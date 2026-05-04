It's All Fun and Games for Ken Klippenstein MOCKING a Very Ill Rudy Giuliani Until X BODIES TF Out of Him

Never fails. Every time someone on the right is ill or passes away, the most horrible, ugly, nasty, sniveling losers come forward to say horrible, terrible things about them. Like clockwork. Honestly, we cover these sorts of posts less and less because they would only be truly newsworthy if they weren't disgusting.

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But this one seems special, especially since the guy who wrote it got defensive after being called out by Twitchy favorite, @awstarr11.

It all started here:

🚨 Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized and is in critical condition. #PrayForRudy pic.twitter.com/x62ZpJDScL — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 3, 2026

Now, if there were no picture attached, you would think this is a kind and even supportive post.

But when you see the pic, you know better.

We'd ask what's wrong with people like Klippenstein, but we really don't want to know. What's the point? It's not like they care.

Some day Ken will need kindness and find very little offered https://t.co/mcQLOjZQLT — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 3, 2026

Like many other people who say terrible things about those suffering or in danger, we can only hope karma is paying attention.

You realize that he literally saved NYC. He brought it back to life and made it an amazing city again. Then the Dems took back over and destroyed it. Maybe you should remember the good with the bad. — Nuts! (@WestMichAnon) May 4, 2026

We’ll all be laughing at the announcement of your misfortune because of this. — Caesar Solid IV (@caesarsolidiv) May 4, 2026

Klippenstein got a little fussy over this comment:

I don’t think I’ll be in a position to care when that happens — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 4, 2026

K.

I will, thanks. And I'd never wish ill on you, but I certainly won't pray for you if ever you need it. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) May 4, 2026

Really good way of putting this.

Enjoy Hell, asshole. — Patrick McDonough (@JohnUtoBerry) May 4, 2026

Tough crowd.

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