She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS During CNN Debate on Trump Walking Out on Welker -WATCH

Ana Navarro, the ever-rageful, perennial Never-Trumper who never misses a chance to trash Trump on CNN, completely unraveled during last night’s NewsNight panel, turning a discussion about the former president into her own personal soap opera.

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Chick needs a Snickers bar.

Heck, get her two.

Eyes wide, voice cracking, mouth frothing, and gesturing wildly, the CNN senior political commentator launched into what can only be described as a full-on emotional meltdown that left her fellow panelists—and apparently half the internet—staring in disbelief.

This is the kind of woman if you see her on the street or out in public, you avoid her.

Watch THIS:

Ana Navarro lost her cool during a very emotional meltdown on CNN last night.



“Have you no shame as a woman?!” pic.twitter.com/o7gLWOg2bl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2026

REEEEEEEEEE.

That's honestly all we heard watching her fall apart.

Ana is pretty touchy about being called Piggy. — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) June 9, 2026

GIRL POWER ... unless Trump gets sick of your badgering and walks out. Then it's not FAIR.

Then Ana Navarro pointed to the women she was defending and they all happen to have a penis. — dawn (@GoForDawn) June 9, 2026

*cough cough*

“Ad hominen” attacks 🥴 — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) June 9, 2026

Unwatchable garbage. Navarro lost any credibility she may have had by supporting a misogynist with a Nazi tattoo just because she hates Trump. Acosta, Lemon, Chuck Todd, Peter Alexander, Jonathan Karl, etc., would disagree that Trump particularly goes after women. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) June 9, 2026

As a whole, CNN is unwatchable garbage but Navarro makes it even worse.

emotional, useless dribble. — contro (@contro19) June 9, 2026

That's all we ever get from Navarro.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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