Texas Dem Bobby Pulido Bragged About Springing Pedophile Bandmate from Jail — Now...
Does Anyone in the Media Want to Ask 51 Ex Intel Officials for...
VIP
Woke Superintendent Who Tried to Stop TPUSA Chapter at School Shown the DOOR...
Ilhan Omar Screws Herself: Camera Catches Her Admit She Doesn't Belong
Elizabeth Warren's Triggering Over Elon Is Getting Ratioed So Hard We Almost Feel...
Dither and Lawn: Talarico Can’t Think of Anything Manly He’s Done So He...
ANOTHER Platner Ex-GF Comes Forward Willing to Spill ALL the Tea Including Some...
SNL Skit? Supposed 'Dr.' Sets the Record STRAIGHT on Anthony Case DA...
Hunter Biden Takes to X and Reminds Us We've All Got Something to...
VIP
Allow JB Pritzker to Explain Why the Chicago Bears Moving to Indiana Is...
'Nazi Temu BERNIE' --> Graham Platner BODIED for Ugly Dig at Elon Musk...
GRRL(s), BYE: Crockett’s Crew Invents ANOTHER 'Genius' Reason to Free Anthony and WOW...
VIP
Virginia's 'Charlie Foxtrot' Around Data Centers Proves Just ONE Thing ... Democrats CANNO...
Sen. Mike Lee Cleans John Cornyn's CLOCK In Heated Back and Forth Over...

Just WOW: Check Out Alleged TX Parole Supervisor’s Rant AGAINST Metcalf Family After Anthony Found Guilty

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on June 12, 2026
Twitter

An alleged Texas parole supervisor has ignited a social media firestorm after posting a vile, race-obsessed rant after Karmelo Anthony was found guilty.

Libs of TikTok surfaced the comments from Donna Murray Robinson, who identifies as a parole supervisor with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and ties to the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Advertisement

In other words, we can neither confirm nor deny this woman's identity or if she works for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice but Libs of TikTok is on the case.

Robinson’s position is especially troubling. As someone involved in parole decisions, she could one day weigh in on whether Anthony — eligible after roughly half his sentence — walks free. Her comments reveal not impartial public service but open hostility toward one racial group and sympathy for a convicted killer based on skin color.

Sadly we'd be surprised if it's not real; we've seen some crazy spinning from the Left about what has happened with Karmelo Anthony. It's almost as if they forget he's the one who killed someone, not the other way around.

Bigly.

Recommended

Does Anyone in the Media Want to Ask 51 Ex Intel Officials for Comment About What Hunter Biden Just Said?
Doug P.
Advertisement

Interesting.

Texas officials initially declined comment when contacted, though separate inquiries have prompted claims she may not hold the exact title she claims. But we imagine one way or another, we'll find out if she's telling the truth ... and if she kept her job.

============================================================

Related:

ANOTHER Platner Ex-GF Comes Forward, Willing to Spill ALL the Tea, Including Some Pretty DAMNING Texts

SNL Skit? Supposed 'Dr.' Sets the Record STRAIGHT on Anthony Case DA and LOL, LAWD Have Mercy (Vid)

'Nazi Temu BERNIE' --> Graham Platner BODIED for Ugly Dig at Elon Musk for Becoming First Trillionaire

GRRL(s), BYE: Crockett’s Crew Invents ANOTHER 'Genius' Reason to Free Karmelo Anthony and HOOBOY (WATCH)

Virginia's 'Charley Fox Trot' Around Data Centers Proves Just ONE Thing ... Democrats CANNOT Govern

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME LIBS OF TIKTOK TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Does Anyone in the Media Want to Ask 51 Ex Intel Officials for Comment About What Hunter Biden Just Said?
Doug P.
Elizabeth Warren's Triggering Over Elon Is Getting Ratioed So Hard We Almost Feel Bad for Her... ALMOST
Doug P.
Dither and Lawn: Talarico Can’t Think of Anything Manly He’s Done So He Takes Credit for Dad Mowing Yards
Warren Squire
SNL Skit? Supposed 'Dr.' Sets the Record STRAIGHT on Anthony Case DA and LOL, LAWD Have Mercy (Vid)
Sam J.
Texas Dem Bobby Pulido Bragged About Springing Pedophile Bandmate from Jail — Now Running for Congress
justmindy
Texas Loser John Cornyn Tries to Insult Scott Presler and, Yeah, THAT Didn't Go Well for Him
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Does Anyone in the Media Want to Ask 51 Ex Intel Officials for Comment About What Hunter Biden Just Said? Doug P.
Advertisement