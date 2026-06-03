Polymarket: Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman Has Surged to Second Place in LA Mayoral Election

It looks as though the people of Los Angeles were stupid enough to pick proven loser Karen Bass to be their mayor for another term, although Spencer Pratt did come in a respectable second. Well, at least that's what the election returns looked like on Tuesday night … it could take weeks for Los Angeles to count all of the votes it needs to ensure a Democratic victory.

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Polymarket, "The World's Largest Prediction Market," however, is reporting that Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman has surged to second place, overtaking Pratt.

JUST IN: Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman has surged to 47% in the race for 2nd place in the LA mayoral election, narrowly trailing Spencer Pratt.



The 2nd place finisher advances to the runoff in November. pic.twitter.com/fkZfaYbnX6 — Polymarket (@Polymarket) June 3, 2026

Let's be clear about something:

No, she hasn’t.



Her *CHANCES* on your silly website have, but she’s still at 22% of the *VOTES* in the *ACTUAL* election you’re probably interfering with at this point.



At best your post is just a really poor choice of words. At worst, a felony. pic.twitter.com/M93CClKh0h — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) June 3, 2026

Polymarket is going to get in trouble for election interference. The way this stuff is reported, makes it feel like it's actual election news when it's not. You guys are going to get sued eventually for this. — Larry Dick (@fixournews) June 3, 2026

I’ll be SHOCKED when Pratt gets squeezed out by the two communists when they start counting the bazillions of mail-in ballots.

What outsiders don’t know is that in California non Democrat voters forgot how to use mail-in ballots several years ago. 🙄

Spencer had a nice run tho. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) June 3, 2026

“Release the DSA-harvested, mail in ballots now.” pic.twitter.com/pnlnKlyust — JacobTriple10 (@jacobgehl) June 3, 2026

This is a poll, people. It’s not election results. — Paul Cobb (@IronFederalist) June 3, 2026

Wow, this is SO misleading. This is a prediction market, not election results. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 3, 2026

Yeah, once they're through counting in 30 days or so, it'll be her and Bass. — Michael Huff (@ClassicFord52) June 3, 2026

What do the odds say on whether the election is rigged or not? — 🇺🇸 Don Goyo (He/Haw) 🇺🇸 (@GSCollins99) June 3, 2026

Why are you lying? — Bella (@stockbella) June 3, 2026

Betting sites are garbage. — America First Annie 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmFirstMAGA2) June 3, 2026

Betting sites are garbage, and Democrats cheat. Both can be true.

This is the betting not the actual votes. Come on. — MeliAndee (@meliandee) June 3, 2026

How is it you can post about stuff on your betting markets, and this is not considered influence on your own betting market? — Joshua P (@rfchimpz) June 3, 2026

The info presented is misleading. She is not performing at the percentages posted in the actual vote counts, only on Polymarket's odds on their website.



This is potential election interference level misinformation — Matt Mills (@mattavers) June 3, 2026

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This is misleading. All Polymarket is is a betting site. It doesn't reflect polling and it doesn't reflect actual results. — The Italian Texan Stallion (@GMErectheus) June 3, 2026

It just shows that people are betting that they're going to find a whole lot of mail-in ballots for Raman over the next few weeks.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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