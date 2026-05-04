Obama BRO Jon Favreau Lashes OUT at Mary Katharine Ham for Absolutely OWNING Him and His Nazi-Tat Defense

WOOF, you guys.

Jon Favreau has spent several days now, bending over backward to defend Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, insisting that his years-old 'death’s head' Nazi tattoo — the exact insignia favored by elite SS officers — is no big deal and that anyone calling it out is just insulting Mainers’ intelligence.

Advertisement

Keep in mind, if Platner were a Republican, Favreau would be insisting the tattoo proves TRUMP IS LITERALLY HITLER.

But we digress.

As the community note makes clear, I didn't delete it because I stand by it.



But if MAGA world has decided their best play is to insult Mainers' intelligence by trying to fool them into thinking Platner's old tattoo makes him a Nazi sympathizer, best of luck in November! https://t.co/JpkY5hH3cG — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 3, 2026

Mary Katharine Ham wasn’t having it. In a razor-sharp reply, she cut through the spin with surgical precision:

I think if one is trying to figure out if a candidate is sympathetic to Nazis, one of the most important tests is whether the candidate knowingly got a death’s head tattoo signifying an elite, brutal group of SS officers and kept it until the second he wanted to run for Senate… https://t.co/vRjQAQ2kIF — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 3, 2026

Post continues:

... and someone noticed. It’s an insult to everyone’s intelligence to suggest otherwise. Sorry, his Medicare thoughts from last week are not permanent body art or absolution.

And BOOMITY.

Because nothing says 'just a youthful mistake' like hanging onto a literal Nazi symbol for nearly two decades until it became a campaign liability.

You know Ham made Favreau look EXCEPTIONALLY stupid (more stupid than usual) because he quickly lashed out at her:

I don’t know, you strike me as someone smart enough to know that a good test as to whether someone is sympathetic to Nazis is if they’ve ever said a single word in their entire life that could be construed as sympathetic to Nazis.



But I guess the story you’d have us believe is… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 4, 2026

Post continues:

... is this: a group of American marines, who risked their lives for this country, decided to get skull and crossbones tattoos together in their 20s that they all knew were Nazi symbols. Then they all kept their actual Nazi sympathies hidden for the next decade, a time when Platner frequently took his shirt off in front of his Jewish family, who I suppose either didn’t care about his Nazi sympathies or didn’t recognize the symbol you claim is extremely obvious. And then Platner, who was clearly not shy about expressing all kinds of views on Reddit, especially all the offensive shit he now regrets, somehow managed to keep his Nazi sympathies hidden from the world, as did his Nazi-sympathizing Marine friends who got the same tattoo. Yes, this makes sense. You cracked it for sure. Bravo. Congrats on being smarter than all those rubes in Maine who’ve fallen for the secret Nazi’s cover story.

Advertisement

Aww, someone is upset.

Poor lil bugger.

At best Platner is a Nazi fanboy, at worst a true Nazi. In either event, he should not be allowed anywhere near the Senate. — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) May 3, 2026

Sounds like common sense to us.

It’s wild watching you twist yourselves into pretzels supporting a guy with a Nazi tattoo who has said women need to be smarter if they want to stop being sexually assaulted.



Then again, Democrats elected a man who texted about shooting a Republican and watching his kids die … — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 4, 2026

Such a brilliant woman. Truly. Heh.

Your party was demanding that Trump pull Hegseth nomination because of a tattoo he had… — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 4, 2026

I don't know, but it strikes me that even someone who isn't very smart would recognize having a symbol of the Nazis inked on their body is speaking volumes of their views, saying not a single word, but a 1,000. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 4, 2026

Graham Platner *praised* Hamas - modern Nazis in their pursuit of Jewish genocide in today's world. QED.



Keep digging the hole for yourself, Jon Favreau, because you're helping make the case for how craven you've become - or how fundamentally antisemitic Democrats now are. — Adam Mossoff (@AdamMossoff) May 4, 2026

Advertisement

Not to mention, Platner has also said if women want to be sexually assaulted less, they should be smarter ... but hey, you'd think the Nazi thing would be enough, you know?

============================================================

Related:

YIKES: Mallory McMorrow Doubles Down on Smug, NASTY Comments About Rural Americans and Michigan (Watch)

Justine Bateman Describes Gavin Newsom's BIZARRE Hand Gestures and Unnerving Behavior in 3 PERFECT Words

LOL! Just Cement Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Iran Regime the Way Only John Kennedy Can

Abigail Spanberger Can Take Her Unity Post and Stick It Where the Sun Don't SHINE

Lefties PANIC As DataRepublican EXPOSES Miles Taylor's Unsecured GTFO ICE Site in THREAD (Mark Ruffalo?!)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.