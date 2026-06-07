Pratt's Lead VANISHES: California’s Shady Late Drops Appears to be Officially Stealing LA Mayor Runoff

It is looking increasingly like Spencer Pratt is going to fall into third place and therefore not make it to the runoff for LA Mayor. The crazy part is Raman all but admitted she had no shot on election night, tears and all. Now suddenly she is getting the majority of votes in all of the late drops and magically it looks as if she will jump into second place very soon.

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The math here defies reasonable logic. I see no reasonable way the 3rd place candidate suddenly starts beating #1 and #2 4 days after the election. This is third world country stuff we’re watching. https://t.co/DmBC4UA4Ue — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 6, 2026

This is happening in both the LA mayor race and governor race



Even if you think this is entirely legitimate, you have to understand what it looks like and how delegitimizing that appearance is



Conducting an election this way is a choice https://t.co/T0ApaEmZgN pic.twitter.com/pN2oiHsD3N — Kitten 🐈 (@kitten_beloved) June 6, 2026

It's so discouraging because the Democrats run California and there is nothing Republicans or Independents or even Moderate Democrats can do about it. They will rig the election and they are doing it right in front of all our faces.

Guys, relax. It’s perfectly normal. It’s just a voting system where 7 days after the election Democrats get enough votes to win. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 7, 2026

This is exactly my take. It’s a trust-crushing, shambolic, third-world disgrace. And if you wonder why the one party cabal that runs the place keeps this atrocious system intact, it’s because it works for them — even if doesn’t work in any other sense. https://t.co/3ag3cuqkZ9 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 7, 2026

There is no reason a state should take weeks to count votes. This is outrageous. This doesn't represent the will of the people.

If you disclaim even the possibility of mass fraud looking at this graph and accounting for California's incredibly lax-by-design approach to election security, you're simply not being honest. This graph is hugely suspect and the system is such that there's very little way to… pic.twitter.com/QMK3VaF4ws — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) June 7, 2026

It doesn't make sense.

Me trying to figure out how votes get counted in LA pic.twitter.com/cXsbXNsY5C — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 7, 2026

He's not the only one.

I do not ever want to become an election truther but how on earth does Raman completely annihilate Bass in these drops while her election day support was a very solid third place well behind both of them. https://t.co/Z6Hq9N8XNx — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) June 7, 2026

The Left wants to make people 'asking valid questions' look like crazy lunatics. It's not fair.

Are these people really dumb enough to be shocked that a Republican lost in LA or are they just lying? — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) June 7, 2026

People recognize there is a very good chance Bass would win the run-off. She most likely would win the run-off. That part would not have been shocking. People also know there was a groundswell of support around Pratt and almost none behind Raman.

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For whatever it’s worth, people in my life who have never ever spoken about stolen elections in any capacity are now saying this about California… https://t.co/qVH9i0mxOd — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 7, 2026

Remember everyone…we are still in the lead, and we’ve got allllllll the way til July 6th to keep counting. They’re not the only ones who know where to find votes 😉 pic.twitter.com/rqgIcwUtGZ — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 7, 2026

Democrats are crooks. Never forget it.

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