YIKES: Mallory McMorrow Doubles Down on Smug, NASTY Comments About Rural Americans and Michigan (Watch)

Michigan Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow went on CNN’s “Inside Politics Sunday” and unapologetically defended her years-old view that middle America is backward and could stand to learn a thing or two from coastal elites.

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The interview focused on a 2016 tweet in which McMorrow responded to a rural Midwesterner who pushed back against the “coastal elites need to understand flyover country” narrative. McMorrow replied that she was from rural New Jersey, the sentiment “rang 100%,” and that empathy should go both ways — but Trump’s base simply “fears what they’ve never seen.”

Michigan Democrat Mallory McMorrow defends her tweet calling middle Americans "backwards."



CNN: “Do you stand by that sentiment that rural parts of America can learn from coastal elites?”



MCMORROW: "I stand by that."



That’s the quiet part out loud. pic.twitter.com/objg7VHcSy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 3, 2026

She conceded it wasn’t her most eloquent tweet, but insisted her lived experience moving around the country only reinforced the idea that rural communities have something to learn from the coasts.

Democrat Mallory McMorrow — running for Senate in Michigan — defends her deleted tweets where she disparaged the Midwest and called Americans outside of California "morons."



MCMORROW: “I tweeted normal things like a normal person.” pic.twitter.com/aWVsVGDV7k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2026

For a Democrat running to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate, the comments land with a thud.

At best.

Love CNN recasting “I wish I never left California” as “rural parts can learn from costal elites.”



This isn’t serious journalism. — Erik Telford (@ErikTelford) May 3, 2026

There's that too.

McMorrow now finds herself on defense for sounding exactly like the coastal snob her party swears it isn’t. She’s positioning herself as the voice of Michigan while openly suggesting the state’s rural and small-town voters are culturally deficient and need enlightenment from places like… well, wherever she’s been lately.

Voters in the Midwest have heard this condescending routine before. Democrats lecture them about “empathy” while making it crystal clear they believe heartland values are the problem.

McMorrow’s refusal to walk back the tweet isn’t just tone-deaf - it’s a window into how the party still views the very people it claims to champion.

Michigan isn’t California or New Jersey. Yet.

If McMorrow thinks rural Michiganders need to be lectured by coastal elites, she might want to reconsider why she’s asking them for their votes in the first place. The quiet part is out loud, and voters are listening.

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We hope.

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