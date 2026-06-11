Jerry Seinfeld Shuts Down Free Palestine Streamer With BRUTAL Reality Check and We Are Here FOR IT (Vid)

Jerry Seinfeld wasn’t interested in playing along with the latest round of street theater outside Madison Square Garden. Fresh off the Knicks’ dramatic comeback victory, the comedian was approached by a pro-Palestinian streamer who tried to rope him into chanting 'Free Palestine.' Seinfeld’s response was short, blunt, and completely on brand.

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And perfect.

Watch this:

“What up, Seinfeld? Can we get a ‘Free Palestine’?”



“It doesn’t exist.”



🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/YMYABff2Cf — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) June 11, 2026

True. So very true.

Hahahahaha



Amazing. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 11, 2026

We giggled.

Seinfeld has never been shy about his support for Israel or his skepticism toward the 'Free Palestine' movement. He’s previously called out the slogan as a thin cover for antisemitism, comparing it unfavorably to more honest forms of prejudice because it masks what activists actually mean. His response outside the Garden fits perfectly with that track record: no lectures, no hedging, just a simple statement of fact that left the activist and his crew looking more than a little deflated.

Jerry Seinfeld has been cheering for the New York Knicks longer than the two guys in this video have been citizens of the United States — Michael A. 🐺 (@WolffintheWild) June 11, 2026

I won’t get sick of watching this clip. — John McGrath (@jmcgrathgolf) June 11, 2026

We've watched it about a dozen times already just this morning.

“WHO? WHO DOES NOT WANT TO SAY FREE PALESTINE?” pic.twitter.com/7aaBbtRpmL — deceitful rogue (@deceitful_rogue) June 11, 2026

Just too funny.

Sometimes the most powerful response to ideological pressure isn’t a long thread or a carefully worded statement. Sometimes it’s a quick laugh and two words that expose the entire game.

Seinfeld delivered exactly that.

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