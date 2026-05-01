BRING IT, Commie: Jessica Tarlov THREATENS GOP That if They Don't Stop Fighting Back, Dems Will End Them

The co-host of The Five channeled Hakeem Jeffries’ latest tough talk, painting a rosy picture of blue-state bonanzas where Illinois, Maryland, Colorado, New York, and even California could flip dozens more Democratic seats through aggressive gerrymandering—while simultaneously claiming her party suddenly supports a national ban on the practice.

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Have we mentioned how awful she is, because yeah, she is AWFUL.

Republicans, she warned, would be smart to get on board before things get 'even uglier.' Translation: Now that the high court killed the racial-gerrymandering cheat code Democrats loved, they’re threatening to crank the partisan version to eleven in their safe havens and daring everyone else to stop them. Classic.

‘F around and find out’ is still the Democrats’ position on redistricting and is even more so our position after the SCOTUS ruling.



Hakeem Jeffries is talking about a scenario when Illinois, Maryland, Colorado, and New York are totally blue. We could get 52 seats in California.… pic.twitter.com/tGbemqYpI7 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 30, 2026

Post continues:

... Democrats support a national gerrymandering ban. Republicans would be wise to support it before this gets even uglier.

Seriously, either Tarlov is really ignorant or the biggest troll in the media right now.

Democrats STARTED it.

Democrats only cared about gerrymandering when they could hold it hostage in a bill that would totally do away with voter ID and allow same-day registration. They weren't in it to stop gerrymandering; Hell, look at what they just did in Virginia.

And what are they going to gerrymander? Themselves? Already super blue states? Let's not pretend Democrats haven't gerrymandered any state where they had even a slight majority. There's a reason Bush tried to outlaw it in 1989, and they blocked him.

Bring it, communist. pic.twitter.com/mp6qbKIOpd — Cranky Hank, Disser of Politicians (@CrankyHankJ) May 1, 2026

Let us pray.

Well, you're a dingbat. The SCOTUS upheld the Constitution which forbids the state from setting districts based on race. Where is the issue? — Rudy Schulz (@RudySchulz1) May 1, 2026

If Democrats can't manipulate districts based on race, then they can't fill their agenda with empty promises and lazy talking points. They'll actually have to do some work for the people they expect to vote for them.

It's so unfair, you know?

Heh.

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