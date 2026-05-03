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Project Runway: Video That Imagines Marco Rubio Running Spirit Airlines Is Just Plane Crazy (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:50 AM on May 03, 2026
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

On Saturday, we learned that Spirit Airlines was going out of business. But are its passenger planes permanently grounded? This sounds like yet another job for Marco Rubio! The Secretary of State already wears many hats for the Trump administration; might as well add a pilot’s hat, too.

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Heck, if we know Rubio, he’ll soon be doing every job in the air and on the ground. Here’s what that might look like thanks to one user on X. (WATCH)

He really does.

Many posters agree. They used the ubiquitous meme of Rubio sitting on a couch at the White House to let their imaginations take off.

That last one’s a little disturbing.

Of course, Rubio won’t just be flying the planes. He’ll be serving drinks and handing out pillows on them as well.

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Look at Rubio rocking those neck scarves.

Many commenters noted that Spirit Airlines should make the trick-or-treat transition that many businesses do when they shut down. Rubio could still work there.

That’s too funny.

Some posters visualized other possibilities for the defunct airline.

We could also call it ‘Spirited Away Airlines.’

Sadly, we have to bid a final farewell to Spirit Airlines. We’re going to miss the flights and the fights. (WATCH)

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RIP Spirit Airlines.

Rubio is not going to take over the airline. But the vision of a multitasking Marco has some posters thinking.

Even as a joke, Trump needs to announce the formation of the DOR so that we can see Rubio’s reaction.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA MARCO RUBIO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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