Here's Why Class Warfare Lefties Are Ignoring THESE Working Folks Profiting From Elon Musk's Greedy IPO

The SpaceX IPO took place Friday morning, and as a result Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire.

Right away, the Democrats and other assorted socialists had their weekend talking point for class warfare purposes:

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Elon Musk just became the world's first trillionaire.



The typical American household would have to work more than 11 MILLION years to make Elon Musk's level of wealth.



We need a wealth tax. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 12, 2026

Today, Elon Musk, a trillionaire, pays the same amount into Social Security as someone making $184,500.



If we end that absurdity and lift the cap on taxable income, we can make Social Security solvent for 75 years and expand benefits by $2,400. My Social Security bill does that. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 12, 2026

Elon Musk just became the world’s first trillionaire.



Let’s make sure he’s also the last. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) June 12, 2026

"No more trillionaires" (or billionaires), say the Democrats. Why? Because they rob from the working class and give to themselves!

In the example of SpaceX, that's not turning out to be the case. We won't see Sanders, Warren, Platner or any others preaching socialism to point out what happens when a rising tide raises all boats.

BREAKING: SpaceX's IPO is expected to create 4,000 new millionaires, including some cafeteria workers whose compensation packages include employee stock options, per Bloomberg. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) June 10, 2026

A welder took a $28 an hour job in 2015 at a company he had never heard of.



On Friday, Juan Hernandez became a millionaire.



He spent ten years building the structures that lifted rockets onto the launch pad. SpaceX paid him partly in stock, the way it paid its cooks,… pic.twitter.com/BgdYV5rqzR — Shanaka Anslem Perera ⚡ (@shanaka86) June 12, 2026

Elon just created 4,400 millionaires in a single day.



400 of them are now worth over $100 million.



These aren't VCs. They're SpaceX employees, and the list includes welders, technicians, and cafeteria staff, because for two decades the company paid every level of the workforce… pic.twitter.com/tc2LuK7Gd7 — Shruti (@heyshrutimishra) June 12, 2026

And there are certainly many more examples:

With SpaceX’s IPO (NASDAQ: SPCX), much of the attention is on how much wealth it could create for Elon Musk, who is already the richest person in the world. But the listing isn’t just going to benefit Musk or other high-ranking executives. Ordinary workers are getting a substantial piece of the action, too. According to an analysis by Hill.com cited by The New York Times (1), more than 4,400 current and former SpaceX employees are likely to become millionaires when the company goes public on June 12. Even more eye-popping: about 400 of them are expected to end up with $100 million or more. The Times reported that some of the workers who could see life-changing wealth include hourly blue-collar employees who worked at launch sites. Bloomberg’s Jessica Karl put an even more striking image on it, writing that the SpaceX cafeteria is about to be full of millionaires

There it is.

Elon employs ~160,000 Americans and in one morning created thousands of millionaires…



You have done nothing for America. https://t.co/ZlUWpP7Vvt — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 12, 2026

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The only people mostly career "public servants" like Warren and Sanders have managed to help become millionaires are themselves. The reason the Dems are troubled by this is obvious:

Never forget - the D party doesn’t want the welders, cafeteria staff and regular workers to become rich.



They want them on welfare. They want their vote, not their success. https://t.co/IitqTei5qT — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 12, 2026

The Democrats want dependence on government and nothing less. Anybody who provides an alternative for hard working people is considered a threat to their power. That's worth remembering.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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