field sources," whom SPLC says were merely informants.



🧵2/20 pic.twitter.com/vYSnvyzvFZ — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

There is so much white supremacy in our country the SPLC had to create some to appear relevant.

K.

More:

Yet the field sources used the SPLC's $ to:



1⃣Attend extremist rallies

2⃣Host rallies

3⃣Grow existing chapters

4⃣Create new chapters

5⃣Recruit individuals

6⃣Donate to extremist leaders

7⃣Purchase cross-burning material

8⃣Create racist paraphernalia

9⃣Pay living expenses



🧵3/20 pic.twitter.com/SeG9iTxxQY — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

The SPLC set up ficitious entities to fund these "field sources."



🧵4/20 pic.twitter.com/YF8mUs6DWl — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

1⃣NATIONAL ALLIANCE



SPLC paid over $1.2M to "F-9," who was in a romantic relationship with an SPLC employee😲



While receiving SPLC donors' money, F-9 also raised funds for the National Alliance.



🧵5/20 pic.twitter.com/nKQnEuWoIf — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

What is it with these people?

2⃣NAZI-KKK LEADER



SPLC paid more than $70K to F-30, a NAZI, KKK, and Aryan Nations leader. F-30 asked SPLC to help him/her leave the movement. SPLC gave F-30 a salary to stay. F-30 used the $ to host extremist rallies, recruit members, publish material.



🧵6/20 pic.twitter.com/oallwNm05F — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

Paying a Nazi.

Getting a Nazi tattoo.

Democrats have a Nazi problem.

3⃣KKK GETS COLD FEET



F-30 wasn't the only one. F-31 & F-32, KKK members, wanted out in 2010.



The SPLC bribed them to stay in the movement. These Fs used the $ to attend extremist rallies and to gain a leadership role.



SPLC reimbursed them for cross-burning materials.



🧵7/20 pic.twitter.com/1MSmnUbTnr — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

4⃣NEO-NAZI FEATURED



SPLC gave $155K+ to F-42, former chairman of the Neo-Nazi National Alliance. At the same time, SPLC featured this field source on its "Extremist File" webpage.



🧵8/20 pic.twitter.com/9caN460avP — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

Cripes.

5⃣UNITE THE RIGHT



F-37, a member of the leadership chat for the Charlottesville rally in 2017, made racist posts under an SPLC employee's supervision and arranged transport for others to attend the rally. SPLC paid this person $300K.



🧵9/20 pic.twitter.com/judYfkBjyY — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

6⃣NAZI



The SPLC paid $350K to an officer of the National Socialist Movement and Aryan Nations-affiliated Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club.



🧵10/20 pic.twitter.com/W9RJWoFgbO — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

Seeing a pattern yet?

7⃣AMERICAN FRONT



The SPLC paid F-43 $19K. This person was national president of American Front, and is a convicted felon for participating in a cross burning.



🧵11/20 pic.twitter.com/YacKaLGkGX — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

Advertisement

8⃣UNITED KLANS OF AMERICA



The SPLC paid F-18, who led "a millennial reboot of what was once a serious domestic threat."



🧵12/20 pic.twitter.com/O6CVzDGXmg — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

Millennials.

Of course.

WIRE FRAUD



The indictment mentions specific payments SPLC allegedly made under false pretenses. The indictment claims SPLC aimed "to obtain money via donations through materially false representations and omissions about what the donated funds would be used for."



🧵13/20 pic.twitter.com/7IIEPZdQB2 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

The indictment also brings bank fraud charges, mentioning specific statements an SPLC employee made to a bank that later conflicted with the SPLC CEO's statements to the bank.



🧵14/20 pic.twitter.com/vVzFDuFtfN — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

Finally, the indictment claims the SPLC conspired to commit concealement money laundering, aiming to conceal "the true nature, source, ownership, and control of fraudulently obtained donated money the SPLC paid to the Fs."



🧵15/20 pic.twitter.com/bj7eZzTZEN — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

Money laundering.

We've got nothin'.

The indictment states that, upon conviction of the wire fraud counts, the SPLC "shall forfeit to the United States... any property, real or personal, which represents or istraceable to the gross receipts obtained" in violation of the law.



🧵16/20 pic.twitter.com/FWUMh7Bq1k — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

Advertisement

Upon conviction of the conspiracy to conceal money laundering charge, the SPLC shall also forfeit any property involved in that offense.



🧵17/20 pic.twitter.com/MQAiUxbjpu — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026

WOOF.

============================================================

Related:

Actually NAUSEATING: YouTuber DOG-WALKED for All but Bragging About Aborting Baby with Down Syndrome

Is This a JOKE?! Marco Rubio PIMP-SLAPS Ted Lieu SO HARD You ALMOST Feel Sorry for Him ... Almost (WATCH)

Freudian SLIP?! Jill Biden Misspeaks, Spills ALL the Tea on Joe 'Picking' Kamala Harris As His VP (WATCH)

Marco Rubio Drops the HAMMER on Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen Over Iran, Leaves Her SPEECHLESS (Watch)

Muriel Bowser Learns the Hard Way That Calling Her City the GAYEST City in the World Is NOT a Win, At All

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.