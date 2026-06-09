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Platner Ex-Campaign Boss Drops Bombshell WaPo Op-Ed: 'I Know Firsthand Why He Shouldn't Be U.S. Senator'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on June 09, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

A longtime Maine Democrat and former state representative who signed on early as Graham Platner’s political director has now delivered a devastating insider’s verdict on the Senate candidate’s fitness for office — right before Maine Democrats head to the polls.

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In a blunt and powerful Washington Post op-ed, Genevieve McDonald detailed why she walked away from Platner's campaign last fall, citing deep concerns about Platner’s character, honesty, and judgment that she says only worsened over time.

This one is a humdinger, y'all.

Wow.

From the Washington Post (which is, of course, behind a paywall):

Platner has shown us that he is not such a leader. He exhibits a pattern of dishonest behavior that is impossible to ignore. Despite being exposed by a series of scandals beginning last October, he kept assuring voters and the Democratic Party that there were no more skeletons in his closet. Then more emerged — the latest, in recent days, have involved former girlfriends’ serious accusations of physical mistreatment.

But wait, there's more.

Over the past eight months, women have come to me with their own disturbing stories about Platner. Last week, revelations about his physical mistreatment of women erupted in the Times. I had never met or spoken with Lyndsey Fifield, who spoke to the Times, but I knew about her experience while dating him.

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In other words, everything Platner has insisted is a lie is not. 

At least according to those closest to his campaign.

We still don't know the ages of the women he sexted with on the 'predator's paradise' site ... just sayin'.

In case you wanted to see one of the dumber responses to McDonald's op-ed.

Same, bro. Same. But these are the same types of people who elected a man in Virginia who openly texted about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his children to die in their mother's arms. And they always use 'but Trump,' to justify it. Heck, we included one post in this article that proves just that.

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