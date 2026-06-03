Soulless: Jill Biden Snubs Hunter’s Daughter Navy in Memoir Dedicated to Her Other...
Woman Demanding $10 Million for ‘Severe Emotional Distress’ After ICE 'Exposed Her Buttock...
UFC Freedom 250: CNN’s Sara Sidner Implies Trump’s a Dictator Since Benito Mussolini...
The Face That Launched a Thousand Scowls: Trump Publicly Diagnoses Kaitlan's Terminal Trum...
THEY MAD: SCOTUS Rules Alabama Can Use Map Lower Court Judge Called ‘Intentionally...
'Why Is She Leaving? I Want to Answer Her Questions!' Marco Rubio ROASTS...
VIP
Sunrise Movement Ditches Climate Change for Anti-Semitic Pro-Palestine Priorities
Ohio State Senator ‘Almost Brought to Tears’ by Hateful Rhetoric Against Somalis
Rep. Shri Thanedar Gets Cooked by Markwayne Mullin Over ‘Racist’ DHS Social Media...
Code Pink Thug Slaps Rep. Anna Paulina Luna After Hearing — Luna Files...
Joe Crashes Jill’s Gig, Asks Who She Loves Most, Then Announces Book Drop...
MSNow Slips up and Reveals California Mail-in-Ballot Scheme
Meltdown Mode: Dem Al Green Calls Sec. Mullin a Racist, Screams 'SHUT UP!'...
Pelley's Follow-Up Statement Digs the Grave of Entitled, Arrogant 'Journalism' Even Deeper

Polymarket: Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman Has Surged to Second Place in LA Mayoral Election

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 03, 2026
Twitter

It looks as though the people of Los Angeles were stupid enough to pick proven loser Karen Bass to be their mayor for another term, although Spencer Pratt did come in a respectable second. Well, at least that's what the election returns looked like on Tuesday night … it could take weeks for Los Angeles to count all of the votes it needs to ensure a Democratic victory.

Advertisement

Polymarket, "The World's Largest Prediction Market," however, is reporting that Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman has surged to second place, overtaking Pratt.

Let's be clear about something:

Recommended

Woman Demanding $10 Million for ‘Severe Emotional Distress’ After ICE 'Exposed Her Buttocks'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Betting sites are garbage, and Democrats cheat. Both can be true.

Advertisement

It just shows that people are betting that they're going to find a whole lot of mail-in ballots for Raman over the next few weeks.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Demanding $10 Million for ‘Severe Emotional Distress’ After ICE 'Exposed Her Buttocks'
Brett T.
The Face That Launched a Thousand Scowls: Trump Publicly Diagnoses Kaitlan's Terminal Trump Derangement
justmindy
'Why Is She Leaving? I Want to Answer Her Questions!' Marco Rubio ROASTS House Dem As She Flees the Scene
Doug P.
Code Pink Thug Slaps Rep. Anna Paulina Luna After Hearing — Luna Files Charges and Demands Ban
justmindy
Big-Eared Dem Rep. Jacobs Tries to Roast Rubio's Shoes, Forgets She's a Mid 5 Who Should Stick to Policy
justmindy
Soulless: Jill Biden Snubs Hunter’s Daughter Navy in Memoir Dedicated to Her Other Granddaughters
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Woman Demanding $10 Million for ‘Severe Emotional Distress’ After ICE 'Exposed Her Buttocks' Brett T.
Advertisement