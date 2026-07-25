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Convicted Murderer Karmelo Anthony Seeks a New Trial, Claims Judge Was Biased

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 25, 2026
Frisco Police Department

People donated more than half a million dollars to Karmelo Anthony's "defense fund," seeing him as the next Rosa Parks for stabbing another high school student in the heart at a track meet after he was asked to move to his own school's tent. Anthony went ahead with a court-appointed lawyer, claiming he was indigent, and was found guilty of murder. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison, but the story isn't over yet. Fox News reports that Anthony is seeking a new trial, claiming the judge was biased and the jury instructions were confusing.

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The post continues:

… the jury.

Now his new high-powered legal team is crying: 

• Trial was “closed to the public” 

• Prosecutors broke some secret deal 

• Jury instructions were “misleading” 

• And the judge is “biased”

Classic move. Lose fair and square… then scream the system is rigged.

Austin Metcalf is still dead. His family still has a hole that never closes. And we’re supposed to pretend this was just some tragic misunderstanding?

August 19 & 20. Watch closely.

We'll definitely be keeping an eye on this one.

An explainer:

The post continues:

… proceedings that occur in the trial court, not the appellate court.

In Texas, a motion for new trial must generally be filed within 30 days after sentencing, and if it isn’t ruled on, it is automatically overruled by operation of law after 75 days. The trial court’s authority over that motion is limited to this early post-judgment period. These hearings are simply part of that NORMAL process before the appeal moves forward.

The actual appeal will be handled separately by the Court of Appeals after the appellate record is completed and briefing begins. It can take years. 

As for these upcoming hearings, my opinion has not changed. Based on everything presented at trial and the applicable law, I fully expect both the Motion to Recuse and the Motion for New Trial to be denied.

Don’t confuse routine post-trial hearings with the appeal itself. They are two separate stages of the criminal process.

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So it's pretty standard procedure.

His supporters are keeping it classy, posting AI-generated pictures of themselves pissing on his grave.

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X lawyers are saying it's doubtful he'll be granted another trial. If he is, he'll just be found guilty again.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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