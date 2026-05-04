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Obama BRO Jon Favreau Lashes OUT at Mary Katharine Ham for Absolutely OWNING Him and His Nazi-Tat Defense

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on May 04, 2026
Twitchy

WOOF, you guys. 

Jon Favreau has spent several days now, bending over backward to defend Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, insisting that his years-old 'death’s head' Nazi tattoo — the exact insignia favored by elite SS officers — is no big deal and that anyone calling it out is just insulting Mainers’ intelligence.

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Keep in mind, if Platner were a Republican, Favreau would be insisting the tattoo proves TRUMP IS LITERALLY HITLER.

But we digress.

Mary Katharine Ham wasn’t having it. In a razor-sharp reply, she cut through the spin with surgical precision:

Post continues:

... and someone noticed. It’s an insult to everyone’s intelligence to suggest otherwise. Sorry, his Medicare thoughts from last week are not permanent body art or absolution.

And BOOMITY.

Because nothing says 'just a youthful mistake' like hanging onto a literal Nazi symbol for nearly two decades until it became a campaign liability.

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You know Ham made Favreau look EXCEPTIONALLY stupid (more stupid than usual) because he quickly lashed out at her:

Post continues:

... is this: a group of American marines, who risked their lives for this country, decided to get skull and crossbones tattoos together in their 20s that they all knew were Nazi symbols. Then they all kept their actual Nazi sympathies hidden for the next decade, a time when Platner frequently took his shirt off in front of his Jewish family, who I suppose either didn’t care about his Nazi sympathies or didn’t recognize the symbol you claim is extremely obvious. And then Platner, who was clearly not shy about expressing all kinds of views on Reddit, especially all the offensive shit he now regrets, somehow managed to keep his Nazi sympathies hidden from the world, as did his Nazi-sympathizing Marine friends who got the same tattoo. 

Yes, this makes sense. You cracked it for sure. Bravo. Congrats on being smarter than all those rubes in Maine who’ve fallen for the secret Nazi’s cover story.

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Aww, someone is upset.

Poor lil bugger.

Sounds like common sense to us.

Such a brilliant woman. Truly. Heh.

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Not to mention, Platner has also said if women want to be sexually assaulted less, they should be smarter ... but hey, you'd think the Nazi thing would be enough, you know?

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM HOLOCAUST MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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