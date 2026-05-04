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It's All Fun and Games for Ken Klippenstein MOCKING a Very Ill Rudy Giuliani Until X BODIES TF Out of Him

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on May 04, 2026
Meme

Never fails. Every time someone on the right is ill or passes away, the most horrible, ugly, nasty, sniveling losers come forward to say horrible, terrible things about them. Like clockwork. Honestly, we cover these sorts of posts less and less because they would only be truly newsworthy if they weren't disgusting.

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But this one seems special, especially since the guy who wrote it got defensive after being called out by Twitchy favorite, @awstarr11.

It all started here:

Now, if there were no picture attached, you would think this is a kind and even supportive post.

But when you see the pic, you know better.

We'd ask what's wrong with people like Klippenstein, but we really don't want to know. What's the point? It's not like they care.

Like many other people who say terrible things about those suffering or in danger, we can only hope karma is paying attention.

Klippenstein got a little fussy over this comment:

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K.

Really good way of putting this.

Tough crowd.

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