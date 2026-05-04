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Pete Buttigieg's Call for a Nat'l Popular Vote Comes Crashing Down All Around Him

Doug P. | 10:20 AM on May 04, 2026
Twitchy

After it was announced that Spirit Airlines has gone out of business, previous comments from then Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg where he bragged about the Biden administration (with help from Elizabeth Warren) suing to block JetBlue from merging with Spirit Airlines immediately starting aging badly:

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Maybe Mayor Pete thought it was time to change the subject.

That's how we end up with another Democrat calling for U.S. presidents to be chosen by a national popular vote:

America's "cherished norms and institutions" the Democrats like to say they're protecting from Donald Trump always need to be altered or abolished when the Left isn't getting their way.

The Dems are doing the same thing with the Supreme Court with their calls to expand SCOTUS and pack it with leftist whackos. 

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Also, who wants to tell Pete?

Sorry, Secretary Booty Juice (as Biden once called him). 

The "minority rights" Democrats sure do change their tune when it comes to choosing presidents. 

Fact check: TRUE. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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