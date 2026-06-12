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Here's Why Class Warfare Lefties Are Ignoring THESE Working Folks Profiting From Elon Musk's Greedy IPO

Doug P. | 8:44 PM on June 12, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The SpaceX IPO took place Friday morning, and as a result Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire. 

Right away, the Democrats and other assorted socialists had their weekend talking point for class warfare purposes: 

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"No more trillionaires" (or billionaires), say the Democrats. Why? Because they rob from the working class and give to themselves!

In the example of SpaceX, that's not turning out to be the case. We won't see Sanders, Warren, Platner or any others preaching socialism to point out what happens when a rising tide raises all boats. 

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And there are certainly many more examples

With SpaceX’s IPO (NASDAQ: SPCX), much of the attention is on how much wealth it could create for Elon Musk, who is already the richest person in the world. But the listing isn’t just going to benefit Musk or other high-ranking executives. Ordinary workers are getting a substantial piece of the action, too.

According to an analysis by Hill.com cited by The New York Times (1), more than 4,400 current and former SpaceX employees are likely to become millionaires when the company goes public on June 12. Even more eye-popping: about 400 of them are expected to end up with $100 million or more.

The Times reported that some of the workers who could see life-changing wealth include hourly blue-collar employees who worked at launch sites. Bloomberg’s Jessica Karl put an even more striking image on it, writing that the SpaceX cafeteria is about to be full of millionaires

There it is. 

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The only people mostly career "public servants" like Warren and Sanders have managed to help become millionaires are themselves. The reason the Dems are troubled by this is obvious: 

The Democrats want dependence on government and nothing less. Anybody who provides an alternative for hard working people is considered a threat to their power. That's worth remembering. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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