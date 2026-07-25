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Look at the Happy Faces of All These Journos Getting Roasted by Trump at the WHCD

Doug P. | 3:34 PM on July 25, 2026
Twitchy

Last evening the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner was held after the first one was canceled earlier this year when a would-be assassin tried to storm into the ballroom. 

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Trump's speech at the dinner featured zingers directed at Democrats and the "Fake News" media. CNN's Brian Stelter called it "boring." 

"Boring"? We think Stelter was trying to avoid saying what the sentiment was among his fellow "journalists" who were in attendance. 

The looks on some of the faces in the room suggest something other than "bored."

Stelter also said Trump's speech "bombed," as if telling a bunch of humorless, self-important "journalists" that they exist to serve one political party would earn any applause or laughter from them. 

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"Journalists" do not like being forced to listen to somebody explain in a humorous way what it really is that they do for a living and who many of them actually serve. 

We certainly got a kick out of it. 

*****

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Tags:

BRIAN STELTER DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

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