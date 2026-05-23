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Hamas Supporter Mahmoud Khalil Will Appeal His Deportation Case to the Supreme Court

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on May 23, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Columbia University graduate and pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Khalil is impossible to get rid of. He was arrested last March for his antisemitic activities on campus, and now, it's May 2026, and we're learning that Khalil's deportation case is going to the Supreme Court. Why is it so impossible to deport someone who isn't a citizen, not to mention a terrorist sympathizer? Sure, after he was released from ICE detention, he went on a media tour and was given an op-ed in The New York Times to explain what a reasonable guy he is. It looks like it will be up to SCOTUS to finally kick this guy out.

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Khalil is still acting like blocking Jews from campus is his First Amendment right as a citizen of Algeria.

Jonah E. Bromwich reports:

A federal appeals court on Friday declined to review Mahmoud Khalil’s case, a decision that a spokeswoman for Mr. Khalil said would prompt him to appeal to the Supreme Court as he tries to stave off his deportation.

Mr. Khalil, 31, is a Columbia University graduate who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last March and quickly became the face of President Trump’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus demonstrators. His immigration case has been sped through courts controlled by the executive branch, even as his lawyers have sought to stop his deportation in federal court, arguing that the case against him violates the First Amendment.

The White House has said that Mr. Khalil’s presence in the United States spreads antisemitism, flying in the face of Mr. Trump’s foreign policy agenda. They have cited his prominent role in the protests that rocked Columbia’s campus in 2024 while making unsubstantiated accusations, including that he distributed pro-Hamas fliers. Mr. Khalil, a legal permanent resident who is married to an American, has denounced antisemitism and said that criticism of Israel is not inherently antisemitic.

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We wonder which NGOs are putting up the money for his defense. A guy with a master's degree and no job is able to afford a team of lawyers?

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We really need to get serious and deport this guy. He's exhausted all due process. He's not a free speech martyr, he's a terrorist who needs to go. How hard can it be to deport one person?

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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ANTISEMITISM COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY SUPREME COURT TERRORISM

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