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CNN's Kasie Hunt Tries Tripping Scott Jennings Up With Anti-America Poll and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on May 03, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

The more CNN yahoos try to make Scott Jennings look bad, the more they make themselves look desperate.

We love that he's on CNN, and knowing that he's there because, at this point, he may well be the only reason anyone bothers to watch that network anymore. Otherwise, why would they keep him on, knowing he makes their pundits look stupid over and over again?

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Case in point:

Post continues:

... what would you find?”

HUNT: “I don’t have that slide...”

JENNINGS: “But if you looked at the splits on how people feel about America, the promise of America, if you look at whether they’re proud of their country or not, Gallup has measured this.”

“Republicans and conservatives are proud to be Americans, and it’s Democrats and liberals who are not.” 

“And I think if you looked at the splits in that, you’d find...the lines on the graph going this way.”

“I think there’s a political movement in this country right now built on telling people that America is rotten at its core.”

“And it’s not the Republican ideology.”

Hunt would have been better off just saying Democrats do not believe America is one of the greatest countries in the world. Heck, we don't need a poll to tell us that.

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Just watch how they behave.

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