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Is This a JOKE?! Marco Rubio PIMP-SLAPS Ted Lieu SO HARD You ALMOST Feel Sorry for Him ... Almost (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on June 04, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Ted Lieu really thought he had something here when he went after Marco Rubio, claiming that Trump has been falling asleep in meetings. Poor, sad, irrelevant, mockable, puffy, politically impotent Ted so badly wants to believe he had Rubio RIGHT WHERE HE WANTED HIM.

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And as a result, he had Trump RIGHT WHERE HE WANTED HIM.

Of course, that's not true at all and in any way. Every time these dipwads think the 'walls are finally caving in' on Trump, they're wrong. Again.

In fact, all Lie (aka Lies-to-u) really managed to do here is remind us all that Rubio is unstoppable in a hearing and that it's ok to point and laugh at someone as pathetic and useless as Ted.

Watch this.

Ted clearly does not want Rubio to answer because every time he tries to answer, Ted starts talking over him, accusing him of 'lying again.' Full disclosure, we don't normally watch an entire clip of Ted because woof, the guy is a mess, but this one?

So much fun, especially since we're only really watching so we can giggle while Rubio makes Ted look stupid and cry.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JAKE TAPPER KAMALA HARRIS MARCO RUBIO

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