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Jerry Seinfeld Shuts Down Free Palestine Streamer With BRUTAL Reality Check and We Are Here FOR IT (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on June 11, 2026
Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File

Jerry Seinfeld wasn’t interested in playing along with the latest round of street theater outside Madison Square Garden. Fresh off the Knicks’ dramatic comeback victory, the comedian was approached by a pro-Palestinian streamer who tried to rope him into chanting 'Free Palestine.' Seinfeld’s response was short, blunt, and completely on brand.

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And perfect.

Watch this:

True. So very true.

We giggled.

Seinfeld has never been shy about his support for Israel or his skepticism toward the 'Free Palestine' movement. He’s previously called out the slogan as a thin cover for antisemitism, comparing it unfavorably to more honest forms of prejudice because it masks what activists actually mean. His response outside the Garden fits perfectly with that track record: no lectures, no hedging, just a simple statement of fact that left the activist and his crew looking more than a little deflated.

We've watched it about a dozen times already just this morning.

Just too funny.

Sometimes the most powerful response to ideological pressure isn’t a long thread or a carefully worded statement. Sometimes it’s a quick laugh and two words that expose the entire game.

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Seinfeld delivered exactly that.

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