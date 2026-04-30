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We Didn't Think Anyone Could Crash and BURN As Much As Katie Porter Just Did ... We Were WRONG (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on April 30, 2026
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You know you're really unpopular when you steal a line from a fellow Democrat who was equally as unpopular when she tried to run for president, and it flops.

Fails.

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Goes so badly that anyone watching it, even people who dislike you, cringe in pain for you.

Before laughing hysterically.

Maybe Katie Porter missed it, but this whole, I'm speaking, nonsense didn't work well for Kamala either. 

Watch this:

Post continues:

Bianco: "I know you are."

We all know she is.

Heck, how could any of us miss it? 

She has a history of 'speaking,' you know. And not nicely:

Fair point. This is the woman who dumped scalding hot mashed potatoes on her ex-husband's head. You can also see it in her during the debate, because she thinks she's more important than everyone else on that stage. Not to mention you KNOW she wants to play the 'I'm a woman 'card as much as she can.

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Classy as ever.

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============================================================

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