CNN: Trump Has Activated a Never-Used 'Secretive Court' for Deporting ‘Alien Terrorists’

Tierney Sneed reports for CNN on Thursday that President Donald Trump has activated a "secretive court" for deporting illegal alien terrorists. Attorney Andrew Branca called it "political jiu-jitsu" on Judge Jeb Boasberg, who sarcastically suggested that Trump use the never-used court.

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Sneed writes:

A little-known court tasked with handling highly sensitive deportation cases against alleged alien terrorists has lain dormant since its 1996 creation, lacking even a website for tracking any proceedings before it. But this month, the Alien Terrorist Removal Court sprang to life with a first-of-its-kind case filed by the Trump administration as it reaches for new deportation tactics. For 30 years, a rotating set of judges assigned to the court have sat ready to hear any cases brought to it. Yet never before has the federal government thought it had a case that required the court – or was worth the risk of testing the constitutionality of its controversial procedures. The court gives the government enormous latitude to keep secret – including from the person it is trying to deport – its reasons for believing an immigrant is a terrorist. And it closes off many of the avenues migrants typically have for contesting their removals.

Branca credits Boasberg for kick-starting the Alien Terrorist Removal Court. Here's a long clip, but it's informative. Stay for the end, where he reveals that "the family that deports together, stays together."

🚨 JUST IN: Judge Boasberg fought Trump's deportation strategy and sarcastically pointed his administration toward a court that had NEVER been used.



So what did Trump do? He used it. Nearly 30 years after Congress created the Alien Terrorist Removal Court, it's finally been… pic.twitter.com/dyvgMTpiPh — Andrew Branca Show (@TheBrancaShow) July 22, 2026

The post continues:

… activated. Political jiu-jitsu on Boasberg. Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.

Sounds great.

You seem giddy about this and it’s infectious! Now I’m giddy about it. — Chris Hanson (@CGHHanson) July 23, 2026

Why is it that time and time again Trump defeats even those with decades of corruption? His advisors are simply untouchable. I guess once you know the playbook, the rest is elementary when applying it against them. 🇺🇸 MAGA🇺🇸 — Ande J (@andejacksen) July 22, 2026

So, all the members of these cartels who have been declared terrorist groups are now all fair game. — User240897 (@user240897) July 22, 2026

How did Trumps lawyers not know this and use it from the beginning? Hopefully this is a game changer to get these deportations in overdrive! — Reese (@ReeseWideAwake) July 22, 2026

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It’s wild that a law has been sitting on the books since ‘96 without anyone touching it. Makes you wonder what other obscure legal tools are just waiting to be dusted off. — Edric Cassian (@EdricCassian) July 22, 2026

This is priceless and amazing! Love it! — Time2Troll (@JulieJo10695385) July 23, 2026

Incredibly based — Barves (@KnockinHomers) July 22, 2026

Wonderful news. — Henry R Rudzinski Jr. (@HRJR1776) July 22, 2026

Can we use it on Boasberg? — KilroyJC (@KilroyJCNJ) July 22, 2026

I want to submit a few names for that court. Ilhan Omar, Ilhan Omar, Ilhan Omar and Ilhan Omar. — Ron G (@RonG87424999093) July 22, 2026

The CNN article goes into a deep dive into the constitutional questions about the court's procedures.

Thanks to Boasberg for the suggestion.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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