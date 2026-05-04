Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's Monday again. Woohoo.

It's okay, though, because we're going to snuff out this Monday like it's Spirit Airlines and we're Elizabeth Warren!

That's right, we've compiled some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips from across Twitter/X from the past week, and we're about to unleash them against the Monday blues.

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Me, looking at Monday like: pic.twitter.com/hklAc7VPxV — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) May 4, 2026

It's like they have a camera on our faces!

Nothing can put a smile on your face on a Monday morning faster than Chuck Norris delivering a roundhouse kick to Barney's face.

LOL. Nice.

We don't usually laugh at these videos of people trying to pronounce things, but the music had us dying! 😂

Someone needs to stop this guy.

The Graham Platner campaign office hard at work pic.twitter.com/JMfnRahKnj — Magills (@magills_) May 1, 2026

Give it a second … you'll see it …

(Look closely at the cubes if you did nazi it.)

Yes, you knew there would be Spirit Airlines memes …

That joke was way too obvious, right? We are still amused.

I think it’s time pic.twitter.com/Y7MO5jjPWJ — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 2, 2026

Let's make this happen! 😂

Never flying Spirit again pic.twitter.com/X5WTxZFK6s — greg (@greg16676935420) May 1, 2026

LOL.

Perfection.

Points for creativity! 😂

And then we say something like 'I'm just gonna sneak on by you here.' No, we're not doing any such thing. We're more than likely going to pass our body parts uncomfortably close to one another. There is no sneaking.

Speaking of …

We do say things like that. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

You can hear this picture 😂 pic.twitter.com/g1TwP0Epsj — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) May 2, 2026

That one caught us off guard. 😂

'But accidentally summon Satan.' You know, naming your medication something like 'Bob's Pills' would be disturbing in a different way, but we don't know why the names have to be so weird.

Have yourselves a laugh like that today!

We want to know the back story here, but we also don't want to know the back story here.

During a live broadcast on WBZ-TV, Veteran anchor Jack Williams, loses it during an attempt to read a medical story 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/FjkTc7UqUo — sᥕᥱᥱ𝗍 𝗍һіᥒg❤️‍🔥(𝙰𝚜𝚒𝚊) (@55SweetThing) May 4, 2026

We all need a laugh like that sometimes. 😂

A weather presenter multiplies on screen due to graphics glitch pic.twitter.com/jLN7zlETjb — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 4, 2026

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Whatever Monday gives you, just roll with it.

This is fabulous because he perfectly emulates every lame magician's facial expression. This is brilliant, absolutely brilliant. pic.twitter.com/J5BxqgnGoG — 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜 - 𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞 - 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞⭐️❤️ (@NgocThach74) May 1, 2026

Excellent!

Maybe that's why God said to take seven of the extra tasty ones. 😂

Never gets old 😂pic.twitter.com/S92Ge0kiCB — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) May 3, 2026

We've probably shared this, but we love it!

HAHA!

We'll probably have that beat by noon.

Mind. Blown. 😂

This is incredibly accurate.

Bwahaha! That's messed up.

Hilariouth!

LOLOLOL!

Imma be honest that looks like a chair https://t.co/6azvDmAi5N — Redd (@ReddCinema) May 3, 2026

The comments always deliver. 😂

LOL. We would totally do this.

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The equal and opposite reaction in this scenario is crying and angry parents.

Things took a dark turn quickly. 😂

It sounds so much worse when you put it that way. LOL.

“One burglar needed to join a Company of Dwarves to raid a….Scientology compound?” pic.twitter.com/djBWhNbiTt — The Middle-earth Mixer (@MiddleearthMixr) May 3, 2026

LOL.

Let's go with a classic cartoon clip for our throwback comedy this week.

Kids todays don't understand this level of vibe 🔥🎬 pic.twitter.com/8SF6qixWuB — Cartoon Funny Clip (@historicworld1) May 3, 2026

Every Saturday morning. We definitely grew up in a different time. 😂

That's all, folks! Now get out there and do whatever it is you do on Monday to thrive or survive, but try to look happier than Harvey while you're doing it. We'll see you back here for some more laughs next week!

Until we meme again …

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