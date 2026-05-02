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Elizabeth Warren's 2-Year-Old 'Biden Win for Flyers' Brag Has Aged Wonderfully (So Has Buttigieg's)

Doug P. | 8:09 AM on May 02, 2026
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Just over two years ago, Sen. Elizabeth Warren celebrated a "Biden win" for air travelers after the Transportation Department and the DOJ's Antitrust Division blocked a JetBlue and Spirit Airlines merger:

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Fast forward to 2026, and that "Biden win" ended up as a big loss for flyers and about 14,000 Spirit employees:

Take a bow, Liz!

Carol Roth summed up Warren in just a few words: 

That's our Dances With Identity Theft!

The Biden administration, at Warren's urging, blocked the merger, saying it "would hurt budget-conscious consumers":

Spirit tried to sell itself to a larger rival, accepting a $3.8 billion offer from JetBlue after a bidding war in 2023. But the U.S. Justice Department sued to block the deal, arguing that the merger would hurt budget-conscious consumers. A federal judge agreed and rejected the acquisition.

What about now, Sen. Warren? 

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Pete Buttigieg was Biden's Transportation Secretary who focused on trying to make the roads less racist and preventing the JetBlue/Spirit merger from taking place:

The Democrats will now try to blame President Trump, which is BS because Spirit would still be flying if Team Biden hadn't blocked the merger. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track after four years of being crippled by the Biden administration's disastrous policies (as the above story showed, we're still seeing the negative impacts). 

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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