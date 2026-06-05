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Dem Senator Whitehouse Bankrolling Platner Tells His Victims to Get Over It — 'A Lot of Nothing'

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on June 05, 2026
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse from the notoriously diverse state of Rhode Island, is not impressed with the allegations against Graham Platner. Maybe he spoke with his friends at his all-white country club and they came to that conclusion.

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Too bad the stories of young women victimized by Graham Platner didn't move the needle for Senator Whitehouse.

Listen, if a person lies even one time, that casts suspicion on every other thing they ever said. Since Platner has lied a whole bunch of times, why is he automatically believed over a woman who has an impeccable reputation?

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Just a bunch of rich white dudes making excuses for their fellow rich white dude.

Makes one wonder what goes on between Whitehouse and his friends.

Yes. This is what the leadership of the Democrat Party believes.

All that matters to Democrats is power.

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At minimum, it is full of abuse apologists. 

 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC RHODE ISLAND SHELDON WHITEHOUSE GRAHAM PLATNER

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