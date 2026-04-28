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Bill Melugin Puts Chuck Schumer on the SPOT for Trashing ICE and Border Patrol and HOOBOY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on April 28, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Democrats talk a lot of trash when behind the safety of the mainstream media, who they know will never ask them about their awful comments about Trump, Trump supporters, Republicans in general, OR about ICE and Border Patrol.

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For example, last week, Chuck Schumer claimed nobody in the country respects ICE and Border Patrol.

Watch what he does when Bill Melugin puts him on the spot about it:

Post continues:

“Do you believe that nobody respects them though?” I countered. 

No response.

Shocker, Schumer doesn't want to answer for his ugly, hateful, dangerous rhetoric. 

Honestly, we'd only be surprised if Schumer actually answered Melugin's question but you know, he's above all of that or something.

Because Chuck's an a-hole.

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Not only that, he's one of the hackiest of hack politicians.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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BORDER PATROL CHUCK SCHUMER DHS ICE SENATE

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