Hamas Supporter Mahmoud Khalil Will Appeal His Deportation Case to the Supreme Court

Columbia University graduate and pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Khalil is impossible to get rid of. He was arrested last March for his antisemitic activities on campus, and now, it's May 2026, and we're learning that Khalil's deportation case is going to the Supreme Court. Why is it so impossible to deport someone who isn't a citizen, not to mention a terrorist sympathizer? Sure, after he was released from ICE detention, he went on a media tour and was given an op-ed in The New York Times to explain what a reasonable guy he is. It looks like it will be up to SCOTUS to finally kick this guy out.

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Breaking News: Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate who was arrested by ICE agents last March, will appeal his deportation case to the Supreme Court after a federal appeals court declined to review it. https://t.co/fx9Mq6rZNY — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 22, 2026

Khalil is still acting like blocking Jews from campus is his First Amendment right as a citizen of Algeria.

We're now seeking Supreme Court review of my case after the Third Circuit Court of Appeals declined to rehear it in a 6-5 split.



This fight is about whether the government can detain and deport people for their speech. It can't end here.https://t.co/z0hNBFsFaz — Mahmoud Khalil | محمود خليل (@mahmoudkhalel) May 22, 2026

Jonah E. Bromwich reports:

A federal appeals court on Friday declined to review Mahmoud Khalil’s case, a decision that a spokeswoman for Mr. Khalil said would prompt him to appeal to the Supreme Court as he tries to stave off his deportation. Mr. Khalil, 31, is a Columbia University graduate who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last March and quickly became the face of President Trump’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus demonstrators. His immigration case has been sped through courts controlled by the executive branch, even as his lawyers have sought to stop his deportation in federal court, arguing that the case against him violates the First Amendment. The White House has said that Mr. Khalil’s presence in the United States spreads antisemitism, flying in the face of Mr. Trump’s foreign policy agenda. They have cited his prominent role in the protests that rocked Columbia’s campus in 2024 while making unsubstantiated accusations, including that he distributed pro-Hamas fliers. Mr. Khalil, a legal permanent resident who is married to an American, has denounced antisemitism and said that criticism of Israel is not inherently antisemitic.

The fight is about ending the importation of people who actively work for the destruction of western civilization. You said it out loud repeatedly.



GTFO — Rocco Tommaso (@RoccoTommaso02) May 22, 2026

SCOTUS will bounce his appeal since the Court has already ruled (correctly) that immigration courts and not judicial courts, control deportation and removal. — Shamus Chang (@ShamusChang) May 23, 2026

They are not going to take this case and he is stalling. He should already be gone — Lisa Miller (@LisaMil04911006) May 23, 2026

How much “due process” do illegal aliens get? I thought this radical Muslim was deported already? Our judicial system is completely broken. — 1776 (@RonTormondsen) May 23, 2026

SCOTUS won't hear his case. He's as good as gone — Druze Saher (@DruzeSaher32) May 22, 2026

Can he go back to his own country already? Sick of hearing about this terrorist loving clown. — B 🇺🇸 (@b_connerton) May 22, 2026

It’s amazing the amount of money spent on his lawyers. — Jarion Root (@jarion_root) May 23, 2026

We wonder which NGOs are putting up the money for his defense. A guy with a master's degree and no job is able to afford a team of lawyers?

The day this idiot terrorist sympathizer gets deported should be a federal holiday. — Squeaky (@haysquirt) May 22, 2026

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Appeal all you want, you’re no longer welcome here. — Johnny Skidmark (@Skid5150) May 22, 2026

Can’t believe how long this is taking. — Animal of politics (@PoliticalAnim13) May 23, 2026

This guy is the herpes of Islamic terrorist supporting illegal migrants. Impossible to get rid of. — PugofDoom (@ComixGalore) May 22, 2026

Good. That will settle a bunch of cases, and since he won’t win, it will fast track more than him. — IroncladOak (@IroncladOak) May 23, 2026

He has no case. They know he has no case. So they go to the SC, knowing they will lose, and then they can scream about how unjust and "far right" the court is. (See Va. redistricting case.) More undermining of our institutions. It's the left. It's what they do. — William Warford (@wil80499) May 22, 2026

They won't hear the case, but kinda wish they would just to slap this guy and his supporters down. — God's Whale Facts Decider Cow (@inane_gimmick) May 22, 2026

This should be swift. SCOTUS should not waste time for one man who will clearly lose the case and has exhausted more due process and resources than the average person. He is not special. — Woody Wilkins (@Woody_Wilkins) May 22, 2026

The case has already been properly adjudicated.



Chance SCOTUS hears the case: Zero — Billy Bob (@The_Real_Solyad) May 23, 2026

We really need to get serious and deport this guy. He's exhausted all due process. He's not a free speech martyr, he's a terrorist who needs to go. How hard can it be to deport one person?

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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