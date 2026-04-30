We Didn't Think Anyone Could Crash and BURN As Much As Katie Porter Just Did ... We Were WRONG (Watch)

You know you're really unpopular when you steal a line from a fellow Democrat who was equally as unpopular when she tried to run for president, and it flops.

Fails.

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Goes so badly that anyone watching it, even people who dislike you, cringe in pain for you.

Before laughing hysterically.

Maybe Katie Porter missed it, but this whole, I'm speaking, nonsense didn't work well for Kamala either.

Watch this:

NEW: California gubernatorial candidate Chad Bianco torches Katie Porter after she apparently tried recreating Kamala Harris' "I'm speaking" moment.



The moment came while the candidates were being questioned about California's insurance crisis.



Porter: "I'm speaking."



Bianco:… pic.twitter.com/kWrIv52VkG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 29, 2026

Post continues:

Bianco: "I know you are."

We all know she is.

Heck, how could any of us miss it?

She has a history of 'speaking,' you know. And not nicely:

Katie Porter has major temperament issues. She is not qualified for this position. — JB (@TheRealJB_33) April 29, 2026

Fair point. This is the woman who dumped scalding hot mashed potatoes on her ex-husband's head. You can also see it in her during the debate, because she thinks she's more important than everyone else on that stage. Not to mention you KNOW she wants to play the 'I'm a woman 'card as much as she can.

Katie Porter: "get out of my fcking shot!" pic.twitter.com/dtlIDI45R1 — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) April 29, 2026

Classy as ever.

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