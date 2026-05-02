Elizabeth Warren's 2-Year-Old 'Biden Win for Flyers' Brag Has Aged Wonderfully (So Has Buttigieg's)

Just over two years ago, Sen. Elizabeth Warren celebrated a "Biden win" for air travelers after the Transportation Department and the DOJ's Antitrust Division blocked a JetBlue and Spirit Airlines merger:

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I've warned for months that a @JetBlue-@SpiritAirlines merger would have led to fewer flights and higher fares.@JusticeATR and @USDOT were right to stand up for consumers and fight against runaway airline consolidation.



This is a Biden win for flyers! https://t.co/lJFGS3ucv3 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 6, 2024

Fast forward to 2026, and that "Biden win" ended up as a big loss for flyers and about 14,000 Spirit employees:

Take a bow, Liz!

Carol Roth summed up Warren in just a few words:

Always wrong and never in doubt. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 2, 2026

That's our Dances With Identity Theft!

The Biden administration, at Warren's urging, blocked the merger, saying it "would hurt budget-conscious consumers":

Spirit tried to sell itself to a larger rival, accepting a $3.8 billion offer from JetBlue after a bidding war in 2023. But the U.S. Justice Department sued to block the deal, arguing that the merger would hurt budget-conscious consumers. A federal judge agreed and rejected the acquisition.

What about now, Sen. Warren?

Thank you Elizabeth Warren for killing Spirit Airlines, a budget airline for low income consumers https://t.co/d0xPqSN22T — litquidity (@litcapital) May 2, 2026

Spirit Airlines died tonight at the hands of the socialist crusader, Elizabeth Warren



She must be so proud to add another casket to her achievements.



Tonight at 3am, Spirit turns off the lights. 14,000 jobs gone. 30+ smaller airports lose service.



JetBlue offered $3.8 BILLION… — Yogi (@Houseofyogi) May 2, 2026

Pete Buttigieg was Biden's Transportation Secretary who focused on trying to make the roads less racist and preventing the JetBlue/Spirit merger from taking place:

Here's Biden Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg bragging about blocking the Spirit Airlines merger with JetBlue that would have saved the airline from bankruptcy. I don't think America has ever had a more incompetent Secretary of Transportation than Mayor Pete. pic.twitter.com/Pgdjf5Ng6U — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) May 1, 2026

The Democrats will now try to blame President Trump, which is BS because Spirit would still be flying if Team Biden hadn't blocked the merger.

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