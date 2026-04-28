Bill Melugin Puts Chuck Schumer on the SPOT for Trashing ICE and Border Patrol and HOOBOY (Watch)

Democrats talk a lot of trash when behind the safety of the mainstream media, who they know will never ask them about their awful comments about Trump, Trump supporters, Republicans in general, OR about ICE and Border Patrol.

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For example, last week, Chuck Schumer claimed nobody in the country respects ICE and Border Patrol.

Watch what he does when Bill Melugin puts him on the spot about it:

NEW: I asked Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) if he stands by his comment on the Senate floor last week that “nobody in the country respects ICE & Border Patrol”, and if he really believes that?



“ICE and Border Patrol, as I have said, need reform, I stand by that,” Schumer said.



“Do… pic.twitter.com/sVIQyCH4JO — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 28, 2026

Post continues:

“Do you believe that nobody respects them though?” I countered. No response.

Shocker, Schumer doesn't want to answer for his ugly, hateful, dangerous rhetoric.

Honestly, we'd only be surprised if Schumer actually answered Melugin's question but you know, he's above all of that or something.

“The law and order party” does not respect any LE agency not just ICE and Border Patrol. Shocker!



He could easily have said “we need reform” but the attacks on the agencies and putting them in harms ways is their goal. This is where we are at! — CYNDI (@CYNDI_TX_) April 28, 2026

Because Chuck's an a-hole.

Schumer is a political hack. By this I mean, he is not a fool. But he will pretend not to know or understand or ignore something if it makes his side/stance sound important for the moment.



and then he will change his opinion and do the same again. — (((Civil_DiscourseNY)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 🇮🇷 (@Next_andReady) April 28, 2026

Schumer is a fraud and a hack politician — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) April 28, 2026

Not only that, he's one of the hackiest of hack politicians.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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