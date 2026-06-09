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'Blueprint for ALL Elections': DAMNING Post Lays Out EXACTLY How CA Democrats Legally 'Steal' Elections

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on June 09, 2026
Meme

Kyle Becker just dropped a devastating rundown exposing exactly why California’s elections have become a Democrat-only safe space, ticking off a jaw-dropping list of state 'reforms' that read like a how-to manual for rigging the vote.

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Because that is exactly what it is. Ahem.

From ditching voter ID and greenlighting mass mail-in ballots you can literally print at home, to allowing ballot harvesting, gym memberships as ID, hand-dated envelopes with zero postmark required, and a staggering 853,000-plus ghost voters on the rolls, the Golden State has turned election integrity into a punchline—while refusing any real audits, signature checks, or voter roll cleanups in a sanctuary state that proudly shelters illegal aliens.

Subtle, it ain’t.

Post continues:

... memberships & insurance cards

- Allows people to hand-date ballot envelopes, no postmark required

- Has 853,000 + “ghost voters”

- Sanctuary state that harbors illegal aliens

- Refuses to turn over dirty voter rolls for verification

- Refuses to allow independent signature verification audit

- Refuses to allow ballot inspection audit

This isn’t exactly “subtle.” It’s a blueprint for stealing elections.

BINGO.

And the more we point it out, the more they claim we're crazy conspiracy theorists.

Worse than that. Because, of course it is.

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None of this makes any sense to us, especially how ANY of it is legal.

Sorry to say but California is slowly turning into a third-world country, so this reads.

No real words for this ... how do we even begin to fix it? Especially when they do everything they can to stay in power and keep anyone else FROM fixing it?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA ILLEGAL ALIEN VOTER ID

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