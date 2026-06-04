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BOMBSHELL Thread Details Damning Indictment on SPLC 'Creating' White Supremacy They Claimed to Fight

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on June 04, 2026
Southern Poverty Law Center

The Southern Poverty Law Center has now been indicted, and as Tyler O'Neil lays out in his thread, this is a DOOZY.

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Or a bombshell. Both work.

Check this out:

There is so much white supremacy in our country the SPLC had to create some to appear relevant.

K.

More:

What is it with these people?

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Sam J.
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Paying a Nazi.

Getting a Nazi tattoo.

Democrats have a Nazi problem.

Cripes.

Seeing a pattern yet?

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Millennials.

Of course.

Money laundering.

We've got nothin'.

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WOOF.

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Muriel Bowser Learns the Hard Way That Calling Her City the GAYEST City in the World Is NOT a Win, At All

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CRIME DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

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Did NOT Have Dana Bash SLAMMING Dems for Supporting Graham Platner on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are -Vid Sam J.
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