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ANOTHER Platner Ex-GF Comes Forward Willing to Spill ALL the Tea Including Some Pretty DAMNING Texts

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on June 12, 2026
X

Not that we think the party that elected someone like Jay Jones after it was discovered he had texted openly about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his children to die in their mom's arms will care, but ANOTHER woman has come forward about Graham Platner.

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And as much as Democrats would like to pretend this is all just some effort from the Right to destroy his campaign, this one is very much on the Left.

Check this out:

Cheating on his fiancée, and he knew about the Nazi tattoo.

Shocker.

But redemption and stuff!

He stole a pie dish?

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Bastard.

Here's her full statement.

Gosh, we're shocked he's a garbage human being and an abusive boyfriend who steals pie dishes.

Oh wait, no.

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Tags:

JASMINE CROCKETT JOHN CORNYN MIKE LEE VIRGINIA GRAHAM PLATNER

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