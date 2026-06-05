Dem Senator Whitehouse Bankrolling Platner Tells His Victims to Get Over It — 'A Lot of Nothing'

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse from the notoriously diverse state of Rhode Island, is not impressed with the allegations against Graham Platner. Maybe he spoke with his friends at his all-white country club and they came to that conclusion.

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Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) tells NOTUS he’s unimpressed by the allegations against Graham Platner



Whitehouse: “Seems like a lot of nothing. I mean, the only one who had anything to say that seemed ‘unsettling’ was a woman who works for right-wing political operations.”… https://t.co/DwUa7f7Zya pic.twitter.com/iK0eUEA1NU — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 4, 2026

Too bad the stories of young women victimized by Graham Platner didn't move the needle for Senator Whitehouse.

To the extent it's a he-said/she-said.

Reasons not to trust Platner:

* He lied about being "sent to war"

* He lied about why he went to private school

* His whole working-class oysterman story is bs

Reasons not to trust Fifield:

* She's a conservative.https://t.co/un57OdmNqR — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) June 5, 2026

Listen, if a person lies even one time, that casts suspicion on every other thing they ever said. Since Platner has lied a whole bunch of times, why is he automatically believed over a woman who has an impeccable reputation?

NEW: Dem senator bankrolling Platner's campaign ripped for downplaying abuse allegations in bombshell report



"A sitting Democratic Senator, who is one of Graham Platner’s top donors, is now drawing backlash for shrugging off the most recent allegations of misconduct that have… pic.twitter.com/nDYUwsLkBD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 5, 2026

Just a bunch of rich white dudes making excuses for their fellow rich white dude.

Senator Whitehouse thinks it sounds like "nothing" that he bruised women and locked one in a room? That's nothing? https://t.co/J1X4SN7qba — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) June 4, 2026

Makes one wonder what goes on between Whitehouse and his friends.

So because she's Right wing...it's OK for Platner to have allegedly abused her 😵‍💫 https://t.co/oxNtKHWJ8a — 🪷 A Harris Democrat✊🏾 (@sephius1999) June 5, 2026

Yes. This is what the leadership of the Democrat Party believes.

Sheldon Whitehouse is performative. https://t.co/CkdxbhA8fH — Tiff4Mahogany_44 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 NATO MEMBER (@tiff4mahogany) June 5, 2026

Anyone else old enough to remember when Democrats were the party that said "believe survivors"?



Apparently that was an abbreviation for "believe survivors so long as the Senate's not in play."



BTW @SenWhitehouse, there's still worse yet to come. But you should f**k off now. https://t.co/so1LY5upGi — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) June 5, 2026

All that matters to Democrats is power.

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@SenWhitehouse supports domestic violence and rape. https://t.co/vHYmesyXFv — Ze'ev Mishpacha bat Bonds Wolf 🇺🇲 🇮🇱 📟 🎗🤟 (@TheSylvreWolfe) June 5, 2026

Oh. Well if he says so. Case closed, ladies! 👍🏻 https://t.co/zAgzJ0OEYV — Carol Ann Leif (@carolannleif) June 5, 2026

How many @DNC and @TheDemocrats are abusers? It seems like a lot. https://t.co/vHYmesyXFv — Ze'ev Mishpacha bat Bonds Wolf 🇺🇲 🇮🇱 📟 🎗🤟 (@TheSylvreWolfe) June 5, 2026

At minimum, it is full of abuse apologists.

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