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Conservative Californians Noticing a Strange Trend With THEIR Mail-In Ballots and It Ain't GOOD (Pics)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on June 09, 2026
Twitchy

A longtime California conservative who’s been faithfully voting in the Golden State for two full decades just got the bureaucratic middle finger from Sacramento’s mail-in ballot machine: his ballot was quietly rejected over a supposed 'signature mismatch' that somehow never existed before.

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What gives?

The rejection notice arrived days after conservative candidates had already started conceding races, and he’s hardly the only one—conservatives across the state are flooding timelines with identical stories of suddenly invalid signatures on ballots they dropped weeks ago. 

Hrm.

In a system that cheerfully accepts no-ID mail-ins, ballot harvesting, and ballots from who-knows-where, it turns out the one thing they’re suddenly hyper-vigilant about is making sure the 'wrong' votes don’t get counted.

Pardon us while we adjust our tinfoil hat.

Here's another:

What is going on in California?

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Good gravy.

But you know, everything it totally on the up and up in California.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING VOTER ID

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