ANOTHER Platner Ex-GF Comes Forward Willing to Spill ALL the Tea Including Some Pretty DAMNING Texts

Not that we think the party that elected someone like Jay Jones after it was discovered he had texted openly about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his children to die in their mom's arms will care, but ANOTHER woman has come forward about Graham Platner.

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And as much as Democrats would like to pretend this is all just some effort from the Right to destroy his campaign, this one is very much on the Left.

Check this out:

I very briefly was talking to and then consequently seeing Graham Platner from about February 2021 until mid July 2021 when it was revealed to me that he was cheating on his fiancé at the time. He knew about the fucking tattoo. pic.twitter.com/bsy1xMFgQa — 🤍✨Dipshit Usagi✨🤍 (@420mercymain69) June 10, 2026

Cheating on his fiancée, and he knew about the Nazi tattoo.

Shocker.

I think you’ll find that contrary to the current spin of his campaign, I am not in fact a “republican operative hell bent on destroying his campaign, but instead am and have been very much on the left side of the political spectrum. — 🤍✨Dipshit Usagi✨🤍 (@420mercymain69) June 10, 2026

But redemption and stuff!

I will write a full statement about my story and what I think his candidacy means for “progressive politics” because despite my joke about being a “spurned lover” with a stolen pie dish I never tried to out him but instead watched him lie to the people of Maine and our country. — 🤍✨Dipshit Usagi✨🤍 (@420mercymain69) June 10, 2026

He stole a pie dish?

Bastard.

Here's her full statement.

Gosh, we're shocked he's a garbage human being and an abusive boyfriend who steals pie dishes.

Oh wait, no.

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