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Pratt's Lead VANISHES: California’s Shady Late Drops Appears to be Officially Stealing LA Mayor Runoff

justmindy
justmindy | 4:17 PM on June 07, 2026
AP Photo/Jill Connelly

It is looking increasingly like Spencer Pratt is going to fall into third place and therefore not make it to the runoff for LA Mayor. The crazy part is Raman all but admitted she had no shot on election night, tears and all. Now suddenly she is getting the majority of votes in all of the late drops and magically it looks as if she will jump into second place very soon.

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It's so discouraging because the Democrats run California and there is nothing Republicans or Independents or even Moderate Democrats can do about it. They will rig the election and they are doing it right in front of all our faces.

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justmindy
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There is no reason a state should take weeks to count votes. This is outrageous. This doesn't represent the will of the people.

It doesn't make sense.

He's not the only one.

The Left wants to make people 'asking valid questions' look like crazy lunatics. It's not fair. 

People recognize there is a very good chance Bass would win the run-off. She most likely would win the run-off. That part would not have been shocking. People also know there was a groundswell of support around Pratt and almost none behind Raman. 

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Democrats are crooks. Never forget it.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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