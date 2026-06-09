'Blueprint for ALL Elections': DAMNING Post Lays Out EXACTLY How CA Democrats Legally 'Steal' Elections

Kyle Becker just dropped a devastating rundown exposing exactly why California’s elections have become a Democrat-only safe space, ticking off a jaw-dropping list of state 'reforms' that read like a how-to manual for rigging the vote.

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Because that is exactly what it is. Ahem.

From ditching voter ID and greenlighting mass mail-in ballots you can literally print at home, to allowing ballot harvesting, gym memberships as ID, hand-dated envelopes with zero postmark required, and a staggering 853,000-plus ghost voters on the rolls, the Golden State has turned election integrity into a punchline—while refusing any real audits, signature checks, or voter roll cleanups in a sanctuary state that proudly shelters illegal aliens.

Subtle, it ain’t.

Let’s review. California:



- Made it illegal to show voter IDs

- Mass mail-in ballots across the state

- Allows people to print ballots at home

- Allows people to register anywhere in the state

- Allows ballot harvesting

- Allows people to register with “IDs” like gym… pic.twitter.com/fCYsj9767O — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 8, 2026

Post continues:

... memberships & insurance cards - Allows people to hand-date ballot envelopes, no postmark required - Has 853,000 + “ghost voters” - Sanctuary state that harbors illegal aliens - Refuses to turn over dirty voter rolls for verification - Refuses to allow independent signature verification audit - Refuses to allow ballot inspection audit This isn’t exactly “subtle.” It’s a blueprint for stealing elections.

BINGO.

And the more we point it out, the more they claim we're crazy conspiracy theorists.

It's actually way worse than this!https://t.co/sS4mF1Ns1A — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 8, 2026

Worse than that. Because, of course it is.

No idea how this isn’t a civil rights disenfranchisement. — Recliner (@Recliningdad) June 8, 2026

None of this makes any sense to us, especially how ANY of it is legal.

It’s literally the most unsecured election. California elections belong in a 3rd world country — PollyG (@PollyGHHC) June 8, 2026

Sorry to say but California is slowly turning into a third-world country, so this reads.

No real words for this ... how do we even begin to fix it? Especially when they do everything they can to stay in power and keep anyone else FROM fixing it?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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