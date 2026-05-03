Justine Bateman Describes Gavin Newsom's BIZARRE Hand Gestures and Unnerving Behavior in 3...
CNN's Kasie Hunt Tries Tripping Scott Jennings Up With Anti-America Poll and HOOBOY...
VIP
Abigail Spanberger Can Take Her Unity Post and Stick It Where the Sun...
WHY Would He Do THAT?! Ruben Gallego Tries QUIETLY Deleting Certain Threads With...
Lefties PANIC As DataRepublican EXPOSES Miles Taylor's Unsecured GTFO ICE Site in THREAD...
LOL! Just Cement Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Iran Regime the...
Project Runway: Video That Imagines Marco Rubio Running Spirit Airlines Is Just Plane...
VIP
Post Millennial Reporter Mobbed by Antifa at ICE Detention Facility
Justice Kagan Writes in Dissent That the VRA ‘Was Born of the Literal...
Elizabeth Warren Ran With ANOTHER Opportunity to Get Ratioed (This Time With Her...
Jennifer Welch Tells Racist Fascist Erika Kirk TPUSA Is Making Youth Racist and...
Jake Tapper Tattles on Trump for Calling Hakeem Jeffries Low-IQ and a Thug
MS NOW's Ken Dilanian Defends SPLC, Doesn't Know What a Grand Jury Is...
VIP
Karen Bass Mocks a Fire Victim Running for Mayor — And It Perfectly...

YIKES: Mallory McMorrow Doubles Down on Smug, NASTY Comments About Rural Americans and Michigan (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on May 03, 2026
Sarah D.

Michigan Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow went on CNN’s “Inside Politics Sunday” and unapologetically defended her years-old view that middle America is backward and could stand to learn a thing or two from coastal elites.

Advertisement

The interview focused on a 2016 tweet in which McMorrow responded to a rural Midwesterner who pushed back against the “coastal elites need to understand flyover country” narrative. McMorrow replied that she was from rural New Jersey, the sentiment “rang 100%,” and that empathy should go both ways — but Trump’s base simply “fears what they’ve never seen.”

She conceded it wasn’t her most eloquent tweet, but insisted her lived experience moving around the country only reinforced the idea that rural communities have something to learn from the coasts.

Recommended

Justine Bateman Describes Gavin Newsom's BIZARRE Hand Gestures and Unnerving Behavior in 3 PERFECT Words
Sam J.
Advertisement

For a Democrat running to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate, the comments land with a thud.

At best.

There's that too. 

McMorrow now finds herself on defense for sounding exactly like the coastal snob her party swears it isn’t. She’s positioning herself as the voice of Michigan while openly suggesting the state’s rural and small-town voters are culturally deficient and need enlightenment from places like… well, wherever she’s been lately.

Voters in the Midwest have heard this condescending routine before. Democrats lecture them about “empathy” while making it crystal clear they believe heartland values are the problem. 

McMorrow’s refusal to walk back the tweet isn’t just tone-deaf -  it’s a window into how the party still views the very people it claims to champion.

Michigan isn’t California or New Jersey. Yet.

If McMorrow thinks rural Michiganders need to be lectured by coastal elites, she might want to reconsider why she’s asking them for their votes in the first place. The quiet part is out loud, and voters are listening.

Advertisement

We hope.

============================================================

Related:

Justine Bateman Describes Gavin Newsom's BIZARRE Hand Gestures and Unnerving Behavior in 3 PERFECT Words

CNN's Kasie Hunt Tries Tripping Scott Jennings Up With Anti-America Poll and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

LOL! Just Cement Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Iran Regime the Way Only John Kennedy Can

Abigail Spanberger Can Take Her Unity Post and Stick It Where the Sun Don't SHINE

Now WHY Would He Do THAT?! Ruben Gallego Tries to QUIETLY Delete Certain Threads With Eric Swalwell -Pics

Lefties PANIC As DataRepublican EXPOSES Miles Taylor's Unsecured GTFO ICE Site in THREAD (Mark Ruffalo?!)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justine Bateman Describes Gavin Newsom's BIZARRE Hand Gestures and Unnerving Behavior in 3 PERFECT Words
Sam J.
Lefties PANIC As DataRepublican EXPOSES Miles Taylor's Unsecured GTFO ICE Site in THREAD (Mark Ruffalo?!)
Sam J.
CNN's Kasie Hunt Tries Tripping Scott Jennings Up With Anti-America Poll and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
LOL! Just Cement Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Iran Regime the Way Only John Kennedy Can
Sam J.
WHY Would He Do THAT?! Ruben Gallego Tries QUIETLY Deleting Certain Threads With Eric Swalwell (Got Pics)
Sam J.
Project Runway: Video That Imagines Marco Rubio Running Spirit Airlines Is Just Plane Crazy (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Justine Bateman Describes Gavin Newsom's BIZARRE Hand Gestures and Unnerving Behavior in 3 PERFECT Words Sam J.
Advertisement