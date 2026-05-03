Project Runway: Video That Imagines Marco Rubio Running Spirit Airlines Is Just Plane Crazy (WATCH)

On Saturday, we learned that Spirit Airlines was going out of business. But are its passenger planes permanently grounded? This sounds like yet another job for Marco Rubio! The Secretary of State already wears many hats for the Trump administration; might as well add a pilot’s hat, too.

Advertisement

Heck, if we know Rubio, he’ll soon be doing every job in the air and on the ground. Here’s what that might look like thanks to one user on X. (WATCH)

Marco Rubio finding out he has to run Spirit Airlines now too. pic.twitter.com/xhytHhuEDH — Charles Curran (@charliebcurran) May 2, 2026

Thank goodness the "made with Ai" badge was there — 𝙼𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚎𝚕 𝙼𝚌𝙲𝚞𝚗𝚗𝚎𝚢 (@MMcCunney) May 3, 2026

Is there anything this guy can't do ? !!! — Dirty_Auggie (@Dirty_Auggie) May 3, 2026

He looks so natural in a pilot uniform too 😂 — Blake Pritchard (@BlakePritchar10) May 3, 2026

He really does.

Many posters agree. They used the ubiquitous meme of Rubio sitting on a couch at the White House to let their imaginations take off.

Retired from one job finally pic.twitter.com/swR9AwoxxP — PhantomMaga ™ (@PhantomMaga) May 3, 2026

Spirit Airlines Plane in-charge, Honourable Marco Rubio pic.twitter.com/PRYFBVmZJX — Vibe Stoker (@vibestocker) May 2, 2026

That last one’s a little disturbing.

Of course, Rubio won’t just be flying the planes. He’ll be serving drinks and handing out pillows on them as well.

You beat me to it. And yours is 10,000x times better. ✊🏽😂 pic.twitter.com/JpQc8u9F3K — Dumbass Photoshop (@DumbassPhotoshp) May 3, 2026

Look at Rubio rocking those neck scarves.

Many commenters noted that Spirit Airlines should make the trick-or-treat transition that many businesses do when they shut down. Rubio could still work there.

That’s too funny.

Some posters visualized other possibilities for the defunct airline.

Hear me out. The synergies are incredible. pic.twitter.com/xcQA9ntirz — Mark2Market (@MarkGettner) May 2, 2026

Now flying one way only 24/7.👍😊 pic.twitter.com/F34fjDg2qK — The Duker (@The_Duker001) May 3, 2026

We could also call it ‘Spirited Away Airlines.’

Sadly, we have to bid a final farewell to Spirit Airlines. We’re going to miss the flights and the fights. (WATCH)

Advertisement

you don't know what you have till it's gone — Charles Curran (@charliebcurran) May 2, 2026

Truly the end of an era — Chaotic Good (@_ChaoticGood42) May 2, 2026

RIP Spirit Airlines.

Rubio is not going to take over the airline. But the vision of a multitasking Marco has some posters thinking.

🤣 imagine cloning Marco Rubio — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 3, 2026

We just need a Department of Rubio where he goes and takes over stuff — Jess Fields (@jessalanfields) May 2, 2026

#departmentofrubio lets make it happen. — Voting Really Matters (@HighHopes4All) May 2, 2026

Even as a joke, Trump needs to announce the formation of the DOR so that we can see Rubio’s reaction.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.