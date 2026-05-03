LOL! Just Cement Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Iran Regime the Way Only John Kennedy Can

When describing America's strike on the Islamic regime of Iran, you could say many things to sum up the current state of affairs in Iran.

You could say America has Iran where we want them.

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It's only a matter of time until Iran surrenders.

America will soon end the main source of terror in the Middle East.

OR ... you could say what Sen. John Kennedy said here:

America has Iran by the ying-yang. pic.twitter.com/HbrId4LfHB — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) May 1, 2026

We have them by the ying-yang.

See? It works.

Heh.

And democrats hate we are going to win this!!! — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) May 1, 2026

We hate to say that, but it certainly does not seem like Democrats are rooting for America. Then again, they don't often support the country and would rather blame us for all the ills in the world, so we shouldn't be all that surprised to see it.

Trump like to rearrange things. pic.twitter.com/NxiGynCTAN — R J (@mpjuryn) May 2, 2026

Iranian officials are furiously trying to translate "ying-yang" 😂😂 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) May 1, 2026

We'd be happy to explain it to them; heck, we'd even break out the puppets and crayons.

We should keep the pressure on the IRGC because they will have to fold like a cheap suit. A little military action would expedite this process, I believe. But whatever is decided, I trust President Trump to make the right decision. — Jeff (@aHickoryGrove) May 1, 2026

It's past time for America to end the war Iran started with us, and really the whole WORLD nearly fifty years ago. And luckily, Trump is the president to get it done.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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