Pete Buttigieg's Call for a Nat'l Popular Vote Comes Crashing Down All Around Him

After it was announced that Spirit Airlines has gone out of business, previous comments from then Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg where he bragged about the Biden administration (with help from Elizabeth Warren) suing to block JetBlue from merging with Spirit Airlines immediately starting aging badly:

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Here's Biden Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg bragging about blocking the Spirit Airlines merger with JetBlue that would have saved the airline from bankruptcy. I don't think America has ever had a more incompetent Secretary of Transportation than Mayor Pete. pic.twitter.com/Pgdjf5Ng6U — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) May 1, 2026

Maybe Mayor Pete thought it was time to change the subject.

That's how we end up with another Democrat calling for U.S. presidents to be chosen by a national popular vote:

PETE BUTTIGIEG: "What if we selected our President by letting the person who got the most votes take the office, instead of the Electoral College?" pic.twitter.com/7Bw7p0kDms — Dream for America (@DreamAmerica_) May 3, 2026

America's "cherished norms and institutions" the Democrats like to say they're protecting from Donald Trump always need to be altered or abolished when the Left isn't getting their way.

“What if we changed the rules cause we can’t win any other way?” — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) May 3, 2026

The Dems are doing the same thing with the Supreme Court with their calls to expand SCOTUS and pack it with leftist whackos.

Ummmm, because this is a constitutional republic, not a democracy. The Anti-Americans (formerly known as Democrats) really need to find another country to live in. — Mona Baran (@MonaBaran) May 3, 2026

Also, who wants to tell Pete?

If we did this, the President of the United States would currently be Donald Trump. https://t.co/MmXJiGR3aI — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 3, 2026

Mayor Pete I might have some bad news for you pic.twitter.com/gs7W5QPSQ2 — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) May 3, 2026

Sorry, Secretary Booty Juice (as Biden once called him).

Because the Founders were smarter than the local mayor and realized presidents should require more than just regional density to win, they should need a geographical balance. https://t.co/qCbDg4v1Z7 — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) May 3, 2026

The "minority rights" Democrats sure do change their tune when it comes to choosing presidents.

Fact check: TRUE.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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