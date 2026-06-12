Sen. Mike Lee Cleans John Cornyn's CLOCK In Heated Back and Forth Over Securing Elections (Plus THREAD)

Senator Mike Lee is done playing nice on election integrity, and John Cornyn is having a full-blown meltdown about it. To be fair, Cornyn had a full-blown meltdown that continued into the wee hours of the morning ...

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After lashing out at grassroots legend Scott Presler as a “grifter” for daring to push the SAVE America Act, the soon-to-be ex-Senator from Texas turned his fire on Mike Lee — whining that fighting for proof-of-citizenship voting is some kind of vicious “Republican-on-Republican attack.” Lee clapped back perfectly, pointing out the obvious: demanding a floor fight on a bill with majority support isn’t attacking Republicans — it’s attacking voter fraud.

Pathetic.

It all started here (ok, well technically it started when Scott Presler asked him in person to support the SAVE Act, but we digress):

We will *not* regret putting in the hard work to pass the SAVE America Act—even though it will take weeks, requiring hard work.



We will regret *not* passing it.



Are the long weekends and recesses really worth losing our country?



Of course not.@LeaderJohnThune, let’s do this! — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 12, 2026

Right?

That's their JOB after all.

Welp, for whatever reason, Cornyn decided going after Lee was a good idea.

Mike, I am a co-sponsor and have repeatedly voted for this but you don’t have the votes. @LeaderJohnThune can’t change that. It is math. Try focusing on Democrats instead of Republicans. Republican on Republican attacks are hurting our chances to win the majority in November. https://t.co/pPsx67mkii — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 12, 2026

Wait, what? We literally have a majority, and we don't have the votes. HOW CAN THIS BE, JOHN? ISN'T THAT HIS JOB, TO GET THE VOTES?!

Lee fired back:

On what planet is this an attack on Republicans?



We have majority support for the bill.



In this rare circumstance, we should put it on the floor and keep debating it until it passes.



That’s not an attack on Republicans.



That’s a plan of attack against voter fraud. https://t.co/sypWULkOAP — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 12, 2026

This. ^

We have the votes to pass it.



The fact that we don’t (yet) have the votes for cloture doesn’t mean we couldn’t and wouldn’t get there if we resolved to keep debating it until it passes. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 12, 2026

This this this. ^

So … who exactly is attacking Republicans? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 12, 2026

That would be Cornyn... and Thune.

Once my friend John Cornyn realizes that you’re saying this in his name—whoever you are—I don’t think he’ll be happy with you. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 12, 2026

Address the intern he assumes is stupid enough to write these posts.

We're not convinced this wasn't Cornyn himself.

If one can’t advocate for a legislative strategy without being accused of “attacking Republicans,” we’re in for a rough ride as a party. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 12, 2026

No shiznit.

Can you imagine LBJ saying “well, we just don’t have enough votes, so let’s forget about it”?? — Bryan Grayson (@bryan_grayson) June 12, 2026

Cornyn answered:

No, you are correct. But he wouldn't just hand a cudgel to his political opponents. He would do the "hard work" and get the votes! That is how you pass legislation; not by creating unrealistic expectations; not by criticizing your own party leaders; not by creating a circular… https://t.co/vBJlhIDcjO — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 12, 2026

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There's more to his post, but it's just a lot of excuse-making and drivel so we won't bore you.

Maybe he should just start writing his posts in Spanish since that's who he really seems to care about. Heck, he even made a YouTube ad just for Spanish-speaking people on the border.

To be fair, it's likely part of the reason why he lost his job ...

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