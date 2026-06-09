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She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS During CNN Debate on Trump Walking Out on Welker -WATCH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on June 09, 2026
Twitchy Meme

Ana Navarro, the ever-rageful, perennial Never-Trumper who never misses a chance to trash Trump on CNN, completely unraveled during last night’s NewsNight panel, turning a discussion about the former president into her own personal soap opera. 

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Chick needs a Snickers bar.

Heck, get her two.

Eyes wide, voice cracking, mouth frothing, and gesturing wildly, the CNN senior political commentator launched into what can only be described as a full-on emotional meltdown that left her fellow panelists—and apparently half the internet—staring in disbelief.

This is the kind of woman if you see her on the street or out in public, you avoid her. 

Watch THIS:

REEEEEEEEEE.

That's honestly all we heard watching her fall apart.

GIRL POWER ... unless Trump gets sick of your badgering and walks out. Then it's not FAIR.

*cough cough*

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As a whole, CNN is unwatchable garbage but Navarro makes it even worse.

That's all we ever get from Navarro.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CNN DONALD TRUMP NEVER TRUMP

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