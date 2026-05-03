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LOL! Just Cement Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Iran Regime the Way Only John Kennedy Can

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on May 03, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

When describing America's strike on the Islamic regime of Iran, you could say many things to sum up the current state of affairs in Iran.

You could say America has Iran where we want them.

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It's only a matter of time until Iran surrenders.

America will soon end the main source of terror in the Middle East.

OR ... you could say what Sen. John Kennedy said here:

We have them by the ying-yang.

See? It works.

Heh.

We hate to say that, but it certainly does not seem like Democrats are rooting for America. Then again, they don't often support the country and would rather blame us for all the ills in the world, so we shouldn't be all that surprised to see it.

We'd be happy to explain it to them; heck, we'd even break out the puppets and crayons.

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It's past time for America to end the war Iran started with us, and really the whole WORLD nearly fifty years ago. And luckily, Trump is the president to get it done.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN JOHN KENNEDY

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