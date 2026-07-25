Look at the Happy Faces of All These Journos Getting Roasted by Trump at the WHCD

Last evening the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner was held after the first one was canceled earlier this year when a would-be assassin tried to storm into the ballroom.

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Trump's speech at the dinner featured zingers directed at Democrats and the "Fake News" media. CNN's Brian Stelter called it "boring."

President Trump's speech to the @WHCA was many things, but mostly it was just boring. And boring is one thing Trump never, ever wants to be... pic.twitter.com/powLxGEmGV — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 25, 2026

"Boring"? We think Stelter was trying to avoid saying what the sentiment was among his fellow "journalists" who were in attendance.

The looks on some of the faces in the room suggest something other than "bored."

I want Trump to go to the WHCD every year just so I can see journos look this miserable. pic.twitter.com/T7NQVG6TgH — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 25, 2026

LOL. What's boring for you media types was hilarious for us common folk...https://t.co/zgYwV0UJiE — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) July 25, 2026

Stelter also said Trump's speech "bombed," as if telling a bunch of humorless, self-important "journalists" that they exist to serve one political party would earn any applause or laughter from them.

What do you call a room full of unhappy, miserable journalists?



A fun evening https://t.co/H3kjRQwaqI — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) July 25, 2026

There are few things in life more beautiful than a room full of unhappy journalists. https://t.co/GdvThPdIRT — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) July 25, 2026

"Journalists" do not like being forced to listen to somebody explain in a humorous way what it really is that they do for a living and who many of them actually serve.

They literally look sick. 😂 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 25, 2026

It’s their party and they’ll cry if they want to. — Emily Chapple (@blonde4thewin) July 25, 2026

It’s funny that their party was crashed. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 25, 2026

We certainly got a kick out of it.

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