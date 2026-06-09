Conservative Californians Noticing a Strange Trend With THEIR Mail-In Ballots and It Ain't GOOD (Pics)

A longtime California conservative who’s been faithfully voting in the Golden State for two full decades just got the bureaucratic middle finger from Sacramento’s mail-in ballot machine: his ballot was quietly rejected over a supposed 'signature mismatch' that somehow never existed before.

Advertisement

Today I received a letter, just like my neighbor did, informing me that my California ballot was not counted because my "signature verification" supposedly didn't match the state's records. I've been voting in California for 20 years. pic.twitter.com/ZGHuRykgLU — Russ 🇺🇸 🦅 (@SoCalRuss1983) June 8, 2026

What gives?

The rejection notice arrived days after conservative candidates had already started conceding races, and he’s hardly the only one—conservatives across the state are flooding timelines with identical stories of suddenly invalid signatures on ballots they dropped weeks ago.

I just checked online, setup text voting notification alerts and confirmed that my letter is accurate and my ballot was rejected because my signature does not match their records. I've owned 5 homes in CA in 25 years, DMV and every CA agency has my signature. pic.twitter.com/JoKk4KWzeO — Russ 🇺🇸 🦅 (@SoCalRuss1983) June 9, 2026

Hrm.

In a system that cheerfully accepts no-ID mail-ins, ballot harvesting, and ballots from who-knows-where, it turns out the one thing they’re suddenly hyper-vigilant about is making sure the 'wrong' votes don’t get counted.

Pardon us while we adjust our tinfoil hat.

Here's another:

REPOST THIS PLEASE!!! California did not tell me they rejected my ballot. They also rejected my wife's ballot I have discovered. They claim it is a bad signature on both.



Go to https://t.co/Xiq8fFrqSZ and verify they accepted your ballot. pic.twitter.com/HuZyKt7B6E — TheWorldHasGoneNuts (@PatrickMcSwain) June 8, 2026

What is going on in California?

Welcome to California where drawing a doodle of Kirby on your ballot is a valid signature pic.twitter.com/Pud4KRMSq6 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 8, 2026

Good gravy.

ELECTION INTEGRITY: California voters can mark their ballot with an x & a witness signature that's never checked. Democrats promote the loophole. The state won't release how many ballots use it. California 'signature verification' is a fraud by design. https://t.co/ZSq32vkrfT pic.twitter.com/HJEDXpJWTp — @amuse (@amuse) June 7, 2026

But you know, everything it totally on the up and up in California.

============================================================

Related:

Platner Ex-Campaign Boss Drops Bombshell WaPo Op-Ed: 'I Know Firsthand Why He Shouldn't Be U.S. Senator'

NO ONE Is Talking to YOU, Obama Bro: Meghan McCain Makes Tommy Vietor Her BIATCH in BRUTAL Back and Forth

YouTuber Who Aborted His Unborn Child With Down Syndrome Claims He Wasn't Aborted Because He's NORMAL

'Blueprint for ALL Elections': DAMNING Post Lays Out EXACTLY How CA Democrats Legally 'Steal' Elections

She's Gonna BLOW! Ana Navarro Completely UNRAVELS During CNN Debate on Trump Walking Out on Welker -WATCH

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.