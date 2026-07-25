Convicted Murderer Karmelo Anthony Seeks a New Trial, Claims Judge Was Biased

People donated more than half a million dollars to Karmelo Anthony's "defense fund," seeing him as the next Rosa Parks for stabbing another high school student in the heart at a track meet after he was asked to move to his own school's tent. Anthony went ahead with a court-appointed lawyer, claiming he was indigent, and was found guilty of murder. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison, but the story isn't over yet. Fox News reports that Anthony is seeking a new trial, claiming the judge was biased and the jury instructions were confusing.

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🚨 Karmelo Anthony — the kid who stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death at a high school track meet in Frisco last year, just got his “new trial” hearings set for next month.



He was FOUND GUILTY of first-degree murder. Sentenced to 35 years. Self-defense claim rejected by… pic.twitter.com/3sTxsY0gIJ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 25, 2026

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… the jury. Now his new high-powered legal team is crying: • Trial was “closed to the public” • Prosecutors broke some secret deal • Jury instructions were “misleading” • And the judge is “biased” Classic move. Lose fair and square… then scream the system is rigged. Austin Metcalf is still dead. His family still has a hole that never closes. And we’re supposed to pretend this was just some tragic misunderstanding? August 19 & 20. Watch closely.

We'll definitely be keeping an eye on this one.

An explainer:

There seems to be a lot of confusion about the upcoming Karmelo Anthony legal proceedings ￼, so let’s clear it up.



This is NOT the appeal.



What is scheduled for August 19 and August 20 are hearings on the Motion to Recuse and the Motion for New Trial. These are post-trial… pic.twitter.com/c5xqQIwZiE — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 25, 2026

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… proceedings that occur in the trial court, not the appellate court. In Texas, a motion for new trial must generally be filed within 30 days after sentencing, and if it isn’t ruled on, it is automatically overruled by operation of law after 75 days. The trial court’s authority over that motion is limited to this early post-judgment period. These hearings are simply part of that NORMAL process before the appeal moves forward. The actual appeal will be handled separately by the Court of Appeals after the appellate record is completed and briefing begins. It can take years. As for these upcoming hearings, my opinion has not changed. Based on everything presented at trial and the applicable law, I fully expect both the Motion to Recuse and the Motion for New Trial to be denied. Don’t confuse routine post-trial hearings with the appeal itself. They are two separate stages of the criminal process.

So it's pretty standard procedure.

Both sides have to agree on the jury instructions BEFORE the trial even starts. What a load of crap. — Karly619 (@DepravedAngel) July 25, 2026

This is terrible they just keep dragging the family through the same nightmare 🥹 — Kathy Ballard (@BallardKat29958) July 25, 2026

His supporters are keeping it classy, posting AI-generated pictures of themselves pissing on his grave.

His appeal was going nowhere. He will get no new trial. But his attorneys will make a lot more money. — Jay Pureblood (@Jayinvgenius) July 25, 2026

Hopefully they'll correct their mistake from the first trial and give that POS the death penalty. — Will G. (@WGrocke) July 25, 2026

Of course they are going to appeal and of course they are going to 'pull out all the stops' and try again. What else do they have to go on? He might even get a longer prison term. Probably should have waived the appeal. — Bob Beddingfield (@bobbeddingfield) July 25, 2026

Sure, offer him a new trial, but only under the condition that the death penalty is on the table. — Bobby (@rarice1980) July 25, 2026

I wish I could say I can’t believe they are putting his parents through hell again but I’m not surprised. They are the new evil — Bear (@the_jabronie) July 25, 2026

Guilty is guilty. He can have 50 more trials and he’ll still be found guilty. This is an open and closed case. Nothing they present to the court will make any difference. But MAYBE he’ll end up with a LONGER sentence. THAT would be worth a new trial! — Lola (@Chrisheff63) July 25, 2026

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Does that mean the death penalty is back on the table? His statement "touch me and see what happens" is clearly premeditation. — SDGUY64 (@sdguy64) July 25, 2026

X lawyers are saying it's doubtful he'll be granted another trial. If he is, he'll just be found guilty again.

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