Platner Ex-Campaign Boss Drops Bombshell WaPo Op-Ed: 'I Know Firsthand Why He Shouldn't Be U.S. Senator'

A longtime Maine Democrat and former state representative who signed on early as Graham Platner’s political director has now delivered a devastating insider’s verdict on the Senate candidate’s fitness for office — right before Maine Democrats head to the polls.

Advertisement

In a blunt and powerful Washington Post op-ed, Genevieve McDonald detailed why she walked away from Platner's campaign last fall, citing deep concerns about Platner’s character, honesty, and judgment that she says only worsened over time.

This one is a humdinger, y'all.

Democracy dies in darkness.



Thank you to the @washingtonpost for the opportunity to share my experience in my own words. Thank you to my friends who have stood by me, and to my daughters who inspire me. https://t.co/JgNTVxBWqa — Genevieve McDonald (@Genevieve_207) June 8, 2026

Wow.

From the Washington Post (which is, of course, behind a paywall):

Platner has shown us that he is not such a leader. He exhibits a pattern of dishonest behavior that is impossible to ignore. Despite being exposed by a series of scandals beginning last October, he kept assuring voters and the Democratic Party that there were no more skeletons in his closet. Then more emerged — the latest, in recent days, have involved former girlfriends’ serious accusations of physical mistreatment. But wait, there's more. Over the past eight months, women have come to me with their own disturbing stories about Platner. Last week, revelations about his physical mistreatment of women erupted in the Times. I had never met or spoken with Lyndsey Fifield, who spoke to the Times, but I knew about her experience while dating him.

In other words, everything Platner has insisted is a lie is not.

At least according to those closest to his campaign.

Erick Erikson on Platner, 6/1/2026: "There are allegations of sexual assault, more than one, going back to his time at an elite private school where he was pushed out the door.Several classmates have come forward and said they know about it."https://t.co/WazJIWden7 — Beautyinnis 🇺🇸 (@beautyinnis) June 9, 2026

We still don't know the ages of the women he sexted with on the 'predator's paradise' site ... just sayin'.

What’s bigger threat to America, Trump fascism enabled by Susan Collins or Graham Platner?🙄 — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) June 9, 2026

In case you wanted to see one of the dumber responses to McDonald's op-ed.

Thanks for telling the truth. I wish it mattered. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 9, 2026

Same, bro. Same. But these are the same types of people who elected a man in Virginia who openly texted about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his children to die in their mother's arms. And they always use 'but Trump,' to justify it. Heck, we included one post in this article that proves just that.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

NO ONE Is Talking to YOU, Obama Bro: Meghan McCain Makes Tommy Vietor Her BIATCH in BRUTAL Back and Forth

YouTuber Who Aborted His Unborn Child With Down Syndrome Claims He Wasn't Aborted Because He's NORMAL

'Blueprint for ALL Elections': DAMNING Post Lays Out EXACTLY How CA Democrats Legally 'Steal' Elections

She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS During CNN Debate on Trump Walking Out on Welker -WATCH

Ted Lieu Tries Picking a FIGHT with Will Chamberlain Over LA Voter Fraud and LOL-WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.