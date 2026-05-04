Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's Monday again. Woohoo.
It's okay, though, because we're going to snuff out this Monday like it's Spirit Airlines and we're Elizabeth Warren!
That's right, we've compiled some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips from across Twitter/X from the past week, and we're about to unleash them against the Monday blues.
Me, looking at Monday like: pic.twitter.com/hklAc7VPxV— Hard Pass (@HardPass4) May 4, 2026
It's like they have a camera on our faces!
April 27, 2026
Nothing can put a smile on your face on a Monday morning faster than Chuck Norris delivering a roundhouse kick to Barney's face.
😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/j4cITKtAsc— Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) April 28, 2026
LOL. Nice.
I CAN'T BREATHE 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vv7etdpF4Y— Sky (@SkyTheViking) May 2, 2026
We don't usually laugh at these videos of people trying to pronounce things, but the music had us dying! 😂
Oh crap pic.twitter.com/sv8igyS9f0— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 1, 2026
Someone needs to stop this guy.
The Graham Platner campaign office hard at work pic.twitter.com/JMfnRahKnj— Magills (@magills_) May 1, 2026
Give it a second … you'll see it …
(Look closely at the cubes if you did nazi it.)
Yes, you knew there would be Spirit Airlines memes …
COMING SOON: https://t.co/FFcVKtV6ZH pic.twitter.com/89AneESn1n— onionweigher 🧅⚖️ (@onionweigher) May 1, 2026
That joke was way too obvious, right? We are still amused.
I think it’s time pic.twitter.com/Y7MO5jjPWJ— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 2, 2026
Let's make this happen! 😂
Never flying Spirit again pic.twitter.com/X5WTxZFK6s— greg (@greg16676935420) May 1, 2026
LOL.
Stop it ⚰️😂😭💀 pic.twitter.com/tZsKZMOL5n— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) May 3, 2026
Perfection.
May 4, 2026
Recommended
Points for creativity! 😂
May 1, 2026
And then we say something like 'I'm just gonna sneak on by you here.' No, we're not doing any such thing. We're more than likely going to pass our body parts uncomfortably close to one another. There is no sneaking.
Speaking of …
lol pic.twitter.com/6DMXB1vN9m— SoulCoughing (@SoulCoughingOne) May 3, 2026
We do say things like that. LOL.
AOC....😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iqueOv2U0j— Donna G (@DonnaG1685411) April 24, 2026
LOLOLOL!
You can hear this picture 😂 pic.twitter.com/g1TwP0Epsj— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) May 2, 2026
That one caught us off guard. 😂
Guilty. pic.twitter.com/iOCzfaPA4b— Mrs. S. (@hshLauraJ) May 1, 2026
'But accidentally summon Satan.' You know, naming your medication something like 'Bob's Pills' would be disturbing in a different way, but we don't know why the names have to be so weird.
May 1, 2026
Have yourselves a laugh like that today!
Good morning 😃 pic.twitter.com/PKzgYHkV54— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) May 2, 2026
We want to know the back story here, but we also don't want to know the back story here.
During a live broadcast on WBZ-TV, Veteran anchor Jack Williams, loses it during an attempt to read a medical story 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/FjkTc7UqUo— sᥕᥱᥱ𝗍 𝗍һіᥒg❤️🔥(𝙰𝚜𝚒𝚊) (@55SweetThing) May 4, 2026
We all need a laugh like that sometimes. 😂
A weather presenter multiplies on screen due to graphics glitch pic.twitter.com/jLN7zlETjb— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 4, 2026
Whatever Monday gives you, just roll with it.
This is fabulous because he perfectly emulates every lame magician's facial expression. This is brilliant, absolutely brilliant. pic.twitter.com/J5BxqgnGoG— 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜 - 𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞 - 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞⭐️❤️ (@NgocThach74) May 1, 2026
Excellent!
But Noah! pic.twitter.com/u7G7pg4OFi— RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) May 1, 2026
Maybe that's why God said to take seven of the extra tasty ones. 😂
Never gets old 😂pic.twitter.com/S92Ge0kiCB— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) May 3, 2026
We've probably shared this, but we love it!
May 1, 2026
HAHA!
May 1, 2026
We'll probably have that beat by noon.
May 2, 2026
Mind. Blown. 😂
May 2, 2026
This is incredibly accurate.
May 2, 2026
Bwahaha! That's messed up.
Pretty sure I saw @MikeTyson in Idaho. pic.twitter.com/0rD3C7WtBY— Frosty (@FrostyTakes) May 2, 2026
Hilariouth!
May 4, 2026
LOLOLOL!
Imma be honest that looks like a chair https://t.co/6azvDmAi5N— Redd (@ReddCinema) May 3, 2026
The comments always deliver. 😂
May 4, 2026
LOL. We would totally do this.
May 4, 2026
The equal and opposite reaction in this scenario is crying and angry parents.
May 3, 2026
Things took a dark turn quickly. 😂
May 3, 2026
It sounds so much worse when you put it that way. LOL.
“One burglar needed to join a Company of Dwarves to raid a….Scientology compound?” pic.twitter.com/djBWhNbiTt— The Middle-earth Mixer (@MiddleearthMixr) May 3, 2026
LOL.
Let's go with a classic cartoon clip for our throwback comedy this week.
Kids todays don't understand this level of vibe 🔥🎬 pic.twitter.com/8SF6qixWuB— Cartoon Funny Clip (@historicworld1) May 3, 2026
Every Saturday morning. We definitely grew up in a different time. 😂
May 4, 2026
That's all, folks! Now get out there and do whatever it is you do on Monday to thrive or survive, but try to look happier than Harvey while you're doing it. We'll see you back here for some more laughs next week!
Until we meme again …
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