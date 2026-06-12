Just WOW: Check Out Alleged TX Parole Supervisor’s Rant AGAINST Metcalf Family After Anthony Found Guilty

An alleged Texas parole supervisor has ignited a social media firestorm after posting a vile, race-obsessed rant after Karmelo Anthony was found guilty.

Libs of TikTok surfaced the comments from Donna Murray Robinson, who identifies as a parole supervisor with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and ties to the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

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In other words, we can neither confirm nor deny this woman's identity or if she works for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice but Libs of TikTok is on the case.

This woman claims to be on the Board of Pardons and Parole in Texas



She allegedly posted this after Karmelo Anthony was found guilty.



We reached out to @TDCJ but they declined to respond pic.twitter.com/OBxn2rRsdg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 12, 2026

Robinson’s position is especially troubling. As someone involved in parole decisions, she could one day weigh in on whether Anthony — eligible after roughly half his sentence — walks free. Her comments reveal not impartial public service but open hostility toward one racial group and sympathy for a convicted killer based on skin color.

Unreal — marina (@marinasmigielsk) June 12, 2026

Sadly we'd be surprised if it's not real; we've seen some crazy spinning from the Left about what has happened with Karmelo Anthony. It's almost as if they forget he's the one who killed someone, not the other way around.

I work at a TDCJ contracted facility and I sent the post to a high level TDCJ guy I know personally and got this response pic.twitter.com/mae8dNQQt0 — LeXplorer (We Are AAAAALLL Going to Make It) (@RedditLs) June 12, 2026

If I was an atty with a client that had been denied parole when she was on the board....well thank you lady.



You just opened a whole can of worms. — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) June 12, 2026

Bigly.

She’s a liar. They responded to my email.



D. A. Henke:



Donna Murray Robinson is not an employee of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.



Respectfully,



Ombudsman

Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles

8610 Shoal Creek Blvd., Austin, TX 78757 — D.A. Henke 🇺🇸 (@Arden0211) June 12, 2026

Interesting.

Texas officials initially declined comment when contacted, though separate inquiries have prompted claims she may not hold the exact title she claims. But we imagine one way or another, we'll find out if she's telling the truth ... and if she kept her job.

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