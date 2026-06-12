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Sen. Mike Lee Cleans John Cornyn's CLOCK In Heated Back and Forth Over Securing Elections (Plus THREAD)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:31 AM on June 12, 2026
Twitchy

Senator Mike Lee is done playing nice on election integrity, and John Cornyn is having a full-blown meltdown about it. To be fair, Cornyn had a full-blown meltdown that continued into the wee hours of the morning ...

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After lashing out at grassroots legend Scott Presler as a “grifter” for daring to push the SAVE America Act, the soon-to-be ex-Senator from Texas turned his fire on Mike Lee — whining that fighting for proof-of-citizenship voting is some kind of vicious “Republican-on-Republican attack.” Lee clapped back perfectly, pointing out the obvious: demanding a floor fight on a bill with majority support isn’t attacking Republicans — it’s attacking voter fraud. 

Pathetic.

It all started here (ok, well technically it started when Scott Presler asked him in person to support the SAVE Act, but we digress):

Right?

That's their JOB after all.

Welp, for whatever reason, Cornyn decided going after Lee was a good idea.

Wait, what? We literally have a majority, and we don't have the votes. HOW CAN THIS BE, JOHN? ISN'T THAT HIS JOB, TO GET THE VOTES?!

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Lee fired back:

This. ^

This this this. ^

That would be Cornyn... and Thune.

Address the intern he assumes is stupid enough to write these posts.

We're not convinced this wasn't Cornyn himself.

No shiznit.

Cornyn answered:

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There's more to his post, but it's just a lot of excuse-making and drivel so we won't bore you.

Maybe he should just start writing his posts in Spanish since that's who he really seems to care about. Heck, he even made a YouTube ad just for Spanish-speaking people on the border.

To be fair, it's likely part of the reason why he lost his job ...

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS JOHN CORNYN MIKE LEE REPUBLICAN PARTY VOTER ID

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