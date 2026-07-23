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CNN: Trump Has Activated a Never-Used 'Secretive Court' for Deporting ‘Alien Terrorists’

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 23, 2026
Twitter

Tierney Sneed reports for CNN on Thursday that President Donald Trump has activated a "secretive court" for deporting illegal alien terrorists. Attorney Andrew Branca called it "political jiu-jitsu" on Judge Jeb Boasberg, who sarcastically suggested that Trump use the never-used court.

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Sneed writes:

A little-known court tasked with handling highly sensitive deportation cases against alleged alien terrorists has lain dormant since its 1996 creation, lacking even a website for tracking any proceedings before it.

But this month, the Alien Terrorist Removal Court sprang to life with a first-of-its-kind case filed by the Trump administration as it reaches for new deportation tactics.

For 30 years, a rotating set of judges assigned to the court have sat ready to hear any cases brought to it. Yet never before has the federal government thought it had a case that required the court – or was worth the risk of testing the constitutionality of its controversial procedures.

The court gives the government enormous latitude to keep secret – including from the person it is trying to deport – its reasons for believing an immigrant is a terrorist. And it closes off many of the avenues migrants typically have for contesting their removals.

Branca credits Boasberg for kick-starting the Alien Terrorist Removal Court. Here's a long clip, but it's informative. Stay for the end, where he reveals that "the family that deports together, stays together."

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The post continues:

… activated.

Political jiu-jitsu on Boasberg. Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.

Sounds great.

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The CNN article goes into a deep dive into the constitutional questions about the court's procedures.

Thanks to Boasberg for the suggestion.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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