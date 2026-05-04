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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on May 04, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp, adapted from Daniel K Cheung (Unsplash)

It's Monday again. Woohoo.

It's okay, though, because we're going to snuff out this Monday like it's Spirit Airlines and we're Elizabeth Warren!

That's right, we've compiled some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips from across Twitter/X from the past week, and we're about to unleash them against the Monday blues.

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It's like they have a camera on our faces!

Nothing can put a smile on your face on a Monday morning faster than Chuck Norris delivering a roundhouse kick to Barney's face.

LOL. Nice.

We don't usually laugh at these videos of people trying to pronounce things, but the music had us dying! 😂

Someone needs to stop this guy.

Give it a second … you'll see it …

(Look closely at the cubes if you did nazi it.)

Yes, you knew there would be Spirit Airlines memes …

That joke was way too obvious, right? We are still amused.

Let's make this happen! 😂

LOL.

Perfection.

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Points for creativity! 😂

And then we say something like 'I'm just gonna sneak on by you here.' No, we're not doing any such thing. We're more than likely going to pass our body parts uncomfortably close to one another. There is no sneaking.

Speaking of …

We do say things like that. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

That one caught us off guard. 😂

'But accidentally summon Satan.' You know, naming your medication something like 'Bob's Pills' would be disturbing in a different way, but we don't know why the names have to be so weird.

Have yourselves a laugh like that today!

We want to know the back story here, but we also don't want to know the back story here.

We all need a laugh like that sometimes. 😂

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Whatever Monday gives you, just roll with it.

Excellent!

Maybe that's why God said to take seven of the extra tasty ones. 😂

We've probably shared this, but we love it!

HAHA!

We'll probably have that beat by noon.

Mind. Blown. 😂

This is incredibly accurate.

Bwahaha! That's messed up.

Hilariouth!

LOLOLOL!

The comments always deliver. 😂

LOL. We would totally do this.

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The equal and opposite reaction in this scenario is crying and angry parents.

Things took a dark turn quickly. 😂

It sounds so much worse when you put it that way. LOL.

LOL.

Let's go with a classic cartoon clip for our throwback comedy this week.

Every Saturday morning. We definitely grew up in a different time. 😂

That's all, folks! Now get out there and do whatever it is you do on Monday to thrive or survive, but try to look happier than Harvey while you're doing it. We'll see you back here for some more laughs next week!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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